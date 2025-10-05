ExchangeDEX+
Best Crypto To Buy In September 2025, 3 Meme Coins Eye 15,000% And One Dogecoin Challenger Is Closest

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 18:55
SPONSORED POST*

The race for the next breakout meme coin is heating up, with Telegram rooms, X spaces, and forums debating which coin could deliver life changing gains. Three names keep surfacing in the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO), is already positioning as a Dogecoin challenger thanks to presale traction and a utility led edge in defi. At the same time, Pengu and Pump are gathering momentum but are viewed as longer arcs, with many expecting their biggest upside closer to 2027 for fans of the best crypto narratives.

Pepeto, A 2025 Dogecoin Rival Taking Shape

Pepeto is not just another meme coin surfing a trend or a hype wave. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of only $0.000000156, it offers the low entry point that investors want. Beyond hype, the team shipped the PepetoSwap demo exchange, a zero fee platform set to list the next wave of meme coins in 2026. That level of progress before listings makes it stand out for an Ethereum meme coin.

Holders can also stake at 224% APY, multiplying positions well before launch day. With the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on the meme legacy with a stronger angle, Pepe may have taken the P E P E letters, but Pepeto kept T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the two traits many investors rate most.

Some analysts suggest that if Pepeto climbs to Pepe’s current price of $0.000009157, early presale buyers could see huge multiples on entry. Add staking rewards, and Pepeto’s upside looks even more compelling for an Ethereum meme coin aiming at the best crypto lists.

Pengu, From NFT Culture To Market Play

Pengu began as an NFT collection and has now evolved into a meme coin with a $2.3 billion market cap at roughly $0.036 per token. With nearly 63 billion tokens in circulation and steady community growth, it notched a 20 percent rise in the last week.

Even so, to print a 15,000 percent run, Pengu would need to push past $5, which feels ambitious even for a project tied to the expanding NFT and collectibles lane. Pepeto, by contrast, offers a fraction of a cent entry, so the room for exponential multiples is far greater, and the story is already drawing comparisons to Shiba Inu’s famous surge.

Pump, Launchpad For Meme Coins On Solana

Pump.fun, better known as Pump, has earned a reputation as the place to launch meme coins on Solana. Its token trades around $0.006 with a circulating supply of 354 billion. The platform has powered countless meme launches and even raised $600 million in minutes earlier this year, showing how strong appetite remains.

Yet while Pump channels Solana’s meme energy, Pepeto blends infrastructure with narrative. With a presale entry far lower than Pump and a live demo exchange already in use, Pepeto’s traction is pulling in retail traders and early whales hunting the next x100 play across defi.

Price Prediction, How Pepeto Could Deliver 15,000 Percent Gains

At today’s presale price of $0.000000156, a $10,000 stake in Pepeto secures about 64.10 billion tokens. If Pepeto follows the path of leading meme coins, the possible upside is striking.

Scenario, Target Price, Value of $10,000 Investment

Scenario Target Price Value of $10,000 Investment Pepeto reaches Pepe’s price ($0.000009157) $586,990 5,770%. Pepeto climbs halfway to Dogecoin’s price ($0.114961) $7.37M 73,000% Pepeto matches Dogecoin’s price ($0.229922) $14.74M 147,385%

• Hitting Pepe’s current price implies a 58.7x return, plus 5,770%, with the same max supply, 420T.

• Half of Dogecoin’s price implies a 736x return, plus 73,000%.

• Matching Dogecoin’s price implies a 1,473x return, plus 147,385%.

Even the conservative case, Pepeto only reaching Pepe’s current price, turns $10,000 into more than $600,000. Combined with the 224 percent staking APY, early holders increase token count further, making the 15,000 percent headline target feel realistic in this cycle.

By Year End, Final Thoughts

Meme coins remain speculative but full of potential. Pengu and Pump may see their strongest surges by 2027 as their ecosystems mature. Pepeto, however, stands out now. With its presale already over $6.8 million raised, staking at 224 percent APY, and a backstory tied to Pepe’s origins, it is drawing the kind of attention SHIB once did among best crypto watchers.

If it moves from $0.000000156 to Pepe’s trading levels, early buyers could be staring at once in a cycle gains. The question investors ask now is simple, is Pepeto the next Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepe. Only early believers and stackers will confirm. For details, the PEPETO website lists presale steps, and the community is active on Telegram and Twitter.

Act Now, Buy And Stake Before Listing

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site, pepeto.io

Choose to pay with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card.

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000156.

Stake for 224 percent APY and hold as the project grows.

Disclaimer

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website, https://pepeto.io . As the listing draws closer, some may try to misuse the name with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

Website, https://pepeto.io 

Telegram, https://t.me/pepeto_channel 

X, https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/05/best-crypto-buy-september-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
