Best Crypto To Buy Now? Analysts Put Remittix Ahead Of Ethereum, Solana And XRP For Maximum Gains

By: Coindoo
2025/09/06 03:59
Names such as Ethereum, Solana, and XRP have been on the radar for years. They are established titans with robust ecosystems and worldwide acceptance.

In 2025, however, the best potential comes with not one of these names but with the newly emerging Remittix. This is the crypto most set to yield with highest returns.

Ethereum, Solana, and XRP: Any Serious Prospects?

Ethereum is still the foundation for decentralized finance. In light of the growth of spot ETFs and institutional demand, ETH still appeals to investors who are looking for soundness and scale.

Solana, with its fast, high-speed transactions and low-cost attributes, has established itself as the go-to for developers and traders. XRP, with its current ETF boost as well as regulatory certainty, is still the stalwart in the space for payments.

Solana Price Chart | Source: TradingView 

But whereas these assets provide relative safety and credibility, their growth potential has shrunk relative to an earlier period. Ethereum has surpassed the $3,000–$4,000 barrier. Solana is not the long shot but the established ecosystem. XRP has impressive momentum, but many believe not an imminent spike to $5 in the near future.

This is where analysts say Remittix comes in.

Why Analysts Recommend Remittix

Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi project designed to solve a real-world problem: instant, low-cost crypto-to-FIAT transfers. Unlike traditional payment systems, Remittix allows users to move funds across borders without banks, KYC requirements, or conversion delays. It already supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 FIAT currencies with real-time exchange rates.

The project has gained traction quickly. More than $23 million has been raised in prelaunch funding, and adoption is climbing fast. The platform has also passed a full CertiK audit, strengthening investor confidence in its security. The upcoming mobile wallet, scheduled for September 2025, will allow direct FIAT payouts from crypto deposits, further expanding its utility.

Analysts tracking early-stage projects believe Remittix could surge by as much as 30x from presale levels, potentially eclipsing the gains offered by more established tokens.

The Best Crypto To Buy Now?

Ethereum, Solana, and XRP remain staples in the market. They are safer, more mature, and still attractive to institutional investors. But for traders and retail investors looking for explosive upside, Remittix is capturing the spotlight.

Its mix of real-world payments utility, strong community traction, and early adoption curve makes it the standout pick for maximum gains in 2025.

