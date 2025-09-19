Best Crypto to Buy Now? Maxi Doge Presale Hits $2.3M as Dogecoin Price Jumps 8%

It seems like the best crypto to buy now could be found among meme coins. Not only has the meme coin market cap crossed the $80 billion threshold in response to the Fed rate cut, but there has also been an institutional push to give these “joke” tokens more legitimacy. Conversations around a Dogecoin ETF […]It seems like the best crypto to buy now could be found among meme coins. Not only has the meme coin market cap crossed the $80 billion threshold in response to the Fed rate cut, but there has also been an institutional push to give these “joke” tokens more legitimacy. Conversations around a Dogecoin ETF […]

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/19 12:41
It seems like the best crypto to buy now could be found among meme coins. Not only has the meme coin market cap crossed the $80 billion threshold in response to the Fed rate cut, but there has also been an institutional push to give these “joke” tokens more legitimacy.

Conversations around a Dogecoin ETF have already been taking root, with the ETF debut reaching $6 million in volume within hours of trading. Such a strong start has caused the OG crypto to surge by over 8% since last week.

Meanwhile, Maxi Doge is ruling the best crypto presales charts, raising upwards of $2.3 million to date thanks to its hype-focused approach that celebrates the degens.

Dogecoin Price Jumps 8% Since Last Week

The Dogecoin price action hasn’t been the most volatile, since the OG crypto is now being seen less as a meme coin and more as a social movement. However, yesterday’s Fed rate cut announcement has put a pep in the step of the meme coin market, leading the dog-themed crypto to move up in value.

Currently trading around $0.27, Dogecoin’s market cap is above $42 billion. Hourly charts show that the meme coin has started to consolidate after the recent spike. Daily charts indicate that the consolidation may follow an asymmetrical triangle pattern, which could lead to another parabolic jump, as long as the DOGE price stays above the resistance point at $0.25.

Analyst Trader Tardigrade has pointed out that Dogecoin is following the three phases it always has: downtrend, recovery, and uptrend. At the time of writing, it could be moving towards an uptrend.

Does that mean Dogecoin could be the best crypto to buy now? The answer is complicated. While an established ecosystem and the ETF debut are giving it a major push, it is still an inflationary asset and the market remains unstable. Furthermore, despite the previously established patterns, the reasons it has surged, namely the Fed rate cut and Dogecoin ETF, are only momentary catalysts that may lose their sheen by tomorrow.

Therefore, Dogecoin investors should also focus on asset diversification, which Maxi Doge can deliver.

Maxi Doge Could Be the Next Big Crypto of 2025

A simple “buff” doge sits across the screen. The screen shows a trading chart that the “roided” up character is diving into. Around this gym goer, are books about fitness and keys to becoming better traders. The vibe is GenZ, and the cultural aspects are unique. All these perks give Maxi Doge a memetic trait of a true degen ecosystem.

The entire persona of Dogecoin being a buff individual is how the community has perceived Dogecoin for the longest time. And this has been picked up by Maxi Doge as a narrative instrument that talks about creating an ecosystem that invites investors to engage in riskier trades.

The project’s goal is not utility, but to end the presale and make MAXI available on exchanges that feature margin trading so that people can trade it on a 1000x leverage. It openly admits that it is a risk-centric token that wants to play with a high-risk, high-reward scenario. There are no false senses of security here, only transparency, and a clear reason why investors should get in, and why they should not.

This honest appeal has led Maxi Doge to enter multiple “best crypto to buy now” lists across multiple publications. Presale investors also get an obligatory staking perk to compound their gains further, making Maxi Doge a project that could have long-term potential.

And the project has already gotten on the radar of major analysts such as Crypto Boy, who has talked about how MAXI could have 100x potential. The fact that this “no-utility” token has still managed to raise over $2.3 million further shows that it has value.

Is Maxi Doge the Best Crypto to Buy Now? Major Catalysts Fueling Its Surge

Maxi Doge is slowly becoming a presale success story thanks to the following catalysts.

Ode to the Doge Image

Maxi Doge has stuck with the basics. It has not created a new animal image or established a long and drawn-out, utility-centric narrative. All it has done is focus on the DOGE memes and then offer a unique story. This “ode to the doge image” gives the project a sense of familiarity. People know what they are getting into with this token. Their expectations are parabolic growth in the short term, and parabolic growth is what this project can potentially deliver.

Leverage Trading System

There are not many meme coins that proudly announce during their presale events that their goal is to become available as a leverage trading asset. Maxi Doge, however, has turned that into its main goal. While it promises exponential gains, it does not guarantee them, which means for degen investors, $MAXI could be considered a steal.

Gen Z Lingo and Cultural Attributes

Using a large green candle against Darth Vader, dreaming about getting more buff: all of these are a teenager’s dream. Maxi Doge has all the narrative aspects down that could help it generate buzz among new investors wanting to get a taste of the volatility that the meme coin market brings to the table.

Macroeconomic Conditions

People’s belief in crypto has surged due to macroeconomic conditions. The Bitcoin price is up and most of the market is trading in the green. This has led more people to look for early mover opportunities that could provide hefty gains, which has led them to projects like Maxi Doge.

Conclusion

Dogecoin’s positive price action has led people to think that the best crypto to buy now could be found among meme coins. Maxi Doge has taken advantage of that thought process, which has led its presale to raise upwards of $2 million to date.

With its simple nature, strong narrative, and no-utility focus, Maxi Doge could become a leading meme coin on the market. Those interested can click the link below to get started.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
