Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pi Coin & Solana Lose Favor as LBRETT’s 3,000% APY Turns Heads

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/22 19:00
As Pi Coin and Solana hint at bearish trends, savvy traders are already shifting gears. The buzz around Layer Brett’s presale has become impossible to ignore, especially with its headline-grabbing 3,000% APY for stakers.

This explosive entry merges meme coin energy with real blockchain utility, pushing analysts to predict it could soon lead the next wave of top coins. Early backers are racing to stake as the APY, once over 25,000%, falls with each new participant—driving a fresh surge in demand as investors seek outsized gains.

Pi Coin: Bearish indicators fuel trader exits

Pi Coin is celebrated for its accessible mining and mobile-first approach, but recent price action tells a different story. Technical analysis paints a bleak outlook: the daily EMA (20) for PI sits below the price, confirming downward momentum, while MACD signals remain negative. The RSI has dropped to 39, indicating bearish sentiment and low buying pressure.

With PI still locked in its enclosed mainnet phase, traders are increasingly wary. Unofficial values fluctuate wildly, but without major support, Pi Coin is struggling to inspire confidence against emerging rivals like Layer Brett.

Solana: High speed, but short-term pressure

Solana has long been a darling of the DeFi and NFT worlds, but its shine is fading in 2025. Despite a dramatic recovery from a single digit to triple digits, SOL has faced notable volatility. The EMA (50) has just crossed above the price, and MACD lines are flattening, signaling a potential loss of momentum. RSI readings hover at 43, further supporting the idea of a cooling market.

While SOL maintains robust transaction speeds and a $101 billion market cap, technical headwinds are prompting investors to consider whether alternative projects like Layer Brett offer a better risk-reward profile.

$LBRETT’s exponential growth: Staking, speed, and serious rewards

The market is abuzz as $LBRETT unveils features that set it apart from meme coin staples. Its ongoing presale, with tokens at just $0.0044, means early adopters secure entry before potential parabolic growth. The 3,000% APY for stakers—down from a staggering 25,000%—creates incentive, ensuring the presale creates pressure as it progresses.

Built on an Ethereum Layer 2 network, Layer Brett offers the best of both worlds: ultra-fast, low-cost transactions backed by the security of Ethereum’s robust smart contracts. It’s a next-gen meme coin that blends viral energy with real utility, including DeFi capabilities and staking rewards. Unlike other meme tokens, Layer Brett is built for function.

With no KYC required, Layer Brett gives users full, decentralized control over their assets. Early participants get a shot at a massive $1 million giveaway, creating a major incentive to join the community. This unique fusion of meme appeal and genuine purpose is driving significant interest and momentum.

The verdict: Why $LBRETT is attracting PI and SOL traders

As PI and SOL slowing down frustrates holders, they are seeking other avenues for good gains.

When it comes to Layer Brett, the massive growth potential, coupled with the massive 3,000% APY, is a no brainer. $LBRETT is positioned to be the best crypto to buy now.

Layer Brett’s presale opportunity won’t last long. Stake your claim now before the APY shrinks further—this is the meme coin bull run the crypto community has been waiting for.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
