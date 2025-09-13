Best Crypto to Buy Now 12 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Pepe

Best crypto has examined Bitcoin’s rebound toward recent highs, new U.S. rules including the GENIUS Act and the SEC’s Project Crypto, and performance across XRP, Dogecoin, and Pepe, while Bitcoin Hyper has reported a $15.2M presale and plans for an SVM-based L2.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.