However, all three tokens stand out in their own right, with WLFI and its political firepower, TRX and its role as the backbone of stablecoin transfers, and $TAP for its innovative omnibank model that bridges fiat and crypto in one seamless platform.

Digitap: The Live Omnibank Revolutionizing Cross-Border Payments

As the world’s first omnibank, Digitap seamlessly merges traditional finance and cryptocurrency into a unified platform. Available on iOS and Android, the Digitap wallet includes a VISA-powered card with instant Apple Pay and Google Pay integration. Users can spend crypto or fiat globally with no KYC, while AI smart routing slashes cross-border payment fees from the industry average of 6.2% to under 1%. This directly targets the $250 trillion cross-border payments market and the $860 billion global remittance sector.

So, it directly targets two huge markets, and, of course, a third—the crypto market. Suffice it to say that its level of reach is huge, and it hasn’t even started yet. Namely, right now, Digitap is going through its presale, where $TAP is available at a price of $0.0125 per token. $TAP has already raised over $100,000, with more than 9 million tokens sold.

And its community fit is clear: it appeals to people seeking privacy, low-cost global transfers, and real-world crypto spendability. Its presale success, even though it has only just begun, underscores demand for projects with tangible products, which is why $TAP is already positioning itself as the best crypto to buy right now.

Metric Value Presale Price $0.0125 Next Stage Price $0.0159 Next Stage Price Increase 27% Tokens Sold 9+ million Total Supply 2 billion Staking APR Up to 124%

WLFI: Volatile Governance Token with Political Ties

World Liberty Fund is a DeFi governance token launched by the Trump family in 2024. While it allows holders to vote on protocol decisions, its utility is limited compared to Digitap or TRON. At the moment, WLFI is trading at around $0.2284, a 10.94% increase in the past week. Its market cap is also on the larger side, currently at $5.61 billion.

The WLFI token made its debut on September 1, 2025, reaching a massive market cap in less than a month. This was even after WLFI’s price fell by 40% in its first 3 days despite the initial burn of 47 million tokens.

Suffice it to say that WLFI isn’t investors’ favorite token, whether that’s due to political reasons or technical ones. Because of this sentiment, WLFI faces increased volatility, which stems from speculative trading rather than any real use cases. While the association with the USD1 stablecoin and political visibility boost its profile, there are still major risks like heavy dilution, lack of transparency, and lack of utility. With this in mind, analysts see WLFI entering a consolidation period once it reaches $0.24-$0.25, unless a new adoption surge happens.

TRX: Matured Stablecoin Powerhouse with Valuation Concerns

TRON has dominated the stablecoin transfer market for a while, processing $36.5 billion daily USDT volumes, which is 7.4x PayPal’s volume. As such, TRX is #9 on the top 10 crypto coins by market cap list, boasting $32.66 billion at the moment. Its price has seen little action in the past week, currently floating at $0.3450, 1.1% lower than it was a week ago.

Even though TRON is a giant in the stablecoin transfer market, many believe it’s currently overvalued and unattractive. Namely, its current market cap presents a 3.5x premium over its intrinsic value, which tells analysts that this level is not a good one to invest in TRX. Thus, most analysts see TRX’s price hovering over its current range for the rest of the year, maybe even lower.

Why $TAP Leads: Utility, Scarcity, Innovation, and Real-World Adoption

When comparing Digitap, WLFI, and TRX, it’s easy to see that Digitap stands out as it is not just another speculative coin:

Utility: A live app, VISA partnership, and integrated card system set Digitap apart from WLFI’s speculative governance model and TRON’s stablecoin-focused chain.

Scarcity: $TAP has a fixed supply of 2 billion tokens, with multiple burn mechanisms ensuring supply shrinks as adoption grows.

Innovation: Digitap is the world’s first-ever omnibank, and analysts see it as the crypto project that will finally merge traditional and digital finance.

Adoption Potential: With cross-border remittances, the unbacked, and SME payments as targets, Digitap’s market reach swallows up anything that WLFI and TRX could ever touch.

This is why analysts frequently rank $TAP among the best ICO presales of 2025, and why it’s being compared to PayPal’s early rise in digital payments.

Summary

For investors looking for the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2025, Digitap stands out with its omnibank platform, real-world utility, and potential to reach numerous huge markets.

While WLFI and TRX offer more niche benefits, $TAP’s blend of privacy, low fees, and fiat integration makes it a prime candidate to become the “next PayPal” in its own terms. As such, it has already emerged as one of the best altcoins to invest in, even though it’s still in very early stages.

