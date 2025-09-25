Best Cryptos To Buy As Market Anticipates Senate Bill and Spot ETF Catalysts

The best cryptos to buy now are gaining fresh attention as US lawmakers push forward on digital asset regulation. Bipartisan momentum behind the Market Structure Bill is creating expectations that Senate approval could reshape oversight of crypto coins.

At the same time, spot ETF approvals are steering institutional interest back into the market. XRP is standing out after rallying sharply when the bill cleared the House, while Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is seeing heavy presale demand as it progresses through its current phase.

Together, these catalysts are keeping investors focused on what crypto to buy now.

XRP Building Momentum

XRP has been trading close to the $3 mark after a volatile stretch. The token has recently surged 14.7% when the House passed the Market Structure Bill in July, lifting hopes of breaking beyond the July high of $3.66. This gain reflects how quickly crypto prices today are reacting to policy shifts.

Institutional adoption has also become central to XRP’s outlook. Spot ETF approvals are offering a new route for inflows, and Ripple’s bank license application could give XRP stronger credibility among large financial institutions. Moreover, bipartisan support for the Senate bill signals that the threat of SEC lawsuits is finally fading.

Consequently, XRP continues to remain in focus for those searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest in.

Mutuum Finance Presale Progress

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in phase 6 of its presale, which is 45% filled. The price stands at $0.035, already a 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01.

Since the presale began, $16,200,000 has been raised, and total MUTM holders have reached 16,500. Phase 6 is underway and selling out quickly, after which phase 7 will begin at $0.04, a 14.3% jump. At launch, the token will list at $0.06, giving current buyers about 371% ROI potential.

The team has finalized its CertiK audit with a 90/100 token score, underscoring its focus on security. Mutuum Finance has also introduced a Bug Bounty Program with $50,000 USDT in rewards across four severity levels, encouraging continuous testing. This framework highlights its commitment to safeguarding investor confidence.

Lending Model And Utility

Mutuum Finance is designing a lending protocol that balances liquidity with borrower demand. When capital is scarce, interest rates rise to attract deposits and stabilize supply.

Conversely, when liquidity is abundant, rates drop to encourage borrowing, ensuring assets remain productive. In addition, Mutuum offers stable borrowing options for those seeking predictable repayment terms, although these come at a higher entry rate.

Collateral management forms another key layer of the project. Borrowers must overcollateralize, and liquidations are triggered if collateral falls below a safe threshold.

Liquidators are incentivized through bonuses, helping the system remain solvent. Furthermore, deposit and borrow caps prevent excess exposure to illiquid or volatile tokens. Together, these parameters give Mutuum Finance strong safeguards against market volatility.

Enhanced collateral efficiency is also included for tightly correlated assets such as stablecoins, granting higher borrowing capacity while managing systemic risks. These structures are reinforced by Chainlink oracles and fallback feeds, ensuring accurate price discovery for liquidation and loan-to-value calculations. Consequently, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a structured protocol rather than just another altcoin presale.

Investor Incentives And Engagement

Mutuum Finance is expanding investor participation through additional programs. A new dashboard tracks a leaderboard of the top 50 holders, rewarding them with bonus tokens for maintaining their rank.

Moreover, the team has launched its largest giveaway yet, distributing $100,000 in MUTM across 10 winners, each receiving $10,000. Eligibility requires a $50 presale investment, ensuring active participants are directly involved in the growth of the project.

These programs are fueling both demand and loyalty during the presale. They align closely with broader interest in crypto investing as participants look for coins that combine security, clear tokenomics, and community-driven benefits.

Senate Bill And Spot ETF Catalysts Driving Attention

The Senate’s progress on the Market Structure Bill and the rise of spot ETFs are shaping crypto predictions in 2025. XRP has a combination of legislative clarity and some great institutional demand, Mutuum Finance is gaining momentum with their presale and their strong lending model.

Together, they illustrate the superior cryptos to buy this current on those looking at long term gains versus market catalysts.

Investors tracking crypto charts and crypto prices today should keep a close watch, as both tokens are positioned to capture upcoming opportunities.

