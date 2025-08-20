Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out This Week

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/20 15:47
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001233-2.06%
XRP
XRP$2.9011-3.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602-2.27%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001043-1.60%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00718+2.57%

SPONSORED POST*

As the cryptocurrency market keeps changing, 2025 will be a critical year for big players and new stars in the field. Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the latest meme coin contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), are all getting a lot of attention this week as suitable investments for the following year. These three cryptocurrencies are great choices if you want to hold onto your coins for a long time or if you want a meme coin with a lot of growth potential. All of them are characterized by a special blend of stability, neighborhood amenities, and the possibility of receiving enormous revenues. Why are these coins so special, and why should you even peer at them in 2025?

  1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin with Real Utility and Explosive Growth Potential

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the most interesting new meme coins on the market, and serious investors are already starting to pay attention to it. LILPEPE is different from many meme coins because it has real value. LILPEPE is built on a Layer-2 blockchain that works with Ethereum. It has faster transactions, lower fees, and can grow, making it a valuable asset in the decentralised finance (DeFi). LILPEPE is a very cheap investment, costing only $0.0020 during its presale. It has a lot of room to grow. The coin’s market cap is still small, so there is much room to grow as more investors see its potential. Analysts think that LILPEPE could increase by an incredible 12,000% by 2025. This makes it one of the best meme coin investments for people wanting to join the next big crypto wave. The presale for LILPEPE has already brought in more than $19.3 million, which shows that investors are very interested. This year, LILPEPE will likely be one of the best meme coins because it has been audited by Certik, adding an extra layer of security and trust.

  1. Ripple (XRP): A Strong Contender for Cross-Border Payments

Ripple (XRP) had its ups and downs, primarily caused by the legal struggle it has been going through with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Nevertheless, despite these problems, Ripple has maintained itself and taken one of the leading positions among cryptocurrencies worldwide. Ripple’s primary purpose is to change how people pay for things across borders by making it faster and cheaper than traditional banking systems. XRP still has much room to grow in 2025. It costs about $3.25. It’s a good sign for Ripple’s future growth that more and more banks and payment processors are using its technology. Moreover, if Ripple succeeds in the legal dispute with the SEC, the upward price adjustments can substantially grow. Most analysts believe that XRP may be valued at 5 dollars or higher at the close of 2025, and therefore, investing in XRP on a long-term basis will enable individuals to increase their wealth. Ripple is one to watch this week and in the future because it has a clear use case in cross-border payments, and demand is growing.

  1. Shiba Inu (SHIB): The Meme Coin That Everyone Likes

For years, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a major player in the meme coin space, but it is still growing and changing. What began as a fun, dog-themed token has grown into a full-fledged ecosystem, complete with its decentralised exchange called ShibaSwap and plans for its metaverse. Shiba Inu has gotten much attention because of its loyal community, viral success, and support from well-known investors. Although there are many SHIB coins, this price of 0.00001360 implies it has much potential to grow till 2025. Thinkers believe that the cost of SHIB may rise as the SHIB ecosystem matures and more individuals employ the token in decentralised finance (DeFi) and various blockchain-related applications. If Shiba Inu continues to expand its ecosystem, SHIB will be ready for another massive rally. SHIB is still a good choice for investors who want to take advantage of meme coin trends, especially since its use case is growing.

In 2025, Watch LILPEPE, Shiba Inu, And Ripple.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are still popular cryptocurrencies, but LILPEPE, Shiba Inu, and Ripple are becoming the best ones for the next bull run. These three coins are poised for growth in 2025 because they are cheap to buy, useful in the real world, and have strong market momentum. LILPEPE is the token you should be looking at if you want a meme coin that works or a tried-and-true crypto with much community support. It is well-positioned for success. Get your tokens now at littlepepe.com and be a part of the future of cryptocurrency. Don’t miss out on the next big chance!

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0897+23.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Share
Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said: “The crypto industry remains attractive to market players. In a moderately positive scenario, the price of Bitcoin in the second half of summer could reach an all-time high of $115,000. It could target $130k”. Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer? At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May. GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW. Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot) The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion . Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing. Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply. They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market. The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many. RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance) Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’ Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy. He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners. The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade. US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have shown the limits of Russia’s ability to defend its allies. It might yet be to Putin’s advantage https://t.co/CPVjHmgLt4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 23, 2025 Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens. Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.” He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.” More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia? Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining -themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation. The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines. U.S. investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced on Monday the creation of a new bitcoin treasury company that would hold up to $1 billion of the world's largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. https://t.co/Gc30pO8Qkr — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 23, 2025 The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.” Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time. The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused: “Why not create a large botanical garden and cultivate plants that require warmth?” Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF) .
NEAR
NEAR$2.475-1.59%
Threshold
T$0.01611-2.00%
U
U$0.0202-6.04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 07:30
Share
Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000558+2.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.803-2.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017631+1.99%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Share

Trending News

More

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining