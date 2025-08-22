Best Crypto to Buy Now to Turn $100 Into $10,000: 6 Top Picks

You’ve probably heard the stories – like a trader who turned $310 into $5 million by getting into WIF early during Solana’s meme coin craze. Then there’s Larp von Trier, who put 0.1 ETH – about $353 – into a tiny Base‑chain meme coin and watched it rocket to an $8.3 million valuation.

Stories like these show how small altcoins, when timed right, can completely transform your portfolio overnight. If you’ve ever wondered what the best crypto to buy now is for that kind of breakout, you’re in the right place.

We’ve rounded up six picks that mix real tech fundamentals with potential for market-beating returns. Whether you’re after new use cases or hype-driven upside, this list lays out a few that could turn $100 into $10,000 by the end of the year.

1. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is one of the most ambitious attempts to expand what Bitcoin can do. Instead of sticking to Bitcoin’s slow settlement speeds, Bitcoin Hyper layers the Solana Virtual Machine on top of the world’s largest blockchain.

This gives Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 network near-Solana levels of throughput while anchoring everything back to Bitcoin for security. That means DeFi apps, NFT marketplaces, and even full gaming platforms can run on Bitcoin in a way we haven’t seen before.

The HYPER token is key here – it powers transactions, enables staking, and opens up governance. With more than $11 million raised in presale already, Bitcoin Hyper looks like one of the best cryptos to buy as it pushes BTC into the programmable era. Visit Bitcoin Hyper Presale.

2. Sapien (SAPIEN)

Sapien (SAPIEN) is tackling one of AI’s biggest challenges: reliable, verifiable training data. Built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer-2 network, it functions as a decentralized data foundry where users contribute, validate, and refine datasets.

A Proof-of-Quality system – using staking, reputation, and incentives – ensures accuracy while rewarding contributors with the SAPIEN token. The project has already secured backing from Animoca Brands and Primitive Ventures, and its clients include Midjourney.

Following this week’s TGE, SAPIEN surged 70% on launch, putting it on CoinMarketCap’s trending list. If it can sustain that momentum, it has every chance of turning $100 into $10,000.

3. Wall Street Pepe (WEPE)

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) has just made a big move – it’s set to launch on Solana and has burned over 500 million WEPE on Ethereum to keep the supply balanced. The dual-chain setup means every new Solana allocation is matched by an Ethereum burn, ensuring the hard cap stays at 200 billion.

That announcement has already produced a WEPE price surge of more than 100% as traders scramble to secure early access at $0.001 per Solana-based token. Alongside this, the WEPE Army is also rolling out its first community-designed NFT collection.

With liquidity shifting onto Solana’s faster blockchain and the burn mechanics tightening supply, WEPE is positioning itself as a meme coin with both hype and tokenomics working in its favor. It’s one to watch as we head closer to the migration. Visit Wall Street Pepe Site.

4. Qtum (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) has been around since 2017, but its hybrid design is still unique in today’s market. By combining Bitcoin’s UTXO model with Ethereum-style smart contracts, it delivers a secure and flexible foundation for enterprise-grade dApps.

The platform uses Proof-of-Stake, supports token standards like QRC-20, and can handle over a thousand transactions per second with SegWit. Its Account Abstraction Layer is the main selling point – it bridges UTXO and smart contracts, giving developers the best of both worlds.

With renewed attention on hybrid blockchains and a market cap near $250 million, QTUM looks primed to break out – potentially even turning a $100 investment into $10,000.

5. Best Wallet Token (BEST)

Best Wallet (BEST) has experienced massive growth this year as a mobile-first, multi-chain wallet that prioritizes user control. Unlike most mainstream options, it offers full self-custody and no KYC requirements, which has already helped it attract over 500,000 users.

At the core is the native BEST token, which has raised over $15 million in presale. Priced at just $0.025505, BEST gives holders reduced fees across 60+ supported blockchains (including Solana), governance rights, and access to exclusive presale launches directly within the app.

There’s also a staking program, and yields are estimated at 90% per year. With DEX listings and new features like a crypto debit card on the roadmap, many investors believe BEST is one of the best cryptos to buy now. Visit Best Wallet Token Presale.

6. Seraph (SERAPH)

Seraph (SERAPH) is bringing classic ARPG mechanics into the Web3 era with a dark fantasy world that feels closer to Diablo than most GameFi titles. Players choose from multiple classes, loot and craft gear, and trade NFT-based equipment with unique stats like Treasure Value.

The SERAPH token ties everything together – used for crafting, governance, and rewards linked directly to gameplay. SERAPH is trading around $0.173, although it has surged 22% in the past day.

With expansions and DAO governance on the roadmap, and the GameFi sector heating up again in the second half of 2025, Seraph could capture gamers who value challenging gameplay as much as crypto rewards.