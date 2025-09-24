The post Best Crypto to Buy Now After $162 Billion September Market Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has entered its own version of “that time of the year again.” Bearish charts are being painted all over, and the choice for the best crypto to buy now is getting narrower. High-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have faced a major drop-off in an event that has been called “Red September.” This has caused a massive $162 billion worth of sell-off, leading to the total crypto market cap shrinking to $3.8 trillion. Will the market pick back up? If not, which assets should be considered the top picks under these circumstances? Macroeconomic Headwinds Pushing the Cryptocurrency Market Down While the reasons for a cryptocurrency’s price drop have often been linked to community sentiment, this may not purely be the case this time. Cryptocurrency has gone more mainstream now, and policymakers have started taking it seriously. However, taking it seriously does not translate to proper regulations, and regulatory uncertainty has been one of the core factors pushing cryptocurrency prices down. Additionally, recent Federal policies focused on cutting the Fed rate have strengthened the dollar, making volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies less attractive. Rising geopolitical tension is another reason. The Israel-Iran conflict pushed people towards the dollar. Furthermore, large liquidations of leveraged long crypto positions wiped out $1.65 billion from the market. Donald Trump’s new tariffs on imports from Canada, India, Taiwan, and the EU have also weakened confidence in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Face Massive Price Drops Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum, often called the three main public-facing cryptocurrencies, have gone through major price drops since last week. Bitcoin has dropped 4% in the last 7 days and is currently trading just above the $111K level after losing its support at $112K. Solana’s weekly decline has been in double digits, and the “people’s cryptocurrency” has dropped… The post Best Crypto to Buy Now After $162 Billion September Market Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has entered its own version of “that time of the year again.” Bearish charts are being painted all over, and the choice for the best crypto to buy now is getting narrower. High-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have faced a major drop-off in an event that has been called “Red September.” This has caused a massive $162 billion worth of sell-off, leading to the total crypto market cap shrinking to $3.8 trillion. Will the market pick back up? If not, which assets should be considered the top picks under these circumstances? Macroeconomic Headwinds Pushing the Cryptocurrency Market Down While the reasons for a cryptocurrency’s price drop have often been linked to community sentiment, this may not purely be the case this time. Cryptocurrency has gone more mainstream now, and policymakers have started taking it seriously. However, taking it seriously does not translate to proper regulations, and regulatory uncertainty has been one of the core factors pushing cryptocurrency prices down. Additionally, recent Federal policies focused on cutting the Fed rate have strengthened the dollar, making volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies less attractive. Rising geopolitical tension is another reason. The Israel-Iran conflict pushed people towards the dollar. Furthermore, large liquidations of leveraged long crypto positions wiped out $1.65 billion from the market. Donald Trump’s new tariffs on imports from Canada, India, Taiwan, and the EU have also weakened confidence in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Face Massive Price Drops Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum, often called the three main public-facing cryptocurrencies, have gone through major price drops since last week. Bitcoin has dropped 4% in the last 7 days and is currently trading just above the $111K level after losing its support at $112K. Solana’s weekly decline has been in double digits, and the “people’s cryptocurrency” has dropped…

Best Crypto to Buy Now After $162 Billion September Market Crash

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 15:26
1
1$0.012706-16.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.716+0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545+0.75%
Capverse
CAP$0.11728-1.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00552-2.30%

The cryptocurrency market has entered its own version of “that time of the year again.” Bearish charts are being painted all over, and the choice for the best crypto to buy now is getting narrower.

High-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have faced a major drop-off in an event that has been called “Red September.” This has caused a massive $162 billion worth of sell-off, leading to the total crypto market cap shrinking to $3.8 trillion.

Will the market pick back up? If not, which assets should be considered the top picks under these circumstances?

Macroeconomic Headwinds Pushing the Cryptocurrency Market Down

While the reasons for a cryptocurrency’s price drop have often been linked to community sentiment, this may not purely be the case this time. Cryptocurrency has gone more mainstream now, and policymakers have started taking it seriously.

