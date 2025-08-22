Best Crypto to Buy Now to Turn $100 Into $10,000: 6 Top Picks

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 01:20
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32392-10.63%
Seraph
SERAPH$0.1755+2.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Qtum
QTUM$2.364+10.82%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001035-2.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00686-2.83%

rocket46533-1 AD 4nXfCO0IQfKwXkLlQWkqF4YmabMXUNBKa4O JA5ChEBeEml6twj5IYDrG28LhihmBALAYFYdE4 In9yrqRFtB b

You’ve probably heard the stories – like a trader who turned $310 into $5 million by getting into WIF early during Solana’s meme coin craze. Then there’s Larp von Trier, who put 0.1 ETH – about $353 – into a tiny Base‑chain meme coin and watched it rocket to an $8.3 million valuation.

Stories like these show how small altcoins, when timed right, can completely transform your portfolio overnight. If you’ve ever wondered what the best crypto to buy now is for that kind of breakout, you’re in the right place.

We’ve rounded up six picks that mix real tech fundamentals with potential for market-beating returns. Whether you’re after new use cases or hype-driven upside, this list lays out a few that could turn $100 into $10,000 by the end of the year.

1. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is one of the most ambitious attempts to expand what Bitcoin can do. Instead of sticking to Bitcoin’s slow settlement speeds, Bitcoin Hyper layers the Solana Virtual Machine on top of the world’s largest blockchain.

This gives Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 network near-Solana levels of throughput while anchoring everything back to Bitcoin for security. That means DeFi apps, NFT marketplaces, and even full gaming platforms can run on Bitcoin in a way we haven’t seen before.

AD 4nXdHPVQ7JMStx99xkUgBjGYifwBxkHh5wCxCHD3D Fw8GhE7DeZNRGX1bgkHVl5Y7bATNdUvcZz hQxxODRbmakxSsMjoMANAYA0UfNiN4Jo eKAG0

The HYPER token is key here – it powers transactions, enables staking, and opens up governance. With more than $11 million raised in presale already, Bitcoin Hyper looks like one of the best cryptos to buy as it pushes BTC into the programmable era. Visit Bitcoin Hyper Presale.

2. Sapien (SAPIEN)

Sapien (SAPIEN) is tackling one of AI’s biggest challenges: reliable, verifiable training data. Built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer-2 network, it functions as a decentralized data foundry where users contribute, validate, and refine datasets.

A Proof-of-Quality system – using staking, reputation, and incentives – ensures accuracy while rewarding contributors with the SAPIEN token. The project has already secured backing from Animoca Brands and Primitive Ventures, and its clients include Midjourney.

Following this week’s TGE, SAPIEN surged 70% on launch, putting it on CoinMarketCap’s trending list. If it can sustain that momentum, it has every chance of turning $100 into $10,000.

3. Wall Street Pepe (WEPE)

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) has just made a big move – it’s set to launch on Solana and has burned over 500 million WEPE on Ethereum to keep the supply balanced. The dual-chain setup means every new Solana allocation is matched by an Ethereum burn, ensuring the hard cap stays at 200 billion.

That announcement has already produced a WEPE price surge of more than 100% as traders scramble to secure early access at $0.001 per Solana-based token. Alongside this, the WEPE Army is also rolling out its first community-designed NFT collection.

With liquidity shifting onto Solana’s faster blockchain and the burn mechanics tightening supply, WEPE is positioning itself as a meme coin with both hype and tokenomics working in its favor. It’s one to watch as we head closer to the migration. Visit Wall Street Pepe Site.

4. Qtum (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) has been around since 2017, but its hybrid design is still unique in today’s market. By combining Bitcoin’s UTXO model with Ethereum-style smart contracts, it delivers a secure and flexible foundation for enterprise-grade dApps.

The platform uses Proof-of-Stake, supports token standards like QRC-20, and can handle over a thousand transactions per second with SegWit. Its Account Abstraction Layer is the main selling point – it bridges UTXO and smart contracts, giving developers the best of both worlds.

With renewed attention on hybrid blockchains and a market cap near $250 million, QTUM looks primed to break out – potentially even turning a $100 investment into $10,000.

5. Best Wallet Token (BEST)

Best Wallet (BEST) has experienced massive growth this year as a mobile-first, multi-chain wallet that prioritizes user control. Unlike most mainstream options, it offers full self-custody and no KYC requirements, which has already helped it attract over 500,000 users.

At the core is the native BEST token, which has raised over $15 million in presale. Priced at just $0.025505, BEST gives holders reduced fees across 60+ supported blockchains (including Solana), governance rights, and access to exclusive presale launches directly within the app.

AD 4nXfJiwxI T uUlxIB4OL4jFpZ4ZmmPlKhZpFjToQ szJASWB8 qtin 71i9KDe2iIaO6WqZZ F35DHIv0

There’s also a staking program, and yields are estimated at 90% per year. With DEX listings and new features like a crypto debit card on the roadmap, many investors believe BEST is one of the best cryptos to buy now. Visit Best Wallet Token Presale.

6. Seraph (SERAPH)

Seraph (SERAPH) is bringing classic ARPG mechanics into the Web3 era with a dark fantasy world that feels closer to Diablo than most GameFi titles. Players choose from multiple classes, loot and craft gear, and trade NFT-based equipment with unique stats like Treasure Value.

The SERAPH token ties everything together – used for crafting, governance, and rewards linked directly to gameplay. SERAPH is trading around $0.173, although it has surged 22% in the past day.

With expansions and DAO governance on the roadmap, and the GameFi sector heating up again in the second half of 2025, Seraph could capture gamers who value challenging gameplay as much as crypto rewards.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-2.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-10.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008808+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53911-6.49%
MemeCore
M$0.45819+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.0653+2.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-4.32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project