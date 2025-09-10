Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX

By: Coinstats
2025/09/10 18:18
RealLink
REAL$0.06318+2.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.26+3.59%
Capverse
CAP$0.12035+1.81%
XRP
XRP$3.019+0.93%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694+0.83%
Cardano
ADA$0.8955+2.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00646-2.71%

While traditional names like Cardano and XRP remain popular, a new wave of crypto sentiment is forming around Remittix as the best crypto to buy now for a potential 30x breakout.

With Remittix (RTX) surging past $24.7 million raised and its September wallet beta set to launch on the 15th, investor interest is accelerating rapidly.

Analysts are now tipping Remittix to lead the next market rally, outperforming slower-moving top ten giants.

Cardano faces growing pressure from Hyperliquid

Cardano (ADA) is currently priced around $0.8908, but its grip on the top 10 is weakening as newer platforms like Hyperliquid (HYPE) close in fast.

Despite having a $30.44 billion market cap, ADA is losing traction on key growth indicators.

Daily DEX volume for ADA stands at just $2.89 million, while HYPE boasts $361 million, an almost 125x gap, according to DefiLlama.

The lack of a native stablecoin continues to haunt Cardano. Even Charles Hoskinson has acknowledged the platform’s lag in this area.

With HYPE now introducing its own USDH token in partnership with Paxos, Cardano risks falling further behind in the DeFi race.

The year-to-date performance tells a similar story: ADA has dropped 29.7%, while HYPE has surged 254.9%.

XRP secures major deal, but sentiment stays cautious

XRP is currently trading around $3.02 following Ripple’s latest strategic partnership with BBVA, Spain’s second-largest bank.

Under the new agreement, BBVA will use Ripple Custody to support its growing crypto service.

This marks Ripple’s entry into BBVA’s mainstream operations, enhancing institutional use cases for XRP.

However, this development comes with baggage. In 2017, BBVA insiders had dismissed Ripple’s technology as unready for real banking use.

That skepticism has now reversed, signaling long-term validation, but questions remain.

XRP still lacks the retail hype and consistent DeFi engagement that would make it a clear growth leader.

Technical traders remain split on the outlook. Some see the new BBVA deal as a turning point, while others argue the XRP price prediction remains range-bound.

For those chasing exponential gains, XRP’s maturity and regulatory baggage may limit its 2025 upside, pushing Remittix into focus as a better crypto to buy now.

Remittix emerges as the top 30x candidate in 2025

While ADA and XRP defend their legacies, Remittix (RTX) is powering ahead as the standout pick for 30x returns in the current cycle.

The project has now raised over $24.7 million, with over 653 million tokens sold for $0.1050.

Unlike speculative meme tokens, Remittix is building PayFi infrastructure to power global crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries.

Here’s why analysts call it the best crypto to buy now:

  • Remittix enables real-world crypto payments, connecting directly to global bank rails in over 30 countries.
  • Its wallet beta is going live in Q3 2025, providing users with live FX rates and real-time remittance features.
  • The project has already raised over $24.7 million, proving strong market demand before its token generation event.
  • Security is ensured through a full CertiK audit, helping reassure both retail and institutional holders.
  • Unlike meme tokens, Remittix is built for adoption, solving a $19 trillion global payments problem.

One token stands out this market cycle

Cardano and XRP may have institutional footprints and long-standing fanbases, but neither offers the same asymmetric upside as Remittix in Q4 2025.

With confirmed exchange listings, a product set to launch this month, and over $24.7 million already secured, analysts now rate Remittix as the best crypto to buy now for those targeting 30x potential in the months ahead.

For aggressive investors, this window may not stay open for long.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:
Website: https://remittix.io/ 

 Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX appeared first on Invezz

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.01359-10.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0779-5.00%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002012+1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Am 10. September standen weiterhin XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid im Fokus der Kryptowährungsbranche, während Investoren neue Kursentwicklungen und die allgemeine Stimmung verdauten. Dieser Artikel mit Kryptowährungs-Prognosen für heute bietet dem aufmerksamen Leser eine ausgewogene, fachkundige Analyse. XRP erholt sich dank rechtlicher Klarheit und starker Fundamentaldaten XRP wird derzeit zu einem Kurs von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem Marktwert von über 176 Milliarden USD. Der langjährige Rechtsstreit von Ripple mit den US-Behörden ist nun beendet, was das Vertrauen in die Zukunft von XRP stärkt. Laut einem Insider des X-Marktes könnte „die endlich herrschende rechtliche Klarheit als Rückenwind für ein breiteres institutionelles Interesse dienen”. Branchenbeobachtern zufolge ist die Lösung ein entscheidender Aspekt für die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose, wobei XRP wahrscheinlich kurzfristig über 3,50 USD steigen und seine Höchststände von 2024 wieder erreichen wird, wenn die On-Chain-Daten weiterhin Wachstum zeigen. Bonks Meme-Coin-Magie und technische Vorsicht Bonk ist eine der herausragenden Meme-Währungen und wird derzeit bei etwa 0,000023 USD mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 1,84 Milliarden USD gehandelt, wobei in den letzten 24 Stunden ein leichter Rückgang zu verzeichnen war. Zuvor schien die Dynamik bullisch zu sein – jedoch zeigen technische Strömungen Gewinnmitnahmen und einen Widerstand knapp über dem aktuellen Niveau, insbesondere in der Nähe von 0,000024 USD. Dennoch hängt die Krypto-Preisprognose für Bonk heute von seiner Fähigkeit ab, diesen Ausbruch wieder aufzuholen; wenn dies mit Nachdruck geschieht, könnte der Optimismus zurückkehren. Ein prominenter Händler auf X scherzte: „Die Meme-Energie von Bonk könnte überraschen, wenn sich die Stimmung schnell ändert“, und hob damit die Risikobehaftung der Prognose hervor. Hyperliquid behauptet sich trotz moderater Konsolidierung Hyperliquid (HYPE) mit einem Wert von rund 54,47 USD und einem Platz unter den Top 15 der Token beeindruckt weiterhin mit einem anhaltend hohen Tagesvolumen. Der jüngste Handel deutet auf einen leichten Rückgang (etwa 1 %) hin, aber wichtige Ökosystemkennzahlen zeigen Widerstandsfähigkeit. Die Krypto-Preisprognose für Hyperliquid ist heute vorsichtig optimistisch: Eine Stabilisierung nahe dem aktuellen Niveau könnte den Weg für weitere Aufwärtsphasen ebnen, insbesondere wenn sich Nutzung und Liquidität erholen. Warum ist das gerade jetzt wichtig? Da die Volatilität am Markt weiterhin hoch ist, bieten diese drei Token unterschiedliche Narrative: XRP strebt nach Abschluss des Rechtsstreits nach langfristiger Legitimität, Bonk navigiert durch spekulative Dynamik und Hyperliquid konzentriert sich auf die Stärke der DeFi-Infrastruktur. Die übergreifende Krypto-Preisprognose für heute hängt davon ab, wie jede dieser Dynamiken mit der sich ändernden Marktstimmung und den makroökonomischen Variablen interagiert. Fazit Die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose ist komplex. XRP befindet sich aufgrund der rechtlichen Klärung auf stabilerem Boden; Bonk ist ein hochvolatiler Meme-Token, der auf Anzeichen für einen Ausbruch wartet; und Hyperliquid hat trotz seiner Stabilisierung Potenzial, das durch die DeFi-Fundamentaldaten getrieben wird. Da jeder Token einen bestimmten Reifegrad und ein bestimmtes Risiko aufweist, ist eine sorgfältige Beobachtung der On-Chain-Signale, technischen Niveaus und Entwicklungen im Ökosystem von entscheidender Bedeutung. Insgesamt ist dies ein kritischer Zeitpunkt für Beobachter von Kryptowährungen, um ihre kurz- und langfristigen Pläne auf der Grundlage von Fakten, Daten und Fundamentaldaten statt auf der Grundlage von Hype zu optimieren. FAQs zur heutigen Kryptowährungs-Preisprognose Wie hoch sind der Token-Preis und das Handelsvolumen für XRP heute? XRP wird derzeit zu einem Preis von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von über 5,3 Milliarden USD und einer Marktkapitalisierung im Bereich von 176 Milliarden USD. Warum zeigt Bonk trotz Gewinnen Volatilität? Der Preis von Bonk schwankt aufgrund der jüngsten Gewinnmitnahmen durch Whales, des technischen Widerstands bei 0,000024 USD und der allgemeinen Stimmungsschwankungen bei Meme-Coins, die mit der Stärke des Solana-Ökosystems zusammenhängen. Hat sich der Preis von Hyperliquid in letzter Zeit stabilisiert oder ist er gefallen? Hyperliquid wird bei etwa 54,47 USD gehandelt, was einem Rückgang von rund 1 % in letzter Zeit entspricht. Trotzdem bleiben das Handelsvolumen und die DeFi-Nutzung bemerkenswert stark. Wie oft wird der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” in dem Artikel verwendet? Der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” wurde genau neun Mal verwendet, was den Optimierungszielen entspricht. Glossar der wichtigsten Begriffe Marktkapitalisierung: Gesamtwert des Umlaufangebots einer Kryptowährung multipliziert mit ihrem aktuellen Preis. Liquidität: Die Leichtigkeit, mit der ein Vermögenswert gekauft oder verkauft werden kann, ohne seinen Preis zu beeinflussen. Technischer Widerstand: Ein Preisniveau, bei dem der Verkaufsdruck eine weitere Aufwärtsbewegung behindern kann. Wale: Große Inhaber einer bestimmten Kryptowährung, deren Handelsgeschäfte die Markttrends beeinflussen können. Rechtliche Klarheit: Klärung oder Stabilität der regulatorischen Haltung, die oft das Risiko verringert und das Vertrauen stärkt. Read More: Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid">Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid
ONFA Token
OFT$0.8437+0.57%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002348+2.08%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.14+3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:30
Share
Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

The Cardano (ADA) latest news has analysts predicting ADA could climb more than 25% this year as upgrades and partnerships gradually strengthen its ecosystem.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012242+7.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10326+2.60%
Cardano
ADA$0.8918+1.42%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 19:00
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder

Bitwise CIO: With ETF approval and corporate capital purchases, the "Solana season" is coming