However, taking it seriously does not translate to proper regulations, and regulatory uncertainty has been one of the core factors pushing cryptocurrency prices down. Additionally, recent Federal policies focused on cutting the Fed rate have strengthened the dollar, making volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies less attractive.

Rising geopolitical tension is another reason. The Israel-Iran conflict pushed people towards the dollar. Furthermore, large liquidations of leveraged long crypto positions wiped out $1.65 billion from the market.

Donald Trump’s new tariffs on imports from Canada, India, Taiwan, and the EU have also weakened confidence in cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Face Massive Price Drops

Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum, often called the three main public-facing cryptocurrencies, have gone through major price drops since last week.

Bitcoin has dropped 4% in the last 7 days and is currently trading just above the $111K level after losing its support at $112K.

Solana’s weekly decline has been in double digits, and the “people’s cryptocurrency” has dropped by over 11%, currently trading just above $208.

The Ethereum price has also seen a major decline. It is trading just above the $4.1K mark and has crashed by more than 8%.

In the case of Ethereum, analyst Ali Martinez has stated that if the world’s largest altcoin holds its position above $4K, it could surge to $4.4K.

The price drops for these major cryptos have led the market to look for the best crypto to buy now among better alternatives. ICOs offer the best options in this regard.

Best Crypto to Buy Now as High Cap Assets Become Unappealing

As cryptocurrencies with a high market cap have become less appealing, better options could be found among crypto presales. The following options are unique and offer both short- and long-term upsides.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin’s recent downturn highlights a long-standing issue: apart from being viewed as a store of value, BTC lacks inherent utility. This limitation has left many investors cautious, especially during volatile market conditions. Bitcoin Hyper positions itself as the answer to this gap, bringing innovation and practical use cases into a Bitcoin-inspired ecosystem.

Unlike BTC’s static role, Bitcoin Hyper is designed to support payments, dApps, and a scalable network that pushes Bitcoin beyond speculation. By combining meme coin virality with real-world applications, it creates an asset that could serve both short-term traders and long-term holders. This dual identity is what makes the project stand out in the current landscape.

The presale has been strong, with Bitcoin Hyper already raising close to $18 million, underscoring investor demand. The developers are also keeping the community engaged with regular technical updates, publishing blogs that detail the progress on scalability solutions and rollup technology.

Analysts have noted the pace of adoption and believe the presale could end soon as momentum continues to build. With its mix of utility and meme-driven appeal, Bitcoin Hyper is being positioned as one of the top crypto contenders for 2025.

Pepenode

Pepenode introduces an innovative way to experience Bitcoin-like mining, but with a virtual and gamified approach. Instead of dealing with the technical and costly barriers of traditional mining, the project provides a Mine-to-Earn ecosystem where users can participate in simplified mining through digital assets.

At the heart of Pepenode is its engaging imagery of a hardworking Pepe miner, which blends meme culture with the idea of accessible mining. Within the platform, investors can purchase meme nodes and build virtual mining rigs that generate rewards. The design is straightforward yet immersive, with mechanics that resemble popular strategy games such as RollerCoaster Tycoon, giving the project an appealing gamified edge.

Presale investors enjoy added perks, including bonuses paid out in PEPE tokens, creating an incentive for early participation. On top of that, Pepenode currently offers staking rewards of up to 940%, providing another attractive option for those looking to maximize returns during its presale phase.

Snorter

Snorter has already proven itself to be a presale success, raising over $4 million to date. With the presale now close to its end and the official listing set for October 20th, investor attention is quickly shifting toward this Solana-based meme coin project.

At its core, Snorter functions as a trading bot designed to help users capture the best opportunities in Solana meme coins. Its features include fast swaps, honeypot and rug-pull protection, automated sniping, limit orders, and social trading options. This comprehensive suite makes it not just another meme coin, but a utility-driven tool for navigating the fast-paced Solana ecosystem.

Beyond its utility, Snorter’s imagery is iconic, featuring its distinct aardvark theme. This sets it apart from the usual cats, dogs, and frogs that dominate meme coin culture. The unique branding positions Snorter to potentially become as recognizable and influential as high-cap meme tokens while offering its own quirky, fresh aesthetic.

The project has a strong presale momentum and a clear identity, which could help Snorter become a top meme coin pick in the current market.

Maxi Doge

Maxi Doge is a Dogecoin-inspired meme coin presale that has already raised over $2.04 million, showing strong community interest before launch. The project embraces a buff Doge aesthetic, portraying a stronger, edgier version of the original meme coin. Its imagery reflects a cultural push toward “fitter” and more daring versions of familiar icons, which resonates strongly with younger investors.

One of the standout visions for Maxi Doge is its plan to introduce leverage trading, giving degens the chance to amplify returns and lean into high-risk plays. Combined with its GenZ-driven lingo, Maxi Doge positions itself as a meme coin that balances internet culture with speculative fun.

While it does not lean heavily on traditional utility, Maxi Doge is still carving value into its ecosystem. Staking options, contests, and partner-driven events, such as gamified tournaments, are all part of its roadmap. These features build engagement while keeping the degen spirit alive, which makes it an appealing pick for traders seeking both entertainment and potential upside.

Conclusion

Due to the current levels of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the best crypto to buy now may not be found among the high-cap picks. Instead, investors should focus on crypto ICOs. Bitcoin Hyper’s utility-driven appeal suits long-term investors, while Pepenode’s upbeat gamified mining approach makes it a reliable investment.

Snorter’s Solana-driven appeal and Maxi Doge’s memetic style also have high potential upsides. All of these cryptos have different attributes, which makes them strong picks.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/24/best-crypto-to-buy-now-after-162-billion-september-market-crash/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the latest data from Deflama, Tether, Aster, and Circle ranked in the top three in terms of revenue in the past 24 hours. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, saw 24-hour revenue of $21.99 million. Aster, as a derivative project, generated revenue of $8.56 million; As the USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle’s 24-hour revenue was $7.72 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aster
ASTER$2.2641+35.81%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 16:25
Share
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03925+0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545+0.71%
Wink
LIKE$0.008056-2.51%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Share
Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

