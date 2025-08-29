Best Crypto to Buy Right Now: Why PEPETO Is Beating Cardano, Solana, and Hyperliquid in 2025

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/29 02:30
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213446-2.58%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001675+0.41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002759+20.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00712+5.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852--%
PEPETO

Which crypto will lead this bull run and deliver the kind of returns that change lives? With Bitcoin’s halving complete and a fresh cycle beginning, investors are searching for the projects that combine timing, fundamentals, and community strength. Cardano and Solana have history on their side, while Hyperliquid is bringing new ideas to DeFi. But another name is cutting through the noise. Pepeto (PEPETO), still in presale at just $0.000000149, has already raised over $6.4 million and is building real tools alongside meme culture. The real question now is whether Pepeto can outshine established players and become the breakout crypto of this bull run.

Cardano (ADA) Secure but Slow to Deliver

Cardano is known for its academic style of development and research-first approach. It introduced smart contracts after long delays, and while its community has stayed consistent, real adoption has been slow compared to other chains. Many features have taken years to roll out, and the ecosystem has struggled to keep pace in areas like DeFi, NFTs, and memecoins where faster networks already dominate. Liquidity and daily activity remain limited, and developer growth is smaller than that of competing platforms.

Because of these factors, Cardano is unlikely to be a leading coin in this bull run. It may still appeal to patient long-term holders, but it lacks the speed and traction needed to capture attention in a cycle driven by rapid gains.

Hyperliquid (HLP) Promising Tech, Unproven Market Position

Hyperliquid is still a very young project in the decentralized trading space. It promotes zero-gas transactions and an on-chain matching engine, but these features are not unique for long, as other platforms are already moving in the same direction. Adoption so far is very limited, and it has to compete with far more established names like dYdX and GMX that already dominate this sector. Its native token HLP carries high speculation with little proven use or demand behind it, meaning its value depends almost entirely on adoption that has not yet happened. For many investors, this makes Hyperliquid less of a serious option in this cycle, especially when compared to projects like Pepeto that already show strong traction before launch.

Solana (SOL) High Speed, High Risk

Solana is known for its fast and low-cost transactions, which made it a preferred network for NFTs, DeFi projects, and token launches. Still, its weaknesses are clear. The network has suffered repeated outages that stopped all activity, a major concern for anyone considering long-term exposure. Its ecosystem is also filled with pump and dump tokens that collapse quickly, adding heavy volatility and keeping serious capital away. On top of that, Solana faces constant pressure from competing high-performance chains, limiting its ability to stay ahead. With its already huge market cap, even an x5 move would be a major challenge and nearly impossible in this cycle.

That is why many investors are starting to look beyond Solana, toward newer projects like Pepeto that combine meme energy with real infrastructure and room to grow.

PEPETO (PEPETO) Meme Power Meets Real Utility

Why are so many analysts calling Pepeto the project most likely to lead this bull run? The answer is simple. It brings everything meme coins need such as hype, community, and culture, but it pairs this with real utility that most competitors lack. PEPETO is quickly becoming one of the most talked about buys of 2025, rewarding presale buyers before it even launches. At just $0.000000149, every entry secures billions of tokens at ground floor pricing. With more than $6.4 million already raised, which many analysts consider very probable for even higher growth, and staking rewards at 237% APY, Pepeto gives investors both strong early incentives and the upside of being in before Tier 1 listings push the market higher.

Nicknamed the God of Frogs and rumored to have ties to an ex PEPE founder, Pepeto combines meme culture with actual infrastructure, rolling out tools like PepetoSwap for zero fee trading and PepetoBridge for secure cross chain transfers. Its tokenomics are designed to protect holders with no trading tax, no team wallets, and audits from Coinsult and SolidProof, creating confidence rarely found in early meme plays.

The numbers tell the story. A $20,000 presale entry secures over 135 billion tokens. If Pepeto climbs to match PEPE’s current price of $0.00001003, that stake would already be worth more than $1.35 million. At 2× PEPE’s price, it would be over $2.7 million, and at 5× it could surpass $6.7 million, a scenario many analysts see as very probable in this cycle. These are the kinds of asymmetric setups that defined past bull runs and why many argue Pepeto has the real chance to deliver x100 or even x200 gains in 2025.

For investors who missed out on Shiba Inu in 2021 or PEPE in 2023, Pepeto is shaping up to be the rare second chance, this time with audited contracts, real products, and a fast growing global community pushing it forward.

Final Takeaways

In a market where only the fastest moves deliver the biggest rewards, Pepeto is emerging as more than just a presale. It is one of those rare early entries that come before the crowd piles in. While Cardano and Solana face heavy resistance and Hyperliquid is still untested, Pepeto blends meme culture with real audited infrastructure, no-tax tokenomics, and live tools built for adoption. At $0.000000149 with over $6.4 million raised and 237% APY staking already live, the upside against the current risk is what analysts call the definition of asymmetry. For those who watched Dogecoin and Shiba Inu turn small bets into fortunes, Pepeto is being seen as the second chance, a high-risk high-reward setup that could define this bull run for investors who act early.

