Best Crypto Under $1: Nexchain in Investor Spotlight As it Hits $10M in Presale Raise & New Developments

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 22:50
The search for the best crypto under $1 often leads investors toward presale opportunities. These campaigns provide early access at discounted rates while projects build their foundations.

Nexchain has recently crossed the $10M funding milestone in its presale token raise, placing it firmly on the crypto presale list for 2025. This achievement reflects strong interest from both retail buyers and larger investors.

With new roadmap updates announced and its whitepaper v2.0 scheduled for September 15, Nexchain is positioning itself among the top crypto presales this year. Its combination of AI and blockchain puts it ahead of many traditional pre sale cryptocurrency projects.

Why Nexchain Has the Biggest ROI Potential Among Its Competitors

Among the many crypto coins on presale, Nexchain distinguishes itself with a fully AI-driven blockchain ecosystem. The platform merges advanced automation with decentralized structures to create a system that is reliable, scalable, and designed to evolve with demand.

The presale token model ensures transparency, offering buyers the chance to secure tokens at a reduced rate before listings. 

Currently, NEX is priced under $1, just at $0.108, making it accessible to investors of all budgets. Each stage of the presale raises the token price, rewarding early buyers with stronger potential gains.

As a top presale crypto project, Nexchain has become a focal point in the growing web3 crypto presale space. With its unique AI-first architecture and strong tokenomics, it continues to attract those seeking credible cryptocurrency presales. 

The blend of innovation and structured presale stages makes Nexchain one of the best crypto presale projects to buy right now.

A Revolutionary Revenue Share for NEX Token Holders

One of Nexchain’s most attractive features is its daily gas fee revenue distribution. By holding NEX tokens in a non-custodial wallet, users automatically receive 10% of all collected gas fees.

This creates a sustainable and transparent revenue-sharing model that directly benefits token holders without requiring active participation. Unlike many speculative token presales, Nexchain ensures that its community shares in the ecosystem’s growth.

This feature aligns with the growing demand for token presale projects that deliver passive value rather than relying solely on price appreciation. It reflects Nexchain’s goal to stand out not just as a new token presale, but as one of the top crypto presales redefining how communities engage with blockchain rewards.

How to Participate in the Nexchain Crypto Presale

Nexchain makes it simple for anyone to buy presale crypto. Participation is structured and accessible, designed for both new and experienced investors.

Start by visiting the official website at nexchain.ai and join the presale securely at purchase.nexchain.ai. Next, connect your wallet using the Wallet Connect option and set up your account.

Choose your preferred payment method from supported cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, or USDT. Once you confirm the payment, your NEX tokens will appear in your dashboard balance.

This clear and transparent process ensures security at every step, making Nexchain one of the most straightforward crypto presale projects for 2025.

Final Words: Nexchain as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

The presale market is crowded, but Nexchain is carving out a unique position. By combining AI-driven technology, sustainable tokenomics, and structured growth, it offers far more than a typical presale coin.

Nexchain’s testnet has been live for weeks, showcasing its high-speed AI blockchain in action. On 5 September, the team released a fresh roadmap, giving investors and developers a clear path forward. 

The next milestone is Whitepaper v2.0, arriving on 15 September with updated tokenomics and ecosystem details. Until then, buyers can claim a 50% presale bonus with the code wp50.

With $10M already raised, a testnet already live, and the highly anticipated upcoming Whitepaper 2.0 update, Nexchain is building momentum with each milestone. Its roadmap emphasizes adaptability and long-term relevance, making it one of the best crypto presales under $1.

For investors exploring cryptocurrency presales in 2025, Nexchain presents a strong case. It stands not only as a presale token opportunity but also as a project with tangible ecosystem benefits.

Learn more about the Nexchain presale here:

Website: nexchain.ai/ 

X: x.com/nexchain_ai 

Telegram: t.me/nexchain_ai 

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nexchainai/

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
