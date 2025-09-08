Best Crypto to Buy: MYX Finance, Worldcoin, and PEPENODE Are New Investor Favorites

If you’ve been watching crypto lately, you might have noticed something: boredom. Things have been grinding sideways, with Bitcoin stuck in a tight range and most altcoins refusing to make a sizable move in either direction.

So, what’s going on? In short, the market is holding its breath. With an interest rate decision from the Fed coming next week and ETF inflows slowing, big players are in “wait and see” mode. This lack of conviction has created considerable uncertainty.

But these quiet, choppy periods can be deceptive. And while retail traders fixate on the lack of movement, smart investors are hunting for the best cryptos to buy before the next rally.

That’s why a few specific tokens are attracting attention. Projects like the derivatives platform MYX Finance, the identity protocol Worldcoin, and the utility-focused meme coin PEPENODE are each showing signs of strength – proving momentum can still be found even when the market is sluggish.

1. MYX Finance (MYX)

MYX Finance (MYX) is getting a lot of attention from investors right now, and for good reason. The token just hit a new all-time high today, reaching $6.67 on the back of a massive 610% surge in spot trading volume.

So, why all the interest in this decentralized derivatives platform? It’s because MYX makes complex trading, like perpetual futures with up to 50x leverage, feel as easy as a simple spot swap.

The secret is MYX’s Matching Pool mechanism. Instead of a traditional order book, it intelligently pairs long and short positions within a pool. Think of it like a booking agent who pairs up travelers perfectly – it means you get zero slippage and the platform doesn’t need massive capital reserves to run smoothly.

With the upcoming V2 protocol upgrade promising even more exciting features, it’s no surprise that many traders want exposure to MYX. That’s why it’s one of the best cryptos to buy this week.

2. Worldcoin (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) is another project getting investor attention because it’s tackling a huge, futuristic challenge: proving you’re human online. Backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, the project uses a device called the Orb to scan your iris and create a unique World ID.

And the market is noticing this bold vision. The native WLD token has surged 25% since yesterday, smashing through key resistance levels thanks to massive spot trading volume.

Worldcoin’s user growth is also exploding, with millions of people already verified and hundreds of thousands of new wallets created. This growth could create a network effect, turning World ID into an essential tool for digital identity.

So, with major backers like a16z providing funding, many investors view Worldcoin as a clever bet on the future of digital identity. That makes the WLD token an attractive speculative investment.

3. PEPENODE (PEPENODE)

Of the three projects on our list, PEPENODE (PEPENODE) could be the one with the most explosive potential. It’s billing itself as the world’s first “Mine-to-Earn” meme coin – which could redefine what these coins can be.

Instead of just buying PEPENODE and holding it, you can actively participate in a gamified mining experience from your browser. You buy virtual nodes and strategically build server rooms. No expensive hardware or technical skills are required.

Crucially, this system is already live during the PEPENODE presale. That means you can start mining and earning crypto rewards the moment you invest, a rare perk that adds real value from day one.

With a deflationary burn mechanism tied to gameplay, high-yield staking (1,638% APY), and over $860,000 in funding already raised, the project is building a strong foundation. Several crypto influencers have even taken note, like Alessandro De Crypto, who said PEPENODE could be the “next big crypto game.”If you’re searching for the best crypto to buy, this one could be worth adding to your watchlist. Given that the presale price is still just $0.0010491, the potential for explosive growth in the future is huge.

