Fnality secures $136M to expand blockchain payments backed by major banks. Bitcoin consolidates near $113K as Ethereum edges higher after market dip. Pudgy Pandas meme coin raises $2.87M in Asia presale, targets global expansion. As cryptomarkets consolidated after Monday’s sharp fall, Fnality International Ltd., a London-based blockchain payments company, has secured $136 million in fresh […] The post Best crypto to buy now: Pudgy Pandas gain traction as Fnality secures $136M funding appeared first on CoinJournal.Fnality secures $136M to expand blockchain payments backed by major banks. Bitcoin consolidates near $113K as Ethereum edges higher after market dip. Pudgy Pandas meme coin raises $2.87M in Asia presale, targets global expansion. As cryptomarkets consolidated after Monday’s sharp fall, Fnality International Ltd., a London-based blockchain payments company, has secured $136 million in fresh […] The post Best crypto to buy now: Pudgy Pandas gain traction as Fnality secures $136M funding appeared first on CoinJournal.

Best crypto to buy now: Pudgy Pandas gain traction as Fnality secures $136M funding

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/23 20:10
NEAR
NEAR$3,056+%4,83
Griffin AI
GAIN$----%
Major
MAJOR$0,13548-%0,63
Memecoin
MEME$0,002425+%4,52
Nowchain
NOW$0,00562+%2,74
  • Fnality secures $136M to expand blockchain payments backed by major banks.
  • Bitcoin consolidates near $113K as Ethereum edges higher after market dip.
  • Pudgy Pandas meme coin raises $2.87M in Asia presale, targets global expansion.

As cryptomarkets consolidated after Monday’s sharp fall, Fnality International Ltd., a London-based blockchain payments company, has secured $136 million in fresh funding as leading financial institutions continue to explore the infrastructure behind digital assets.

Bitcoin was trading at $112,929.42, almost unchanged from the previous day, down 9% from the $124,500 all-time high.

Ethereumm stood at $4192.29, up 0.2% in the last 24 hours.

Fnality’s funding round was led by Bank of America, Citigroup, KBC Group, Tradeweb Markets, Temasek, and WisdomTree, with existing backers Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Banco Santander also participating.

The funding will be used to expand Fnality’s payments network, accelerate product development, and advance regulatory approvals in new markets.

While the firm focuses on institutional blockchain infrastructure, the wider crypto space is also witnessing momentum in the retail-driven meme coin sector, with Pudgy Pandas gaining early traction in Asia.

Institutional blockchain payments gain momentum through Fnality

Founded in 2019 out of an earlier UBS-led blockchain initiative, Fnality has emerged as one of the leading firms aiming to modernise the settlement layer of financial markets.

Its platform allows banks to transact in a digital cash asset backed 1-to-1 with central bank reserves, beginning with the Bank of England.

This setup is designed to make settlement of tokenised assets, such as stocks and bonds, faster and more efficient by providing the “cash leg” of these transactions.

Fnality launched its pound-based payments system in 2023 and is now seeking approval to expand into other major currencies.

Chief Executive Officer Michelle Neal said in a Bloomberg report that the new funding will be directed toward scaling operations and securing regulatory clearances in additional markets.

The firm’s progress reflects a broader trend in traditional finance, where large institutions are increasingly exploring blockchain for efficiency and risk reduction.

While the technology has been tested in banking for over a decade, widespread adoption remains limited, with few commercially viable systems in operation.

Recent moves from peers like JPMorgan, which is piloting a deposit-backed token called JPMD, and HSBC, which has introduced tokenised deposit services, underscore growing interest in institutional blockchain solutions.

Pudgy Pandas show strength

Alongside institutional adoption, momentum in retail-focused crypto remains strong, with meme-driven projects continuing to capture investor attention.

Pudgy Pandas, a token originating in Asia, is currently in presale and rapidly gaining traction in China, Korea, Japan, and across East Asia.

The project has raised $2.87 million in its presale so far, and runs till October 18, 2025.

The presale features staged price increases and is set to list immediately afterwards without delays.

The project distinguishes itself with conservation-focused tokenomics.

Ten per cent of the supply is dedicated to panda charities under a long-term vesting plan, while another 10 per cent supports a “birth initiative” that burns tokens each time a panda cub is born, adding scarcity.

Other initiatives include campaigns to raise awareness of panda welfare, protests against caged enclosures, and high-visibility marketing under the #FreeThePandas movement.

Asian traders have historically driven the early success of meme coins such as Shiba Inu, Bonk, Floki, and Pengu, with some delivering returns in the thousands of per cent.

Pudgy Pandas’ investors expect strong early interest, combined with Asia’s dominance in exchange volumes, could propel the project toward a multibillion-dollar market capitalisation.

Together, Fnality’s institutional blockchain push and Pudgy Pandas’ retail-driven momentum highlight the wide spectrum of strategies shaping today’s digital asset market — from central bank-linked settlement systems to viral meme coins.

The post Best crypto to buy now: Pudgy Pandas gain traction as Fnality secures $136M funding appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0,01566+%109,91
MAY
MAY$0,04012-%1,73
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02369--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Share
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0,08561-%2,00
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0011927+%12,31
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01219+%0,32
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Share
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0,35446-%16,44
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,9614-%0,02
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,03848-%5,08
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Share

Trending News

More

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost