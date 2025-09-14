Best Crypto To Invest in: Tapzi’s Skill-Based Revolution vs. BlockchainFX’s Trading Empire: Which Presale Will Soar?

The world of crypto presales is filled with excitement and uncertainty. As 2025 unfolds, several projects are attempting to capture the attention of investors and gamers alike.

Among these, two standout contenders, Tapzi, a Web3 gaming platform, and BlockchainFX, a decentralized multi-asset trading platform, have piqued the interest of many. This guide dives into the details of each, comparing these best crypto to invest in, their market potential, and tokenomics to determine which one has the edge in the competitive presale landscape.

Key Takeaways

Tapzi’s skill-based approach to gaming offers a sustainable, fairer alternative to traditional play-to-earn systems.

Tapzi’s clear tokenomics, including staking mechanisms and liquidity locks, provide long-term stability and growth potential.

With plans for PvP features, NFT integration, and DAO governance, Tapzi is set to scale rapidly in the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

While BlockchainFX offers a decentralized multi-asset platform, Tapzi’s focus on the booming Web3 gaming market positions it for explosive growth, with blockchain gaming projected to hit $800 billion by 2035.



The Growing Web3 Gaming Landscape

Blockchain gaming is poised for explosive growth, with projections estimating the industry could be worth over $800 billion by 2035. Traditional gaming companies are beginning to embrace blockchain, allowing players to take ownership of in-game assets, participate in decentralized economies, and earn tokens for their skills. Tapzi, a Web3 gaming project, stands out by offering a unique skill-to-earn model where players can earn tokens based on their gameplay ability, not just luck or grind.

Tapzi targets the fast-growing intersection between gaming and blockchain technology, offering real utility in the form of its skill-based games. With a clear use case and a focus on skill-driven gameplay, Tapzi provides a real-world solution to the growing demand for fair, transparent, and engaging blockchain-based games.

Tapzi Presale Overview

Tapzi’s presale has already captured the attention of investors, with its first round priced at $0.0035 per token. The project is designed with a fair and transparent tokenomics structure, which is crucial for the long-term sustainability of any project. A total supply of 5 billion tokens has been allocated, with 20% reserved for the presale and a vesting schedule to prevent market dumping.

Unlike speculative projects, Tapzi’s skill-to-earn model offers a legitimate reason for players to engage and invest in the platform. Players earn rewards based on their performance in games such as chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe, with outcomes determined by skill rather than randomness. This fairness and transparency differentiate Tapzi from many other GameFi projects focused on “play-to-earn” mechanics that often favor early investors or token speculators.

The presale’s success speaks volumes about the project’s potential. Tapzi has raised nearly $100,000 in its first stage, with over 27 million tokens sold. The presale’s strong momentum sets the stage for future growth, as the project gears up for its next presale stage at $0.0045 per token. Early investors stand to gain significant upside as the price increases.

Tapzi’s Tokenomics and Utility

Tapzi’s tokenomics are designed for sustainability, with a fixed supply of 5 billion tokens and a clear distribution structure. Here’s how Tapzi’s tokenomics break down:

20% of tokens are allocated to the presale, ensuring that early investors get in at an attractive price.

are allocated to the presale, ensuring that early investors get in at an attractive price. 35% of token s are locked for liquidity and treasury purposes, ensuring a stable ecosystem.

s are locked for liquidity and treasury purposes, ensuring a stable ecosystem. 10% are allocated t o team tokens , with a 12-month cliff, showing the long-term commitment of the project.

t , with a 12-month cliff, showing the long-term commitment of the project. 15% of the supply is set aside for rewards and airdrops, ensuring that both players and the community are incentivized.

This tokenomics model ensures that the project has the funds to scale and provides value to early participants. Unlike speculative meme coins or other presale projects, Tapzi has a utility-first approach, ensuring that its token serves as a crucial part of its gaming ecosystem.

The token also functions as a stakeable asset in Tapzi’s games, allowing players to earn rewards and compete in tournaments. This creates a self-sustaining economic model that keeps the community engaged and invested in the long-term success of the platform.

BlockchainFX: A Multi-Asset Trading Platform

While Tapzi focuses on gaming, BlockchainFX aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto markets. BlockchainFX’s presale has raised over $7.24 million from more than 9,000 participants, with a token price of $0.023, set to rise to $0.05 at launch.

BlockchainFX provides a decentralized trading platform that supports over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, and commodities, offering users a seamless way to trade across markets.

The platform’s tokenomics include staking rewards and weekly payouts in USDT, ensuring participants earn passive income while using the platform. In addition, the presale offers various reward tiers, including NFTs and exclusive trading credits, incentivizing users to participate early.

However, while BlockchainFX’s multi-asset approach offers potential for growth, it lacks the focus and niche appeal that Tapzi has within the rapidly expanding Web3 gaming market. Tapzi’s game-first approach ensures its ecosystem is both accessible and engaging, a key factor for long-term sustainability.

Comparing Tapzi to Other Cryptos

Tapzi is not just competing with other GameFi projects; it is also entering an ecosystem that includes established Web3 projects like Solana, Polygon, and Ethereum. These platforms have set the stage for the mass adoption of blockchain-based games, and Tapzi’s scalability and transparent tokenomics position it as a strong competitor in the space.

While Tapzi’s skill-to-earn model offers a unique value proposition in comparison to other GameFi projects, its focus on sustainable growth, player rewards, and developer tools further differentiates it from larger, less focused projects.

Tapzi’s ecosystem will grow through its developer SDK, allowing indie developers to build skill-based games on the platform, further expanding its reach.

Tapzi’s Roadmap and Future Growth

Tapzi’s roadmap is designed for long-term growth. In the short term, the focus will be on launching a playable demo, releasing a beta version of the platform, and listing on exchanges like PancakeSwap. By late 2025, Tapzi plans to roll out its PvP features and begin hosting global tournaments.

The project’s plans include NFT avatars, a cosmetics store, and DAO governance, which will further engage the community and provide additional use cases for the $TAPZI token. The roadmap also outlines cross-chain expansion, with plans to integrate with Ethereum, Polygon, and potentially Telegram-native ecosystems, further expanding the reach of the platform.

