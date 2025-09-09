Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 00:00
DeFi
DeFi
TokenFi
TokenFi
Wink
Wink

With the financial markets holding their breath for the highly anticipated rate cuts in September, everyone is watching crypto where timing is everything. As much as household names like Dogecoin are holding their ground, everyone is watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an innovative DeFi token putting a new spin on lending. 

Mutuum Finance already has 5 rounds of presale completed with the sixth underway at $0.035. Individuals who will be hedging their coins at that point will be making over 500% when the token will be listed. The presale to date has been able to muster the support of 16120 members and raised capital of over $15.45 million. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one project that is being positively impacted by this macroeconomic change, and other cryptos are ready to follow the rate-cut sentiment in the general markets.

Dogecoin Consolidates Ahead of Rate-Cut Sentiment Shift

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.21585, and intraday session lows and highs are $0.21306 and $0.22061 respectively. Recently, the meme-coin has traded largely flat in the $0.21–$0.22 range, supported in part by renewed ETF and institutional interest, fronted prominently by a $175 million treasury trade from CleanCore Solutions, which has given the asset another injection in the arm of confidence booster. 

Analysts are optimistic that the clean breakout at $0.245 will pave the way to $0.38 or higher, and more conservative estimates are calling for creeping momentum in the lack of new catalysts. Meanwhile, while Dogecoin remains in its cozy consolidation phase, new plays in decentralized finance like Mutuum Finance are gaining more investor attention.

Mutuum Finance Bug Bounty Program of $50,000

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently started a Bug Bounty Program with CertiK as a partner. This gives white-hat hackers, developers, and security experts the chance to find and report bugs. The rewards depend on how serious the bug is, with separate amounts for minor and critical issues. The total prize is $50,000 USDT. This initiative helps make the platform safer, protects user funds, and builds investor trust.

Mutuum Finance is also offering a $100,000 giveaway to thank early supporters, attract more users, and boost community engagement. Ten winners will each receive $10,000 in MUTM.

What Mutuum Finance does with Market Risk, Volatility and Liquidity

Mutuum Finance utilizes caps and liquidation parameters to dynamically modify exposure and incentivize liquidators during times of illiquidity to stabilize the system. Volatility of an asset is a Loan-to-Value (LTV) and liquidation absolute value: the more volatile an asset is, the less conservative it will be; the less volatile an asset is, the more conservative it will be. Risk rating also determines reserve factors in efforts to provide protocol as safe as possible and as realistic as possible as wide as possible.

Community Oriented Development and Security

Mutuum Finance wishes to not only build a safe and scalable DeFi protocol but attempt and create a community where users, token holders, and investors alike can all profit from its security practices and community actions.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is accelerating in anticipation of the September rate cuts, surpassing more established competitors such as Dogecoin (DOGE). 

Stage 6 tokens are at $0.035, with a total of more than $15.45M raised and 16,120 backers on board, positioning early investors for 500%+ listing gains. Underpinned by a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a $100K giveaway, and strong risk controls, MUTM is building secure and scalable DeFi infrastructure. As DOGE consolidates around $0.21-$0.22, Mutuum Finance offers a high-growth alternative for those willing to take a ride on macro-driven crypto trends. Purchase your tokens now before the price is more expensive next time.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
