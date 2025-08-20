Best Crypto To Buy Right Now Ranked: Why Pepeto Beats Cardano And Solana

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/20 03:00
RealLink
REAL$0.05072--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-1.75%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004947-12.67%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00712-1.38%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000287-5.06%

If you’re looking for the best crypto to buy right now, timing and value are everything. With Bitcoin’s halving behind us and a bull run beginning to form, investors are scanning the market for projects that combine strong fundamentals, active communities, and realistic growth potential.

Established names like Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have proven track records and loyal followings, but alongside them, a fast-rising memecoin called Pepeto (PEPETO) is drawing attention for blending viral appeal with real blockchain infrastructure. It’s already building serious momentum ahead of launch.

Pepeto (PEPETO) — Meme Power Meets Real Utility

PEPETO  is quickly becoming the most convincing presale of 2025. At just $0.000000147, a $10,000 buy secures over 68 billion tokens, the kind of early position that can turn into seven figures once Tier-1 listings arrive.

With more than $6 million raised and 242% APY staking rewards live during presale, the project is already proving its pull on serious money.

The difference is clear: Pepeto is not just another hype coin. Where most memes fade after the buzz, Pepeto is building infrastructure. PepetoSwap eliminates trading fees entirely, while PepetoBridge delivers safe cross-chain transfers without middlemen.

Add audited contracts, no team wallets, no trading tax, and a transparent token model, and Pepeto sets itself apart as a meme coin with real value. It blends the virality of culture with the fundamentals of utility, a combination that whales recognize as the formula for exponential upside in this bull run.

Pepeto Tokenomics: Fair and Sustainable

Its tokenomics are designed to be fair and sustainable.

  • 30% Presale ensures early liquidity and wide distribution.
  • 30% Staking funds the high-yield rewards program that incentivizes long-term holding.
  • 20% Marketing drives viral campaigns and adoption worldwide.
  • 12.5% Liquidity supports smooth trading on exchanges.
  • 7.5% Development fuels continuous upgrades and features.

This balanced model makes sure the project grows steadily, rewards its community, and maintains strong liquidity across every stage of its expansion.

Cardano (ADA) — Secure but Slow to Deliver

Cardano  has long been respected for its research-driven approach, focusing on scalability and security. Its introduction of smart contracts expanded its potential, and its dedicated community remains one of the strongest in crypto. However, its slow rollout of features and cautious pace have at times limited its ability to capture fast-moving market narratives, making it more appealing to long-term holders than traders seeking rapid gains.

Solana (SOL) — High Speed, High Risk

Solana is known for its high-speed, low-cost transactions, which have made it a popular choice for NFTs, DeFi projects, and token launches. The recent wave of memecoin activity on Solana has reignited retail interest, and institutional engagement is gradually returning.

However, the network’s track record includes multiple high-profile outages that have, at times, completely halted activity, a risk that continues to weigh on investor confidence.

In addition, Solana’s ecosystem has developed a reputation for pump-and-dump tokens that appear and disappear within days, creating volatility that can deter long-term capital.

Combined with strong competition from other high-performance chains, these factors raise questions about the sustainability of Solana’s growth beyond short-term speculative spikes.

BUY PEPETO NOW FROM THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Final Takeaways

In a market where timing often decides the size of the reward, Pepeto stands out as more than just another presale. It is a rare chance to secure a position before the crowd.

While established projects like Cardano and Solana have already priced in much of their upside, Pepeto combines the explosive viral potential of meme coins with audited infrastructure, fair tokenomics, and live utility from day one.

At $0.000000147 with over $6 million raised and 242% APY staking already in place, the asymmetry here is hard to ignore. For whales, the math is simple: a $10,000 position today has the power to flip into a million-dollar return as Pepeto climbs stage by stage.

This is not just hype, it is a setup for one of the most powerful moves of the 2025 bull run. Opportunities like this do not come twice in a single cycle; Pepeto is the presale that could define 2025 for the investors bold enough to act early.

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds.

 For more information about PEPETO:

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.

:::

 

\n

\ \ \ \ \n

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002161-4.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0257-4.88%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020361-6.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular