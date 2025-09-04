Best Crypto to Buy Now as Trump’s Bitcoin Miner Surges on Debut

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 12:35
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Trump Bitcoin Miner Stock Surges on Debut

American Bitcoin, a Bitcoin mining company owned and operated by President Donald Trump’s two oldest sons, doubled in stock value on the first day of its listing. This has led to the sons’ stake rising above $1.5 billion.

The shares of American Bitcoin Corp, as Reuters reported, soared to $14.52 on its first day of trading on Nasdaq. While they then pulled back by 16% by the end of the day, closing at $8.014, it still remains a healthy position in the market.

As the Trump family’s crypto positioning primes them for a windfall profit, the entire blockchain economy could go through a major shift. Investors have now started to ask, what is the best crypto to buy now?

Crypto is Exploding: Eric Trump

Talking about American Bitcoin, Eric Trump said in an interview on Wednesday, “Crypto is exploding. I would be saying right now, the crypto space is at least 50% of what I’m doing.”

When asked about the criticism the family is receiving regarding the Trump family’s conflict of interest, as it is deeply tied to crypto wealth, Eric Trump simply retorted, “It is insane.”

“My father has absolutely nothing to do with this venture,” Eric Trump said. “He is running a nation. He’s not involved in our businesses in any way, shape or form.”

While the launch of American Bitcoin has not had a direct impact on the Bitcoin price, the apex crypto has moved above the $111K mark, giving peace of mind to long-term holders. Altcoin Sherpa, a prominent analyst on X, recently posted that the BTC price could experience some volatility around the $112K level before making any strong break.

Best Crypto to Buy Now

Pepenode

American Bitcoin’s strong debut has highlighted two key truths in the crypto space: the power of branding and the continuing demand for mining. Yet, traditional cryptocurrency mining remains far too complex for the average investor. This is where Pepenode has entered the scene as a meme coin ecosystem offering a virtual mining appeal.

Pepenode’s ecosystem is built around “Mine to Earn,” where users can acquire “Pepenodes” and use them to build their own mining rigs within a virtual environment. During the ongoing presale, mining is handled off-chain in a gamified fashion, allowing participants to simulate the mining process and collect rewards. Once the presale ends, the operations will shift on-chain, creating a seamless transition from game-like mining to real rewards.

The imagery plays a crucial role too. Instead of a playful or ironic meme, Pepenode depicts a serious, Pepe “miner” digging deep into caves, symbolizing effort, and the search for wealth. This combination of gamified presale mechanics, clear mining incentives, and relatable Pepe-themed imagery has already struck a chord with investors.

So far, Pepenode has raised over $560K during its ICO, and with its blend of meme value and utility-driven mining innovation, it has the potential to be a leading utility meme coin of 2025.

TOKEN6900

The recent entry of Trump’s sons into the cryptocurrency space has sparked debate, with many calling it a conflict of interest. Given the family’s growing wealth, skepticism is justified, but crypto enthusiasts are rarely deterred by such concerns.

The culture of “hustling” defines much of the space, and projects like TOKEN6900 embrace this ethos with comedy at their core.

TOKEN6900 thrives on this absurd tone, presenting itself with retro 90s aesthetics and memes that are deliberately sloppy, Gen Z-driven, and incoherent. Yet, these very traits have been enough to bring the community together, creating a strong degen following. Its presale has already ended, and the token is now live on a Uniswap, where it is trading above its initial listing price.

The developers are working toward securing preview listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, which could further boost visibility. Analysts at Cryptonews have even claimed that TOKEN6900 could be the next 100x crypto.

While parabolic short-term growth is not visible yet, the token’s comedic approach, strong meme culture, and no-utility honesty have set it apart. Its long-term prospects look positive as the community rallies around its brainrot humor.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin’s recent move back to $111K has excited investors, but the growth feels flimsy since the asset still has no utility to back it up. The Trump family’s entry into Bitcoin mining could add another narrative for the long term, but like past stories, it risks being forgotten and may eventually drag Bitcoin’s price back down.

Bitcoin Hyper presents itself as a better alternative. Inspired by Bitcoin yet different in its execution, it introduces tangible utility and new technologies designed to push the ecosystem beyond speculation. Recent updates show progress, with the Solana Virtual Machine now running inside the project’s framework, creating potential for scalability and interoperability. Its features, including canonical bridges and enhanced transaction speeds, give it long-term staying power.

At the same time, Bitcoin Hyper leverages Pepe-themed, superhero-inspired imagery that makes it instantly recognizable and viral-ready, giving it the short-term buzz meme coins thrive on. Combined with its utility focus, these traits show that Bitcoin Hyper is aiming to be more than just a fleeting trend.

Currently in presale, the project has already raised more than $13 million, a strong indication that investors see it as a real contender in the meme coin and Bitcoin-linked altcoin space. Analysts believe its mix of virality and functionality positions it as one of the standout presales of the year.

Maxi Doge

Maxi Doge is a meme coin designed as a high-risk, high-reward alternative to Dogecoin. While Dogecoin leans on its status as the original meme coin, Maxi Doge takes people’s perception of Dogecoin and pushes it further, embracing the “buff” style and presenting itself as the stronger version of the OG doge. Where Dogecoin has shifted into altruistic goals and community-building narratives, Maxi Doge sets itself apart by openly reveling in the degen culture of risky plays.

Its unique offering is its planned leverage trading utility. Once the token goes live, the project will integrate leverage trading options, aiming to let investors access exponential gains through volatile trades. This means early movers could benefit from listing pumps, while long-term holders will find value in its ambitious “1000x leverage” vision.

Rather than shy away from volatility, Maxi Doge builds its entire utility around it, making its appeal clear for traders who thrive on risk.

The project has already raised over $1.7 million in its ICO, showing significant investor interest in its narrative. If it continues to build momentum, Maxi Doge could emerge as one of the leading meme coins by leaning into its unapologetic high-risk persona and delivering amplified opportunities that Dogecoin no longer provides.

Best Wallet Token

Best Wallet Token powers Best Wallet, a decentralized crypto application built to simplify access to the digital asset space. Its perks go beyond just holding, as the token enhances every element of the ecosystem, from reducing transaction costs to providing higher staking rewards and early access to new features.

The latest updates have made Best Wallet more versatile, with features such as Bitcoin swaps and Solana support expanding the wallet’s reach across multiple chains.

Being decentralized, Best Wallet, among its users, stand out as a safe and reliable option in an uncertain market, and its ICO performance has been impressive, having already raised over $15.5 million. Traders are paying attention to its growth, especially as Best Wallet has even been positively reviewed by the New York Post as one of the best crypto apps available.

Adding to its appeal is the gamification aspect, which rewards users with 10 points simply for opening the app, making it one of the more engaging tools in the crypto space.

Conclusion

The surge in American Bitcoin’s stock price on the first day of its listing comes as no surprise if brand power is taken into account. While the impact of this news on the Bitcoin price wasn’t necessarily direct, the long-term effects remain to be seen. In the meantime, investors should look at securing positions in some of the recent projects that have already shown immense potential.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
