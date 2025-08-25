Best Crypto to Buy Now: Layer Brett’s 100x Potential & Staking Frenzy Pulls Dogecoin and Pepe Holders In

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/25 00:15
Solayer
LAYER$0.5863+0.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.17091-2.95%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000114+1.06%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003896+8.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00675-5.59%

SPONSORED POST*

A major shift is happening in the meme coin world. The qualities that once made Dogecoin and Pepe famous are no longer enough for a market hungry for the next big thing. A massive “staking frenzy” and the promise of 100x potential are causing a migration of holders from these established giants. They are flocking to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a project that offers a complete investment package, positioning it as a top contender for the best crypto to buy now in 2025.

Layer Brett delivers the complete package

Layer Brett is attracting so much attention because it combines the best elements of its predecessors and adds the two crucial ingredients they lack: real utility and direct rewards. It has the viral hype and 100x potential that Pepe holders crave, proven by the over $700,000 raised in its presale in rapid time. It is also building a powerful and engaged community, amplified by a massive $1 million community giveaway. 

But unlike the old guard, this is all built on a real Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, which provides near-instant transactions and minimal fees. This technological advantage fuels the project’s main draw, its “staking frenzy”, a live staking crypto feature with yields advertised at over 6,000%+ for early participants.

Dogecoin’s stability has turned into stagnation

Dogecoin (DOGE), the original memecoin, is respected for its massive community and historical performance, having risen over 38,000% since its launch. It continues to show underlying strength, with its price holding a major support trendline and key moving averages, suggesting whale accumulation. However, for many investors, this stability has turned into stagnation. 

The Dogecoin price is currently stuck in a neutral zone, trading between $0.21 and $0.2221 with flat technical indicators like the RSI and MACD. For investors who joined the meme coin market for explosive gains, this lack of momentum is pushing them to seek out new crypto coins.

Pepe Coin’s volatility becomes a liability

If Dogecoin is too stable, Pepe coin (PEPE) suffers from the opposite problem: its extreme volatility has become a liability. The Pepe price is currently clinging to critical support near $0.000010 after large whales unloaded over 400 billion PEPE in a single day, wiping out $6 million in long positions. This highlights the intense risk involved. 

The Pepe price prediction is a complete gamble, with one forecast suggesting a possible range between a 25% dip and a 90% jump, showing deep uncertainty. For many holders, the constant stress of whale dumps and fragile support is a reason to look for a project with a more solid foundation.

Why the best crypto to buy now is a balanced choice

Ultimately, Dogecoin offers stability but lacks explosive growth, while the Pepe price offers excitement but lacks stability and utility. They are incomplete investments for the modern trader. Layer Brett is pulling their holders in because it offers the perfect balance. It delivers the 100x potential of a presale and the excitement of a “staking frenzy,” but anchors it to the stability and real utility of an Ethereum Layer 2 foundation. This makes it a complete package and one of the most compelling candidates for the best crypto to buy now for 2025.

The Layer Brett presale is live, but the highest staking rewards are for the earliest adopters. Don’t miss your chance to invest in a project that offers the complete package.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

 *This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

The post Here’s What Next For Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) has been on investors’ radar as massive withdrawals continue, hinting at looming changes. According to data reported today by market analyst Ali Martinez, digital asset investors have withdrawn over 200,000 ETH tokens from centralized exchanges just in the past 48 hours. This is an indicator of rising investor confidence, signifying that token holders are transferring their coins to private wallets, potentially in expectation of heightened prices.  Ethereum’s Surprise Rally and Reserves Here is the implication of this substantial on-chain development spotted by the analyst. These transfers are accumulation efforts, highlighting rising Ethereum enthusiasm among crypto investors. Moving assets to cold wallets is an indicator of intention to hold for the long term or investing the assets in DeFi activities like staking and many others. The withdrawals indicate investors’ increased bullishness on Ethereum, a move contributing to decreasing the ETH circulating supply on exchanges. Institutional customers are the ones mainly executing these massive withdrawals. On Friday, August 22, 2025, ETH surged to a new height of $4,885 and outperformed its ATH of $4,866.01 noted in November 2021, driven by surging institutional interest. During that day, renowned venture capitalist Peter Thiel injected significant amounts of money into Ethereum investing organizations (ETHZilla and Bitmine). The venture-capital investor’s investment in ETH suggests increasing institutional enthusiasm in Ether, showing customers are moving beyond just trading the virtual asset. Investors and firms are increasingly viewing Ether as a long-term treasury asset and a network for rolling out advanced investment products, indicating a change in how traditional institutions and several firms may utilize ETH in the future. The above big withdrawals by organizations are normally connected to long-term strategic holding with no intention of immediate selling. When big holders move assets to cold storage wallets, it typically triggers decreased selling pressure and tightened supply in…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239914+3.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.134+1.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001737--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:52
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009505+0.04%
Solana
SOL$210.54+3.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.916+0.24%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

The post Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Japan is preparing a major overhaul of how it regulates and taxes digital assets, with its Financial Services Agency (FSA) set to push for crypto-friendly reforms in the 2026 fiscal year.   The plan would bring cryptocurrency taxation in line with stock investments, marking one of the most significant shifts in Japan’s approach to digital assets to date. Under the proposal, profits from trading cryptocurrencies would be separated from regular income and instead taxed at a flat 20% rate. This represents a sharp break from the current framework, where crypto earnings are treated as “miscellaneous income” and can face progressive tax rates of up to 55%. Industry groups have also urged the government to allow a three-year carry-forward on trading losses, similar to equity markets. If approved, the new system would not only simplify reporting for retail traders but also encourage corporate involvement in Japan’s digital asset sector. The FSA is pairing the tax reform with a separate bill that would reclassify crypto under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This change would move digital assets away from being considered a mere payment method under the Payment Services Act and instead recognize them as legitimate financial products, clearing the way for domestic crypto ETFs. The timing is deliberate. Japan has been striving to position itself as a leader in digital finance, especially as global competition heats up. Regulators are also moving toward approving the nation’s first yen-backed stablecoin, JPYC. Issued by Tokyo-based fintech JPYC Inc., the token is targeting issuance of 1 trillion yen (roughly $6.8 billion) over three years. Taken together, these measures highlight a broader strategy: attract institutional players, create a more competitive tax environment, and cement Japan’s role as a major crypto hub in Asia. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239914+3.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10185+1.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.134+1.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:45
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

SUI Continues Expansion With Robinhood Launch As Every $1 Doubles With Bonus100 In Arctic Pablo Coin Presale While Pudgy Penguins And Ponke Rally

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor