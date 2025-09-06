Best Crypto to Invest in 2025: BlockDAG Ahead of Hedera, VeChain, and Shiba Inu

Finding the best crypto to invest in 2025 means looking at projects with clear updates, active user bases, and price moves backed by real progress. September 2025 brings focus to four names: BlockDAG, Hedera, VeChain, and Shiba Inu. Each project highlights different strengths.

BlockDAG leads with a record presale raising over $396 million and more than 3 million people using its X1 mining app. Hedera builds momentum from SWIFT-related activity and ongoing developer events. VeChain adds staking upgrades for institutions, while Shiba Inu cuts supply with aggressive burn campaigns despite sideways movement.

Together, these projects cover presale growth, enterprise adoption, staking rewards, and community-driven supply reduction. This article shares price updates, recent milestones, and reasons why these names remain on watchlists for anyone tracking the best crypto to invest in 2025.

1. BlockDAG: Record $396M Presale and 3M+ Mining Users

BlockDAG has become one of the most followed projects of 2025 due to its mix of strong security, speed, and large early user base. It runs a hybrid model that combines Directed Acyclic Graph with Proof-of-Work, allowing fast transactions while keeping the protection layer of PoW. The system is also fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, making it simple for developers to move in apps and smart contracts. These features are why BlockDAG (BDAG) is high on many lists of the best crypto to invest in 2025.

The presale shows unmatched traction. BlockDAG has raised more than $396 million so far, with its BDAG coin climbing 2900% from its first batch to the current $0.03 in Batch 30. Its X1 Miner App now has more than 3 million users mining BDAG directly from smartphones. That scale of engagement spreads awareness while creating strong community-driven growth even before an exchange listing.

Another feature driving buzz is Dashboard V4. More than a presale page, it looks like a trading hub. It offers live charts, wallet balances, order books, and daily “Buyer Battles” where active participants compete for millions of coins.

Ahead of its upcoming Singapore Deployment Event, BDAG is available at a special rate of $0.0013, setting up a potential 38x return once it lists at $0.05. These features keep activity high and encourage repeat use. With massive presale funds, viral mining adoption, and interactive features that pull people in, BlockDAG shows why many call it the best crypto to invest in 2025. Its mix of advanced tech, real-time tools, and community strength makes it a clear frontrunner ahead of listings.

2. Hedera: Stability and SWIFT Buzz

Hedera (HBAR) trades near $0.2422, holding above support at $0.2288 after bouncing from earlier dips. Analysts suggest a possible push to $0.266–$0.30 if the current momentum continues. Part of this comes from speculation around possible SWIFT-related use cases tied to Hedera. This balance of steady price action and growth drivers is why many mention Hedera when listing the best crypto to invest in 2025.

Beyond the charts, Hedera continues building its ecosystem. The Hello Future Hackathon, which offered $550,000 in prizes, pulled developers to build new applications. Hedera also completed its migration to the Hiero namespace and made its core technology fully open-source under the Linux Foundation. This step builds trust and makes integration easier. With strong support levels, new updates, and growing developer interest, Hedera looks set to stay relevant into September.

3. VeChain: Staking and Enterprise Growth

VeChain (VET) trades near $0.0253, sitting above support at $0.0247, while resistance at $0.0272 holds back bigger moves. Analysts believe that if momentum builds, it could target $0.0499 later in 2025. For those asking about the best crypto to invest in 2025, VeChain remains attractive with its mix of price stability and staking upgrades.

The Hayabusa upgrade marked a shift in its roadmap, bringing institutional-grade staking and better tokenomics. More than 5.8 billion VET are now staked through StarGate, with VTHO rewards produced every few seconds. Roadmap phases named “Renaissance” and “Galactica” add clear progress, showing the project is far from slowing down. With strong staking, institutional features, and steady improvements, VeChain continues to draw attention heading into the last quarter of 2025.

4. Shiba Inu: Supply Burns and Breakout Watch

Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades around $0.0000126, with support at $0.00001187 and resistance near $0.00001320. If it clears this resistance, analysts expect moves toward $0.0000145–$0.0000150. Failure to hold could push the price lower. Even with tight ranges, Shiba Inu stays popular thanks to large supply cuts. Token burns recently spiked 4,547% in one day, reducing supply even while prices stayed flat.

The project’s ecosystem continues to expand beyond its meme coin image. Platforms like ShibaSwap and the Shibarium network grow steadily, while the community keeps leading burn campaigns. For traders, the key level is $0.00001320 resistance. Breaking higher could renew interest heading into September. With its mix of burns, strong community, and steady development, Shiba Inu remains one of the best crypto to invest in 2025 for those looking at low-price, high-activity coins.

Final Thoughts

Looking at the best crypto to invest in 2025, these four coins highlight different strengths. BlockDAG dominates with $396 million raised and more than 3 million X1 app users. Dashboard V4 acts like a full trading platform with live charts, wallet views, and order books.

Hedera balances price stability with SWIFT-related interest and a growing developer base. VeChain focuses on institutional staking, with billions of VET staked and clear roadmaps like Renaissance and Galactica. Shiba Inu maintains its burn strategy and active ecosystem, keeping its large community involved. Together, they provide different opportunities for anyone checking the best crypto to invest in 2025 in September.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

