Best Crypto To Buy Now Shortlists Favor Remittix As Momentum Builds Across PayFi Narratives And Social Metrics

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 19:10
NEAR
NEAR$2,401-2,55%
XRP
XRP$2,8131-2,09%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,014743+7,24%
Nowchain
NOW$0,007-3,04%

xrp-ripple2 main Remittix 9256 1

Crypto investors are closely watching the best crypto to buy now lists as excitement builds across PayFi narratives. XRP price prediction continues to make headlines with ETF and regulatory developments, but analysts argue that Remittix has stolen the spotlight. With more than $23.9 million raised from the sale of over 645 million tokens, now priced at $0.1030 each, Remittix is emerging as the standout project of 2025.

XRP Price Prediction Holds Near Key Levels

Remittix 9256 2

Source: CryptoInsightUK

The XRP price prediction remains cautious as the token trades close to $2.80, supported by its 100-day EMA at $2.77. Analysts highlight $2.99 as the immediate upside target if the support holds, while a break below $2.60 could expose downside risks to $2.00.

Whale activity and institutional adoption continue to build as Ripple pushes forward with cross-border payment integrations. However, uncertainty around regulatory approvals and market volume is keeping XRP locked in range. This has created a mixed outlook for the XRP price prediction, with traders waiting for clarity before committing fully.

Why Remittix Tops The Best Crypto To Buy Now Lists

Remittix

While XRP fights to stay above support levels, Remittix has quickly become the star of PayFi discussions. Its innovative model positions it to dominate real-world payments while benefiting from a surge in social traction. This explains why analysts are tipping it as the best crypto to buy now.

Remittix is offering unique advantages for investors looking for the next big altcoin:

  • Partnership discussions with remittance platforms in Asia and Africa
  • Scheduled integration of contactless card payments within its ecosystem
  • Built-in staking rewards offering passive income potential for early holders
  • Token burn mechanism to ensure long-term deflationary value
  • Social traction boosted by an ongoing $250,000 community giveaway

These fundamentals push Remittix beyond hype, giving it utility-driven growth potential and setting it apart from speculative meme tokens.

The Next Big Altcoin Narrative

Remittix 9256 3

The XRP price prediction keeps traders guessing, but Remittix is winning attention with clear progress and transparent milestones. As the project gains momentum, it is increasingly labeled the best crypto to buy now by analysts who see 2025 as the year of PayFi. For investors looking past XRP, Bitcoin, or Solana, Remittix stands out as the altcoin with the strongest mix of utility, adoption, and potential for breakout gains.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

As a crypto asset with a low mining threshold and fast block generation speed, DOGE is more suitable for operation using legal cloud mining platforms such as SAVVY MINING compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, and is suitable for novice investors to get started quickly.
GET
GET$0,008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09913+3,53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08185-2,03%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:30
Share
Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

According to Onchain data, an altcoin whale suffered a significant loss after shorting the altcoin. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000554-1,59%
SphereX
HERE$0,000229-15,18%
Major
MAJOR$0,1555-2,89%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 19:11
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction Turns Cautious While Analysts Back Layer Brett In Achieving A Swift 40x Upside

Dogecoin Price Prediction Turns Cautious While Analysts Back Layer Brett In Achieving A Swift 40x Upside

Dogecoin struggles near $0.2168 with limited upside, while Layer Brett surges in presale at $0.0055, raising $2.8M and touted for a 40x run blending meme hype with Layer 2 utility.
NEAR
NEAR$2,396-2,75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46,89-0,84%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5087-0,35%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 20:40
Share

Trending News

More

SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

Giant Whale Suffers Millions in Losses on This Altcoin After a Major Short Position

Dogecoin Price Prediction Turns Cautious While Analysts Back Layer Brett In Achieving A Swift 40x Upside

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

Dow Jones flat amid muted reaction to U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites