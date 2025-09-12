Best Crypto To Buy Now: Remittix Major Catalysts Trump Dogecoin ETF Launch Say Experts

SPONSORED POST*

The launch of the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF has generated excitement, with traders pushing DOGE higher and speculating on its future potential. But while the Dogecoin price has benefited in the short term, analysts say that the best crypto to buy now may not be DOGE at all. Instead, it is the new PayFi altcoin, Remittix, the PayFi project that has raised over $25.2 million and is gaining traction with features that go beyond meme coin momentum.

Dogecoin Price Prediction After ETF Hype

Source: MoonCake via X

Dogecoin price rallied nearly 17% ahead of the ETF launch, with $DOJE making its debut on NYSE Arca. This milestone marks a cultural win for meme coins, creating a bridge between traditional finance and crypto markets.

Dogecoin is currently trading at approximately $0.249, which is more than 44% higher than three months ago. According to analysts, the Dogecoin price may increase by 50 percent in the mid-term in case ETF-powered momentum persists. However, risks remain. On-chain data shows the NUPL ratio climbing to levels that often precede corrections, meaning a sharp pullback is still possible even if enthusiasm stays high.

Why Remittix Is Outshining Meme Coins

While Dogecoin may dominate headlines, Remittix is becoming the project many investors are calling the best crypto to buy now. Unlike meme tokens, Remittix focuses on solving real-world problems in payments, offering instant transfers, multi-currency support, and low gas fees. With over 657 million tokens sold at $0.1080, its rise has been backed by serious investor confidence rather than short-term hype.

The project has also recently introduced its 15% referral program, which rewards instantly in USDT and can be collected each day. This original system will enable early adopters to receive real and stable income, helping in the growth of the ecosystem. Along with its future wallet release, international collaboration, and a drive to transform cross-border finance, Remittix can be recognized as a PayFi leader that has potential long-term growth.

Key Catalysts Driving Remittix Forward

Over $25.2 million raised with 657M+ tokens sold



15% referral rewards in USDT, claimable daily



Cross-chain functionality with global payment reach



Mobile wallet launch planned for Q3 2025



Designed as a crypto solving real-world problems

Why Experts Say Remittix Is The Better Play

The Dogecoin price surge highlights how investor excitement can be sparked by institutional milestones like ETF approvals. But analysts argue that the best crypto to buy now is one that combines momentum with utility. Remittix checks those boxes, offering both near-term incentives and long-term solutions. Many see Remittix as the next 100x crypto, with potential to outpace meme coins and emerge as the top crypto to buy now in September.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.