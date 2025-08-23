Best Crypto To Buy Now? Ethereum Price At New ATH After Dovish Fed Speech

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/23 16:19
Best Crypto To Buy Now - Ethereum Price At New ATH After Dovish Fed Speech

The Ethereum price reached its all-time high, moving beyond the $4.8k mark yesterday, as Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, made a dovish speech at Jackson Hole.

“With policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”

The community is taking these comments as an attempt at regulatory easing, which suggests a rate cut could be coming in September. With ETH reaching its all-time high and ETH-based assets potentially establishing an uptrend, investors are wondering whether Ethereum is the best crypto to buy now.

Sweeping Changes Coming to Tax, Trade, and Immigration Policies – Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell gave a cautious outlook toward interest rate cuts, highlighting that uncertainty is growing, which makes the Federal Reserve’s path forward complicated.

“Sweeping changes are coming to tax, trade and immigration policies,” Powell said, which could shift the balance of risks. He noted that while the labor market is strong, downside risks are increasing. On top of that, tariffs have increased living costs, which could drive inflation higher, something the Fed is trying to avoid.

Even a cautious tone toward rate cuts was taken as positive news by the market, leading to the Dow surging 600 points.

Not all on Twitter were convinced by this outlook. Analyst David Sommers said that the Fed Chair is not careful enough about the possible second wave of inflation-driven policy increases coming our way.

Others have commented on the vagueness of the statement, which aligns with other statements made in the past.

Nevertheless, most of the community has seen it as a positive, and the proof of that is Ethereum’s price action. Analyst Crypto Birb has said that after the Jackson Hole speech, markets now see an 89% chance that a 25 bps cut will happen in September, which could lead to massive rallies in Q4 2025.

Ethereum Price Action: Growth to $6K Possible

Since June 2025, the Ethereum price has followed a pattern of “low dips and big surges.” Each time a major price increase has occurred, ETH has gone through a consolidation phase that is getting shorter with every cycle. This time, the jump has pushed the ETH price to its all-time high. Further upside is possible if the altcoin manages to stay above the $4.7k level.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at that level and has a market cap of more than $567 billion.

Best Crypto to Buy Now Besides Ethereum

Wall Street Pepe

Wall Street Pepe uses a striking office-style Pepe mascot to reflect its mission of giving retail investors the power to move markets, away from institutional dominance. Its imagery connects directly with the meme economy, while its purpose is tied to empowering communities through collective action.

The recent surge in Ethereum could be highly positive for its ecosystem, adding momentum to WEPE’s growth. Wall Street Pepe has introduced several key updates, including an expansion into the Solana chain and another upcoming chain integration. Perhaps the most notable feature is its buyback and burn mechanic, where for every Solana-based WEPE purchased, one Ethereum-based WEPE is burned. This system introduces scarcity that could drive WEPE’s price back toward its all-time high.

In terms of use cases, Wall Street Pepe is more than just a meme. Its Alpha Trading Chat provides community members with deep insights and market strategies, offering investors an edge in navigating meme coin volatility. These features, combined with its multichain approach, position Wall Street Pepe as a serious player in both utility and narrative-driven growth.

With its expanding ecosystem, innovative token mechanics, and strong community focus, Wall Street Pepe is shaping up to be one of the most promising meme coins of 2025.

Best Wallet Token

Best Wallet Token powers Best Wallet, one of the most versatile decentralized wallets currently in the crypto ecosystem. Its utility is built on several strong features, starting with the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies seamlessly while also offering swaps across multiple chains. 

On top of this, users can benefit from staking and the wallet’s Token Launchpad, which provides early access to new projects that could deliver strong returns before hitting exchanges.

A major milestone for the project has recently been achieved as Best Wallet Token was certified by WalletConnect, further boosting its credibility within the Web3 space. This certification underscores the project’s security and integration with wider blockchain infrastructure. 

With Ethereum’s rise, ETH-based tokens are regaining traction, and Best Wallet is well-positioned to provide a reliable platform for investors to access and manage them.

The wallet’s combination of advanced features and decentralized accessibility makes it appealing to both new and experienced traders. Importantly, the ICO for Best Wallet Token has already raised over $15 million, reflecting strong market interest and confidence in its long-term potential.

TOKEN6900

Jerome Powell has become one of the most talked about figures in meme culture, often depicted in projects like SPX6900. His latest comments have only added fuel to the fire, making him even more meme-worthy. This is the kind of environment where TOKEN6900 thrives, using chaotic humor and parody to carve out its own space in the meme coin market.

Unlike traditional projects that aim to build strong fundamentals, TOKEN6900 leans into an incoherent and erratic style of memes. Its humor is intentionally nonsensical, amplified by Gen Z lingo and a 90s-inspired aesthetic that gives the project a nostalgic yet absurd twist. This unique blend makes TOKEN6900 stand out as a brand of comedy-first meme coin that doesn’t try to hide what it is.

Its value comes from this honest, ridiculous approach. By presenting itself as pure entertainment, TOKEN6900 taps into the same energy that made early meme coins successful. The community rallies around its memes, rather than any promises of utility, and that itself has become its strength.

Despite its comedic foundation, TOKEN6900 has already raised over $2 million to date. This level of support shows that investors are not only entertained, but also believe in the potential for parabolic gains. TOKEN6900 is proving that humor alone can sometimes be the strongest narrative in crypto.

Conclusion

Ethereum reaching its all-time high is a net positive for the cryptocurrency economy. It has also pushed other altcoins upward. However, the most profit could come from crypto presales or projects that have gone through major updates recently, since they can use these updates as USPs to achieve parabolic growth in the short term.

