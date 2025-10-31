Best Crypto To Buy Now: How One ETH L2 Project Is Capturing The Same Buzz As Early SHIB And PEPE

Nowadays, everyone is chasing the next big memecoin. That is exactly what is happening right now with a new Ethereum Layer-2 project, Layer Brett (LBRETT). It is gaining the same kind of buzz the market saw for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE).

Even though the latter two were driven by hype, this meme token also incorporates utility. It offers fast transactions, cheaper fees, staking rewards and a community that is actually growing daily. Let’s find out why it’s being hailed as the best crypto to buy now.

What’s going on with Shiba Inu right now

Source: CoinMarketCap

As of right now, SHIB is trading at around 00001000 with a 13% decline in the last 30 days. This shows a decreasing interest in this memecoin, as investors are moving their funds into high-growth potential projects, such as LBRETT.

Even though SHIB started as a competitor to DOGE, it quickly gained traction due to a strong community. In 2021, SHIB saw a dramatic surge with the price touching $0.00008845. But today, it’s down by over 80% from that peak.

To be relevant, Shiba Inu has increased its burn rate over the years and has just burned over 7.7 million tokens in the last 24 hours. It is usually done to create scarcity.

Why Pepe’s Hype is fading now

Source: CoinMarketCap

Since December 2024, PEPE has failed to regain momentum and is 75% away from its peak value of $0.00002825. That sudden surge over time was due to a strong community, but now investors are making smarter moves.

Even in the last 30 days, PEPE is down by over 20%, which is concerning. During this time, this memecoin has been driven by meme culture, offering no real utility to the holders.

According to TradingView’s technical analysis, PEPE is facing high selling pressure, which is also evident from its falling price. However, experts are optimistic about Pepe’s chances in the next bull run due to a strong community.

Is Layer Brett the best crypto to buy now?

Layer Brett is gaining traction because it blends the same viral hype and community energy that sent SHIB and PEPE soaring, but with the addition of real utility. It’s one of the reasons why analysts are calling it the best crypto to buy now for long-term gains.

As an Ethereum Layer 2 project, LBRETT offers fast execution and cross-chain compatibility. This means users can complete transactions quickly with zero gas fees and that too over multiple blockchains.

The features that are attracting investors towards this meme token are:

High Staking Rewards: The project offers an APY of over 590% to early investors because the network is efficient and cheap to operate.

The project offers an APY of over 590% to early investors because the network is efficient and cheap to operate. $1 Million Giveaway: It’s a massive incentive for community members through contests and engagement rewards.

It’s a massive incentive for community members through contests and engagement rewards. Governance and Community Ownership: LBRETT holders have the right to vote on how to shape the ecosystem.

Until now, Layer Brett has raised over $4.4 million in the private funding phase. Investors can get these tokens for $0.0058 each during this stage.

Bottom line

Over time, SHIB and PEPE proved one thing that meme culture and strong community can move markets. Both of them turned early holders into millionaires, and Layer Brett now has the chance to repeat the surge.

From someone who missed the previous rallies, now might have a chance to jump into Layer Brett for explosive gains. This way, early buyers aren’t just holding a token, they’re entering a platform that rewards participation.