If you are asking what the best crypto to buy now is, Pepeto stands out as one of the clearest plays in this meme coin cycle, giving early buyers the potential for life-changing gains. Secure your spot now at https://pepeto.io/

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date approaches, watch for scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before sending funds.

For more information about PEPETO:

Website: https://pepeto.io 

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true 

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Share
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07568+0.98%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4085+4.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02522-0.98%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Share
Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Aave Labs heeft met de lancering van Horizon een nieuwe mijlpaal gezet in de samensmelting van traditionele financiële markten en DeFi. Het platform maakt het voor instellingen mogelijk om stablecoins te lenen tegen reële activa zoals tokenized Treasuries, obligaties en andere gereguleerde financiële producten. Daarmee geeft Aave een duidelijke richting aan de toekomst van institutionele stablecoin leningen en het bredere gebruik van RWA’s in de blockchain wereld. Het doel van Horizon Horizon is gebouwd op een versie van Aave V3 en combineert strikte compliance met de openheid en compatibiliteit van DeFi. Waar instellingen doorgaans geconfronteerd worden met zware regulatoire eisen, biedt Horizon een hybride structuur. Aan de ene kant moeten uitgevers van tokenized assets voldoen aan strenge checks. Hierdoor kunnen USDC, RLUSD en Aave’s eigen GHO vrij gebruikt worden binnen het DeFi ecosysteem. Volgens Aave oprichter Stani Kulechov draait Horizon om het ontsluiten van de waarde van tokenized collateral op institutionele schaal. Met meer dan 25 miljard dollar aan bestaande RWA’s op de blockchain wil Horizon deze activa transformeren van passieve tokens naar liquide onderpanden die echte bruikbaarheid hebben in de DeFi-markten. Grote partnerschappen als basis Aave Labs heeft Horizon niet alleen gelanceerd, maar meteen geïntegreerd in de traditionele financiële infrastructuur. Partners zijn onder meer Circle, Chainlink, Centrifuge, Superstate, VanEck, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane en Securitize. Deze instellingen brengen samen een breed aanbod aan tokenized producten, waaronder Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, kortlopende yield fondsen en tokenized treasuries. The Horizon RWA market by Aave Labs is live. pic.twitter.com/veUi9quMxs — Aave (@aave) August 27, 2025 Chainlink speelt een belangrijke rol met zijn SmartData infrastructuur. Met on chain NAV rapportages, Proof of Reserves en SmartAUM worden de waarden van tokenized fondsen realtime gevalideerd. Dit maakt het mogelijk om geautomatiseerde leningen aan te bieden die altijd gebaseerd zijn op actuele data. Daarmee wordt de transparantie verhoogd. Gevolgen voor institutionele stablecoin leningen Met Horizon wordt een belangrijke drempel voor institutionele partijen weggenomen. Tot nu toe waren DeFi leningen grotendeels afhankelijk van crypto native assets zoals ETH of BTC, die vaak te volatiel zijn om te voldoen aan de eisen van grote financiële instellingen. Door veilige en gereguleerde RWA’s als onderpand in te zetten, krijgen instellingen toegang tot voorspelbare liquiditeit en 24/7 lending mogelijkheden. Dit versterkt niet alleen hun vertrouwen in blockchain technologie, maar vergroot ook de aantrekkelijkheid van stablecoin markten op wereldschaal. Impact op integratie van RWA in DeFi De waarde van RWA’s op de blockchain groeit snel, maar tot nu toe waren deze activa vaak geïsoleerd. Horizon verandert dit landschap fundamenteel. Door tokenized Treasuries en vergelijkbare producten bruikbaar te maken als actief onderpand, worden ze direct gekoppeld aan DeFi markten. Dit vermindert de afhankelijkheid van volatiele crypto activa, verdiept liquiditeits pools en schept vertrouwen bij instellingen die tot nu toe terughoudend waren. Volgens Sergey Nazarov, mede-oprichter van Chainlink, luidt Horizon een nieuw hoofdstuk in voor DeFi. Het verbindt toonaangevende financiële instellingen met blockchain-native infrastructuur. Aave Labs rolls out Horizon – Institutional borrowing vs tokenized Treasurys, CLOs – Borrow USDC, RLUSD, GHO w/ predictable liquidity – Powered by Chainlink Onchain NAV – Partners: Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge, WisdomTree + more More: https://t.co/nZOLXF1w4W pic.twitter.com/J5LXn2Y1bL — Fomos News (@fomos_news) August 27, 2025 Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01623-0.18%
Wormhole
W$0.07775+6.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,934.91-0.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run