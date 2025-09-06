Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays.

Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in

Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now

The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting.

On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems.

Source – Ondo Finance on X

Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate.

Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space.

Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel.

Epic Chain (EPIC)

Epic Chain is emerging as one of the most ambitious projects in the crypto landscape, positioning itself as the world’s fastest-growing Real World Asset (RWA) ecosystem. The project is building what it calls the first RWA superstructure, aiming to unify institutions and consumers across every major asset class.

Backed by RWA First Capital and strategic partners, Epic Chain seeks to bring multiple markets onto a single platform, including real estate, luxury goods, commodities, tokenized bonds, equities, and treasury bills.

Despite a slight dip in market cap in September, Epic Chain has shown impressive growth, climbing from just $0.79 to around $3 within a year.

This trajectory highlights strong momentum and resilience in a challenging market. With its comprehensive RWA integration, Epic Chain is positioning itself for significant long-term impact.

Pepenode (PEPENODE)

Pepenode is positioning itself as the world’s first “mine-to-earn” memecoin, introducing a playful yet innovative concept to the crypto space. Unlike traditional meme tokens that rely solely on community hype, Pepenode integrates gamified mining mechanics, allowing users to build their own virtual memecoin mining rigs.

Participants can purchase nodes, create server rooms, and combine nodes to unlock larger bonuses, turning the project into a hybrid between token ownership and interactive gameplay.

A standout feature is the airdrop program, which rewards top miners with additional $PEPENODE tokens and partner assets such as Fartcoin, adding a competitive layer to community engagement.

According to the roadmap, Pepenode is currently in its presale phase, with the token generation event scheduled to follow shortly after. Once the mine-to-earn platform is fully released, users will be able to connect seamlessly through EVM-compatible wallets like MetaMask and purchase tokens directly using crypto.

The limited-time presale has generated significant anticipation. At the time of writing, Pepeonode has already raised nearly $700k, with each token priced at $0.0010449 and available for purchase via bank card or crypto through the Best Wallet app.

With its emphasis on interactivity and rewards, the project has captured attention as a potential entrant in the upcoming altcoin season. To take part in the $PEPENODE token presale, visit pepenode.io.

Walrus (WAL)

Walrus is emerging as a promising project in the crypto space, focusing on scalable on-chain data solutions. The platform emphasizes efficient storage and programmability, allowing users to publish, deliver, and manage data seamlessly on the blockchain.

With features such as maximum storage capacity, minimal costs, and lightning-fast performance, Walrus positions itself as a powerful tool in the growing demand for decentralized data management.

Its token has already been listed on several reputable exchanges, maintaining a stable price trend with a max supply of 1.44 billion. Despite horizontal price movement so far, there is potential for a breakout as awareness grows.

The project boasts strong marketing, an engaging website, and recent listings, with its market capitalization peak only occurring in August 2025. While token dilution remains a risk, Walrus is gaining traction as a sleeper coin that could surprise investors, particularly during an upcoming altcoin season.

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance has been gaining significant attention as a decentralized exchange designed to offer low-fee swaps and efficient trading features. The project has already delivered impressive growth, with its token price climbing from lows of around $0.20 to highs of $1.50 within the year.

Despite this rapid rise, many believe $AERO still has substantial room for long-term growth, with potential market valuations reaching into the multi-billion range over the next 5–10 years if adoption continues.

The platform benefits from growing optimism around altcoins, particularly as the market edges closer to a new altcoin season. While volatility remains, $AERO’s performance has demonstrated resilience and upside potential, making it an intriguing project for investors seeking opportunities in decentralized finance.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.