Best Crypto to Buy Now for 2025 Bull Run: Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/03 21:16
Pepeto

Which crypto meme coin could take the lead in the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto? Meme coins are once again in the spotlight as the new cycle begins. In the last bull run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) created millionaires and showed the strength of meme-powered tokens. Now traders are asking where the next big opportunity is. Pepeto (PEPETO), a new Ethereum-based presale, is quickly gaining traction by mixing meme energy with real utility. The key question is simple: how does Pepeto compare to Shiba Inu, and which is the best crypto to buy now?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Shiba Inu remains one of the most recognized names in meme coins. It has a loyal community and a high position in the market. Analysts expect SHIB could rise to about $0.00003 to $0.00005 during this bull run. That would bring steady gains, but it will not be another 100x move like the one seen in 2021.

The main reason is size. Shiba Inu already has a multi-billion dollar market cap. The larger a coin becomes, the harder it is to deliver explosive growth. This is why many investors are now paying attention to smaller projects like Pepeto that still have much more room to expand.

Pepeto’s Presale Growth and Vision

Pepeto is a new meme coin that blends viral attention with real-world utility. It is still in presale, priced at just $0.000000150, allowing early buyers to secure billions of tokens for a small investment. So far, the project has raised over $6.4 million and built a community of more than 100,000 people across Telegram, Instagram, and X.

What makes Pepeto different is its working products. PepetoSwap is a zero fee exchange designed to remove trading costs, while PepetoBridge offers secure cross chain transfers. These tools give Pepeto real use cases from the very beginning.

The setup is also built for fairness. There are no team wallets, no trading tax, and its contracts are fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. This makes Pepeto far safer than most presale projects, giving investors extra confidence.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction vs Pepeto Potential

The contrast between the two is clear. Shiba Inu can still grow, but its large market cap makes another 100x surge very unlikely. Pepeto, in comparison, is still at entry-level pricing. At today’s presale price of $0.000000150, a $2,500 buy secures about 16.6 billion tokens.

Analysts suggest that if Pepeto reaches the same levels Shiba Inu once hit at $0.00008, that $2,500 could grow to more than $1.3 million. Shiba Inu already made this kind of explosive move in 2021, and now Pepeto, with meme appeal and real products, could be positioned to repeat that success.

Pepeto also offers live staking rewards of 234% APY, which lets holders earn income while they wait for the price to rise. Whales are already buying in during the presale, knowing each stage raises the price and reduces available supply.

How to Buy Pepeto

Buying Pepeto is simple and takes only a few minutes.

1. Download a wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

2. Add ETH, USDT, or BNB to your wallet.

3. Visit the official website at pepeto.io.

4. Connect your wallet and purchase Pepeto at the current presale price of $0.000000150.

This makes it easy for anyone to join before Pepeto lists on major exchanges.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu will always remain part of the meme coin story, but its huge market cap means the days of 100x gains are behind it. Pepeto is different. It is early, affordable, audited, and already launching real tools like PepetoSwap and PepetoBridge. That makes it stand out from typical presale projects.

With over $6.4 million raised and staking rewards of 234% APY already live, momentum is growing quickly. Each presale stage increases the price, leaving the best positions for those who act now. For traders who missed Shiba Inu’s historic run in 2021, Pepeto could be the second chance, but only for those who buy before the market catches on.

Disclaimer

Always buy Pepeto only through the official website: https://pepeto.io.  Watch out for scams using the project name.

Official Links

Website: https://pepeto.io 

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true 

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin 

