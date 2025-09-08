Best Crypto to Buy: MYX Finance, Worldcoin, and PEPENODE Are New Investor Favorites

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 23:30
MYX Finance
MYX$9.99006+234.93%

rocket5346 MYX357 3

If you’ve been watching crypto lately, you might have noticed something: boredom. Things have been grinding sideways, with Bitcoin stuck in a tight range and most altcoins refusing to make a sizable move in either direction.

So, what’s going on? In short, the market is holding its breath. With an interest rate decision from the Fed coming next week and ETF inflows slowing, big players are in “wait and see” mode. This lack of conviction has created considerable uncertainty.

But these quiet, choppy periods can be deceptive. And while retail traders fixate on the lack of movement, smart investors are hunting for the best cryptos to buy before the next rally.

That’s why a few specific tokens are attracting attention. Projects like the derivatives platform MYX Finance, the identity protocol Worldcoin, and the utility-focused meme coin PEPENODE are each showing signs of strength – proving momentum can still be found even when the market is sluggish.

1. MYX Finance (MYX)

MYX Finance (MYX) is getting a lot of attention from investors right now, and for good reason. The token just hit a new all-time high today, reaching $6.67 on the back of a massive 610% surge in spot trading volume.

So, why all the interest in this decentralized derivatives platform? It’s because MYX makes complex trading, like perpetual futures with up to 50x leverage, feel as easy as a simple spot swap.

MYX357 1

The secret is MYX’s Matching Pool mechanism. Instead of a traditional order book, it intelligently pairs long and short positions within a pool. Think of it like a booking agent who pairs up travelers perfectly – it means you get zero slippage and the platform doesn’t need massive capital reserves to run smoothly.

With the upcoming V2 protocol upgrade promising even more exciting features, it’s no surprise that many traders want exposure to MYX. That’s why it’s one of the best cryptos to buy this week.

2. Worldcoin (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) is another project getting investor attention because it’s tackling a huge, futuristic challenge: proving you’re human online. Backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, the project uses a device called the Orb to scan your iris and create a unique World ID.

And the market is noticing this bold vision. The native WLD token has surged 25% since yesterday, smashing through key resistance levels thanks to massive spot trading volume.

MYX357 2

Worldcoin’s user growth is also exploding, with millions of people already verified and hundreds of thousands of new wallets created. This growth could create a network effect, turning World ID into an essential tool for digital identity.

So, with major backers like a16z providing funding, many investors view Worldcoin as a clever bet on the future of digital identity. That makes the WLD token an attractive speculative investment.

3. PEPENODE (PEPENODE)

Of the three projects on our list, PEPENODE (PEPENODE) could be the one with the most explosive potential. It’s billing itself as the world’s first “Mine-to-Earn” meme coin – which could redefine what these coins can be.

Instead of just buying PEPENODE and holding it, you can actively participate in a gamified mining experience from your browser. You buy virtual nodes and strategically build server rooms. No expensive hardware or technical skills are required.

Crucially, this system is already live during the PEPENODE presale. That means you can start mining and earning crypto rewards the moment you invest, a rare perk that adds real value from day one.

With a deflationary burn mechanism tied to gameplay, high-yield staking (1,638% APY), and over $860,000 in funding already raised, the project is building a strong foundation. Several crypto influencers have even taken note, like Alessandro De Crypto, who said PEPENODE could be the “next big crypto game.”If you’re searching for the best crypto to buy, this one could be worth adding to your watchlist. Given that the presale price is still just $0.0010491, the potential for explosive growth in the future is huge.

Visit PEPENODE Presale.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

The post 3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will experience significant token unlocks worth $513 million in the second week of September 2025, with Aptos (APT), Sonic (S), and Cheelee (CHEEL) releasing substantial new token supplies.  These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. 1. Cheelee (CHEEL) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: September 13 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 20.81 million CHEEL (2.08% of Total Supply) Total supply: 1 billion CHEEL Cheelee is a GameFi social media platform that enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by watching short-form videos. The project is built around the ‘attention economy, ‘ where users’ time and focus are monetized and transformed into income. The team will unlock 20.81 million CHEEL altcoins on September 13. The supply is worth $55.78 million. CHEEL Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist   Sponsored Sponsored Cheelee will award 10.58 million tokens as rewards. The team will also assign 7.55 million and 2.64 million CHEEL for marketing and liquidity. In addition, the network will keep around 36,720 tokens for the community drop. 2. Aptos (APT) Unlock Date: September 11 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 688.5 million APT Total supply: 1.17 billion APT Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform leveraging the Move programming language to deliver scalability, security, and efficiency for decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 ecosystems.  On September 11, Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at approximately $49.42 million. Moreover, the tokens represent 1.64% of its current market capitalization.  APT Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist The team will allocate 3.96 million tokens to core contributors. Furthermore, the community will get 3.21 million APT. Lastly, investors and the foundation will get 2.81 million and 1.33 million tokens, respectively. Sponsored Sponsored 3. Sonic (S) Unlock Date: September 9 Number of…
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20178+4.27%
GET
GET$0.00862-0.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.1221+4.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:00
Share
Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

The post Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is still far from its goal of becoming a ‘one trillion chain’, but it remains the L1 network with the most significant share of the crypto business. Based on recent data, Ethereum apps hold over $330B in user deposits.  Ethereum’s apps signal significant on-chain activity, as they become the L1 with the largest share of user deposits. Based on Token Terminal data, Ethereum carries $330B in user deposits, following a rush to DeFi activity. Token Terminal has included Tether as the leading app in terms of value locked, but also ranked other DeFi and general apps.  Top apps on @ethereum by TVL: https://t.co/rNcGSnEqKy pic.twitter.com/wb9fb1Rwtv — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) September 7, 2025 Ethereum still has a $250B lead on TRON, and remains unsurpassed by other L1 or L2. The main reason is that the network is well-connected to multiple centralized and decentralized facilities. This allows all users and traders to be confident in the available liquidity and plan more ambitious DeFi moves.  Ethereum regained its primacy, after a brief period where Solana was the leader for on-chain economic activity, based on app fees. | Source: Token Terminal For Ethereum, economic activity is moving back on-chain, with constant growth in app revenues. Following the 2021 cycle with novelty games and NFTs, this time, highly liquid DeFi apps produce higher revenues. The growth of ETH above $4,000 also feeds into the TVL value. Another ETH rally may boost the liquidity and activity in the ecosystem. On peak days, Ethereum apps have historically produced over $42M in revenues. During the 2024 and 2025 bull cycles, there is a higher baseline for daily fees. Ethereum’s main L1 chain still carries the bulk of activity, with 12.98% of fees coming from L2 chains.  Ethereum recovers both TVL leadership and economic activity Other data accounts…
Threshold
T$0.01621+1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09926-1.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647+2.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:58
Share
Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

With the financial markets holding their breath for the highly anticipated rate cuts in September, everyone is watching crypto where timing is everything. As much as household names like Dogecoin are holding their ground, everyone is watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an innovative DeFi token putting a new spin on lending.  Mutuum Finance already has 5 […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647+2.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289+2.38%
Wink
LIKE$0.010763-0.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Cập nhật XRP Ledger: Ra mắt tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge và tác động đến nhà đầu tư Ripple