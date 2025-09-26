US government shutdown fears have rattled the cryptocurrency market, making the quest to find the best crypto to buy now even more critical. The news comes from US President Donald Trump, who on Thursday warned that a government shutdown is coming, as the White House raises the stakes in clashes with Democrats and threatens mass […]US government shutdown fears have rattled the cryptocurrency market, making the quest to find the best crypto to buy now even more critical. The news comes from US President Donald Trump, who on Thursday warned that a government shutdown is coming, as the White House raises the stakes in clashes with Democrats and threatens mass […]

Best Crypto to Buy Now as US Government Shutdown Warnings Rattle the Market

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 11:34
Nowchain
NOW$0.00515-6.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07336-12.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.465-1.33%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002855-2.49%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007739-10.25%
Best Crypto to Buy Now as US Government Shutdown Warnings Rattle the Market

US government shutdown fears have rattled the cryptocurrency market, making the quest to find the best crypto to buy now even more critical.

The news comes from US President Donald Trump, who on Thursday warned that a government shutdown is coming, as the White House raises the stakes in clashes with Democrats and threatens mass firings.

The impact of the news on the cryptocurrency market was direct. Bitcoin’s price dropped below the $108,000 level before a panic rally set in. Ethereum’s value fell below $4,000 for the first time since August. Meme coins like Dogecoin also experienced a 5% decline.

Democrats Threaten Government Shutdown: Trump Threatens Mass Firings

The entire conversation about the US shutdown and Trump threatening mass firings comes from the White House’s request, which stated that the government has until Tuesday to pass a funding agreement to keep the government open. However, disagreements between Democrats and Republicans have pushed matters closer to a shutdown.

According to a memo released on Wednesday night, the Office of Management and Budget said that agencies should consider a reduction in force for federal programs whose funding would lapse next week.

Essentially, this means the removal of federal policies that do not align with President Donald Trump’s vision. It would also involve the removal of federal workers who do not align with the new way of thinking.

The Cryptocurrency Markets React to the Shutdown, But Not in a Good Way

The focus on the US shutdown pushed investors to the edge, continuing the streak of Red September, which led the global crypto market cap to drop below $3.8 trillion. It is now at just $3.76 trillion, having marked a dip of almost 3% in the last 24 hours.

As always, Bitcoin was the hardest hit, as the news about the shutdown led to selloffs and ETF outflows, pushing the price below the $110K mark. It dropped below the $108K level for a moment, but the community was quick to react and engineered a panic rally. At the time of writing, the apex crypto is trading at $109K.

Ethereum’s price action has been similar. The impact of Bitcoin’s drop has trickled down to the world’s largest altcoin, leading to its fall below the $4K mark. Unlike previous bulls who have often viewed situations like this as a minor setback, this time their tone has changed.

CryptoJack made an alarming tweet recently, stating that the end of the cycle has arrived and Ethereum’s growth phase has ended.

Others, however, believe the current price action represents the perfect time to buy Ethereum and that its drop below the current support level is nothing more than a fakeout.

As the market is now split between those who are coping and those who are overly pessimistic about the current situation, the best crypto to buy now may only be found among crypto ICOs with massive long-term upsides.

Best Crypto to Buy Now

The following ICOs could be considered safe havens, given that the current geopolitical climate surrounding the market is full of tension.

Best Wallet Token

The current downturn in the crypto market, intensified by the looming U.S. shutdown warning, has made it clear that finding the best crypto to buy now requires looking at ecosystems that give early access to new tokens. Token launchpads have become the tool of choice for investors, and this is where Best Wallet Token emerges as one of the best option.

Best Wallet powers one of the most popular crypto apps on the market, offering investors not only storage but also an active gateway into emerging projects. Its token launchpad gives early access to presales before they go public, a perk that can give retail investors a much-needed edge. Beyond that, Best Wallet also offers staking opportunities, allowing users to earn passive income, and the ability to buy and sell crypto directly, making it a complete hub for traders.

At the center of this ecosystem is Best Wallet Token (BEST), which enhances these functions through reduced transaction fees, governance rights, and exclusive launchpad access. The platform has gone through multiple updates, the most recent being version 2.10, which added support for Bitcoin swaps and Solana integration, as well as a gamified system that rewards engagement.

Best Wallet Token has already raised over $16 million in its ICO, and because it is tied to a functioning product with a strong user base, it carries the trust factor that many emerging cryptos lack.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin’s price has recently fallen below the $110K level for the first time in multiple days, underlining the shaky ground it currently stands on. The drop reflects a long-standing issue: Bitcoin’s price movement is driven almost entirely by speculation, with no meaningful use cases sustaining its growth. While this dynamic may keep BTC as the flagship store of value, it leaves room for alternatives that combine Bitcoin’s brand power with practical functionality.

Screenshot

This is where Bitcoin Hyper enters the picture. Unlike BTC, it brings a utility-driven ecosystem, offering features such as payments, dApps, meme coin integration, and cross-chain functionality. It is designed to bridge Bitcoin’s limited use case with real, scalable solutions, powered by advanced technologies like the Solana Virtual Machine and canonical bridges. These integrations create a platform that retail investors can actually interact with, rather than simply holding for speculative gains.

On the surface, Bitcoin Hyper also embraces a meme-style imagery, allowing it to capture short-term virality while its deeper ecosystem addresses long-term investor needs. The project is not just about memes, it takes its technical build seriously, providing regular development updates via its official website, showcasing transparency and dedication from its team.

With over $18 million raised during presale, Bitcoin Hyper is already one of the largest emerging crypto projects on the market. 

Analysts are praising it as a top-tier Bitcoin alternative, suggesting that its combination of utility and cultural relevance could give it massive long-term upside once it launches.

Pepenode

With current geopolitical conditions making trading cryptocurrencies more difficult, many investors are beginning to explore alternative ways of engaging with the market. One such promising area is crypto mining, and this is where Pepenode has made its unique mark. It takes the mining narrative and makes it accessible for everyday users by offering a gamified, virtual mining ecosystem.

Pepenode’s design allows presale investors to purchase meme nodes and build virtual mining rigs that simulate the experience of mining but in a more user-friendly, interactive way. These mechanics have already drawn significant attention, helping the project raise over $1.4 million during its presale. The project also rewards early adopters by giving them access to enhanced rigs and features that can deliver greater returns in the future.

A unique feature of Pepenode is its phased approach to mining. During the presale phase, the mining is presented on-chain and game-based, creating an engaging “mine-to-earn” experience. However, once the presale concludes, the ecosystem will shift off-chain, broadening its appeal and ensuring sustainability beyond the early adoption stage.

Adding to its allure, Pepenode offers a 20% bonus in Pepe tokens for presale buyers, making it even more rewarding to get involved early.

Conclusion

It seems the answer to what the best crypto to buy now could be is clear. Finding a top pick is only possible among the low-cap ICOs instead of relying on the price charts. The US government shutdown warnings have made the situation dire, and considering that this is the culmination of other negatively perceived moves by President Trump, it is likely that things may become worse before they get better.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.010826+8.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07326-12.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1093-3.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Share
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.12005-8.03%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004003-0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.007637-3.42%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Share
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367-16.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00512-7.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Share

Trending News

More

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens