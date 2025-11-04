Best Crypto to Buy Under $1: 3 Coins With Huge ROI Potential

Cryptocurrency prices have traded sideways since the mid-October crash, but the outlook for the coming months appears much more positive. Fundamental catalysts are stacking up in a way we’ve rarely seen before, and prices appear to have bottomed out.

Institutions have been quietly accumulating altcoins such as Ethereum and Solana; the Federal Reserve has pledged to end quantitative tightening; and the US continues to appoint pro-crypto regulators. While nothing is ever guaranteed in crypto, this is about as close to a ‘sure bet’ as it comes.

Furthermore, the fact that prices have yet to strongly bounce back from October’s decline presents a potentially lucrative entry point for traders to position ahead of a higher-time-frame uptrend continuation.

But what is the best crypto to buy now? Let’s take a look at three sub-$1 tokens with serious potential for ROI in the months ahead. We’ll consider factors such as use cases, narrative alignment, and current momentum – as these are often core drivers of asset prices.

PEPENODE

PEPENODE is building the world’s first Mine-to-Earn meme coin. Think of it as a part-meme coin, part GameFi ecosystem based on the concept of crypto mining. It’s a clever idea, because retail traders are mostly priced out of traditional crypto mining due to its high startup and electricity costs. PEPENODE allows everyday users to participate in a fully decentralized on-chain mining economy without the usual headaches.

Here’s how it works: you start with a virtual mining rig and spend PEPENODE tokens to buy and upgrade Miner Nodes. These nodes generate mining power, and the more they generate, the more PEPENDOE tokens you can earn.

It effectively turns retail crypto users into virtual business owners, enabling them to generate yield from digital assets. Right now, investors can buy PEPENODE via a presale at $0.0011317, but this price will increase as the campaign progresses, with the next uptick in 2 days.

So far, the presale has raised $2 million, illustrating strong investor appetite and therefore upside potential once it hits exchanges. Visit PEPENODE.

Hedera

Hedera is a Layer 1 blockchain focused on scalability, asset tokenization, and regulatory compliance. It runs on a unique hashgraph consensus mechanism that can process 10,000+ transactions per second (TPS), and unlike XRP Ledger (which also focuses on institutional operations), Hedera supports smart contracts.

Another way it stands out is the presence of major corporations on its governance board, including LG, IBM, and Google. This provides Hedera not only credibility, but a level of connections and experience that is rare even at the highest levels of the crypto space.

One of the best ways to track institutional adoption is by looking at a network’s stablecoin market cap, and Hedera’s has exploded by more than 10x in the last year, rising from around $8 million to $94 million at press time.

This combination of robust, regulatory-compliant infrastructure, backing from leading technology players, and rising on-chain adoption clearly hints at major long-term ROI potential for HBAR. Currently, investors can buy in at $0.18 and a market capitalization of $7.7 billion.

Bitcoin Hyper Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper is a Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain designed to remove the network’s speed limitations. Bitcoin itself can compute up to seven TPS, and while there has been work to address this through Layer 2 solutions, it still can’t compete with modern blockchains.

Rootstock is currently its fastest L2, capable of up to 300 TPS, far less than the top L1s like Hedera or Solana. That’s why Bitcoin Hyper runs on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), unlocking the ability to compute tens of thousands of TPS and support smart contracts.

This lays the way for stablecoins, DeFi, and meme coins to operate within the Bitcoin ecosystem with effectively limitless throughput.

HYPER is currently in a presale, having raised $25.6 million so far, making it one of the largest ICOs underway.

Right now, the HYPER presale rate is $0.013215, but a price hike is scheduled on Tuesday, leaving investors with a tight window to buy. Visit Bitcoin Hyper.