By Nancy, PANews News that Tether is in talks to raise funds at a $500 billion valuation has propelled it to new heights. If the deal goes through, its valuation would leap to the highest of any global crypto company, rivaling even Silicon Valley unicorns like OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, with its strong capital base, boasts profit levels that have driven its price-to-earnings ratio beyond the reach of both crypto and traditional institutions. Yet, its pursuit of a new round of capital injection at a high valuation serves not only as a powerful testament to its profitability but also as a means of shaping the market narrative through capital operations, building momentum for future business and market expansion. Net worth soared more than 40 times in a year, and well-known core investors are being evaluated. On September 24, Bloomberg reported that stablecoin giant Tether is planning to sell approximately 3% of its shares at a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion. If the deal goes through, Tether's valuation could reach approximately $500 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable private companies and potentially setting a record for the largest single financing in the history of the crypto industry. By comparison, in November 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald, a prominent US financial services firm, acquired approximately 5% of Tether for $600 million, valuing the company at approximately $12 billion. This means Tether's value has increased more than 40-fold in less than a year. However, since Cantor Fitzgerald's former CEO, Howard Lutnick, is currently the US Secretary of Commerce, the deal was interpreted as a "friendship price" that could potentially garner more political support for Tether. Tether's rapid rise in value is largely due to its dominant market share, impressive profit margins, and solid financial position. According to Coingecko data, as of September 24th, USDT's market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, setting a new record and accounting for over 60% of the market share. Furthermore, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently admitted that Tether's profit margin is as high as 99%. The second-quarter financial report further demonstrates Tether's robust financial position, with $162.5 billion in reserve assets exceeding $157.1 billion in liabilities. "Tether has about $5.5 billion in cash, Bitcoin and equity assets on its balance sheet. If calculated based on the approximately $173 billion USDT in circulation and a 4% compound yield, and if it raises funds at a valuation of $500 billion, it means that its enterprise value to annualized return (PE) multiple is about 68 times," Dragonfly investor Omar pointed out. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the disclosed valuation represents the upper end of the target range, and the final transaction value could be significantly lower. Negotiations are at an early stage, and investment details are subject to change. The transaction involves the issuance of new shares, not the sale of shares by existing investors. Paolo Ardoino later confirmed that the company is actively evaluating the possibility of raising capital from a number of prominent core investors. Behind the high valuation of external financing, the focus is on business expansion and compliance layout Tether has always been known to be "rich." The stablecoin giant is expected to generate $13.7 billion in net profit in 2024, thanks to interest income from U.S. Treasury bonds and cash assets. For any technology or financial company, this profit level is more than enough to support continued expansion. However, Tether is now launching a highly valued external financing plan. This is not only a capital operation strategy, but also relates to business expansion and regulatory compliance. According to Paolo Ardoino, Tether plans to raise funds to expand the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution coverage, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications, and media) by several orders of magnitude. He disclosed in July this year that Tether has invested in over 120 companies to date, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years, with a focus on key areas such as payment infrastructure, renewable energy, Bitcoin, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. In other words, Tether is trying to transform passive income that depends on the interest rate environment into active growth in cross-industry investments. But pressure is mounting. With the increasing number of competitors and the Federal Reserve resuming its interest rate cut cycle, Tether's main source of profit faces downward risks. The company has previously emphasized that its external investments are entirely sourced from its own profits. A decline in earnings expectations would mean a shrinking pool of funds available for expansion. However, the injection of substantial financing would provide Tether with ample liquidity for its investment portfolio. What truly necessitates Tether's capital and resources is expansion into the US market. With the implementation of the US GENIUS Act, stablecoin issuance enters a new compliance framework. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Tether. This is especially true after competitor Circle's successful IPO and capital market recognition, with its valuation soaring to $30 billion, further magnifying Tether's compliance shortcomings. On the one hand, USDT has long been on the gray edge, walking on the edge of regulation. Tether has successfully attracted public attention through extremely small equity transactions and huge valuations, and has also used this to enhance the market narrative, thereby breaking the negative perception of the outside world and significantly enhancing its own influence. On the other hand, unlike Circle's IPO, Tether has chosen a different path to gain mainstream market acceptance. In September of this year, Tether announced that it would launch a US-native stablecoin, USAT, by the end of the year. Unlike the widely circulated USDT, USAT is designed specifically for businesses and institutions operating under US regulations. It is issued by Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, and operates on Tether's global distribution network. This allows Tether to retain control over its core profits while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The personnel arrangements also make this new card intriguing. USAT's CEO is Bo Hines (see also: 29-Year-Old Crypto Upstart Bo Hines: From White House Crypto Liaison to Rapid Assignment to Tether's US Stablecoin ). In August of this year, Tether appointed him as its Digital Asset and US Strategy Advisor, responsible for developing and executing Tether's US market development strategy and strengthening communication with policymakers. As previously reported by PANews, Hines previously served as the White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor, where he was responsible for promoting crypto policy and facilitating the passage of the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin, and has accumulated extensive connections in the political and business circles. This provides USAT with an additional layer of protection when entering the US market. Cantor Fitzgerald, the advisor to this financing round, is also noteworthy. As one of the Federal Reserve's designated principal dealers, Cantor boasts extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, building close ties to Wall Street's political and business networks. Furthermore, Cantor is the primary custodian of Tether's reserve assets, providing firsthand insight into the latter's fund operations. For external investors, Cantor's involvement not only adds credibility to Tether's financing valuation but also provides added certainty for the launch of USAT in the US market.
1
1$0.012687-17.41%
Union
U$0.009956-11.58%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003104-8.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 15:52
Share

Trending News

More

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

UXLINK hacker sold 1,620 ETH for $6.73 million in DAI 2 hours ago