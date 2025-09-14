Best Crypto to Buy Now: Bitcoin Hyper Soars Past $15M as Ethereum and Solana Rally

The market continues to climb higher this weekend, with Bitcoin reclaiming $116,000 and Ethereum and Solana both posting substantial gains, up 4.8% and 2.1%, respectively. But as these top altcoins rally, a new player is creating a lot of buzz in its presale.

It’s called Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), and it’s working on scaling Bitcoin with the world’s first ZK-rollup-powered Bitcoin L2 blockchain. The HYPER presale has raised an impressive $15 million so far, showing strong investor support and hinting that its exchange launch could be met with a lot of demand.

As word spreads about its use case and investments pour in, leading industry analysts are starting to take notice, with the project gaining a reputation as one of the best cryptos to buy now. But can it really live up to expectations – or will ETH and SOL offer bigger gains?

Currently, investors can purchase HYPER for $0.012905; however, this price will increase as the presale progresses, with the next increase scheduled to occur in just one day. Those who buy in the presale can also stake tokens, and there is currently a 72% APY on offer.

ETH, SOL prices are breaking out – but HYPER tipped to 100x

Time and again, the crypto market finds ways to silence doubters and come back stronger. And after a sluggish start to September, things are turning around – and altcoin prices show real possibilities of breaking out.

With a 4.8% rally today, Ethereum is setting the pace. Yet, according to analysts, its real gains are still to come. Mister Crypto noted that a golden cross (the 50-day moving average crossing above the 200-day moving average) has formed on the Ethereum price chart, which he says indicates “a massive pump incoming.”

Similarly, Solana has started showing real strength recently, pumping 19% this week. It’s also the only top-five crypto that’s in the green over the past 30 days, having rallied 18%.

And so it’s not surprising that SOL is also getting a lot of attention, with analyst Ali Martinez noting that it’s breaking out of a cup and handle chart pattern. According to Martinez, this could lead to a rally toward $1,314.4, leaving room for a 440% gain from today’s price.

After a slow start in September, things are clearly turning for the altcoin market now. But as market leaders like Ethereum and Solana break out, it opens newer altcoins to potential for far bigger returns.

Many analysts are backing Bitcoin Hyper as one project that could outperform as the bull run advances, with Umar Khan from 99Bitcoins even saying it could give 100x (10,000%) gains.

But what is it about Bitcoin Hyper that stands out and potentially positions it for such substantial growth? Let’s take a closer look.

Scaling Bitcoin with SVM and ZK-rollups

Bitcoin, while renowned for its decentralization and security, lags behind modern blockchains when it comes to speed and flexibility. As such, Bitcoin Hyper will provide a parallel chain that’s not only faster and cheaper than Bitcoin, but also unlocks smart contracts.

Here’s how Hyper works: users send BTC to the L2 using its trustless canonical bridge, and then they can use their Bitcoin to interact with dApps. The Bitcoin Hyper chain utilizes the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) for execution, making it interoperable with Solana and delivering Solana-grade speeds. It will also periodically report its state back to the Bitcoin L1 using ZK-rollups, which minimize trust assumptions and ensure Bitcoin-grade immutability and neutrality.

Another notable point is the reason why Bitcoin Hyper is mentioned alongside Ethereum and Solana: it poses direct competition to these chains, which have previously gone unchallenged due to Bitcoin’s limited functionality – just sending, receiving, and storing value.

But now, Bitcoin can handle DeFi, meme coins, NFTs, RWAs, and much more. As such, there’s a real possibility that Bitcoin Hyper is precisely what was needed to future-proof Bitcoin and help solidify its market-leading position in the years ahead.

With its presale raise exploding, analysts forecasting huge gains, and a use case that could genuinely impact the dynamics between top blockchain infrastructures, Bitcoin Hyper offers what could be one of the most consequential and lucrative launches of this cycle. But with price increases coming throughout the ICO, those yet to buy shouldn’t wait around.

