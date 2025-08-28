Best Crypto to Buy Now While Bitcoin (BTC) is Still Under $120,000

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 19:30
Bitcoin
BTC$112,781.18+1.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001671-0.29%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00003103-9.34%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000352-5.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00722+6.17%

While Bitcoin (BTC) remains below $120,000, market experts hold their breaths waiting to see where the next big wave will come from. One of the newcomers on the list trending today among investors is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a rising DeFi protocol. Mutuum Finance stage 6 of presale is now underway at the price of $0.035. All the investors who purchase this token today have a chance to grow their investments at least 500% within a time frame as short as a few months. 

Mutuum Finance presale already has over $15.05 million of funds and over 15720 token holders. While Bitcoin leads the market, Mutuum Finance commands the headlines as it sets its sights on something new in decentralized finance. 

Bitcoin Trades Sideways Below $120K

Bitcoin (BTC) is at $109,664 after it retreated from ATH achieved earlier this month. The cryptocurrency continues in the consolidation stage with subdued buying pressures from main markets and selling from some major holders. Market analysts are noting that BTC will continue to fluctuate at this level before it breaks out depending on overall levels of macroeconomics and liquidity. Newcomers in the market such as Mutuum Finance are in investors’ sights as this transition is carried out. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Stage 6 Presale

Mutuum Finance is already a rising giant in the DeFi market and has accomplished that by adding over 15,720 investors as well as having secured a presale of over $15.05 million.

The project is in Stage 6 of Presale and has sold tokens at an equivalent entry cost of $0.035 per MUTM. The stage provides early birds with a huge profit window during which they are presented with a chance to lock themselves in before the token moves higher in future stages.

$50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program

Consistent with an open infrastructure, Mutuum Finance is announcing a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. It defines four types of risk in relation to reward program-related risk for the encouragement of community testing and security support: critical, major, minor, and low.

With white-hat hackers and security specialists on board, Mutuum places its platform ahead of any risk around it as impenetrable and invincible. Apart from protecting the platform, Mutuum also gets ahead of investors in the chain of trust by delivering risk management procedures to solutions prior to realization.

Massive Community Incentive, $100,000 Giveback

Apart from cementing its purpose to build a wholesome, growing, and sustainable community, Mutuum Finance also initiated a $100,000 giveaway. 10 winners get $10,000 in MUTM tokens, and it also gives early adopters and new investors a chance to be part of the boom project in progress. 

A two-model approach is adopted by Mutuum Finance to introduce flexibility and effectiveness via Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer lending models. Peer-to-Contract is introducing autonomous smart contracts that will lend without any sort of human intervention. These will be run on changing rates of the market but always a fixed rate of interest on prevailing demands and supplies. Middleman has no control in the Peer-to-Peer model and lenders are approaching borrowers directly to borrowers. The Peer-to-Peer model is suitable for meme coins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised in excess of $15 million and onboarded more than 15,720 token holders. Stage 6 presale tokens have a price of $0.035, and early investors look forward to 500% listing profits. The project is complemented by a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program and a $100,000 giveaway bonus for holders. Mutuum’s two-way lending architecture provides users with higher security and autonomy. Invest in presale today.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003579+12.51%
Chainlink
LINK$24.91+2.25%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00708-6.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Share
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329-0.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.16036+0.62%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Share
Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

PANews reported on August 28 that according to market news, Robinhood US has launched the TON token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329-0.22%
TONCOIN
TON$3.192+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 19:51
Share

Trending News

More

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.

Stablecoin startup M0 announced the completion of a $40 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain and Ribbit Capital