Best Cryptos to Buy? ChatGPT Picks SOL and This Penny Crypto as Firms File S-1 Applications for Solana ETFs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 07:40
As Solana (SOL) gains recognition, several firms have filed S-1 applications for Solana ETFs. Fidelity submitted its Spot Solana ETF in June 2025. Called the Fidelity Solana Fund, it will use real-time market data to track the Solana Reference Rate. Bitwise also submitted an application for a Solana ETF through CF Benchmarks, which will hold SOL in trust for investors. Meanwhile, 21Shares, the first crypto ETP issuer, filed for its Core Solana ETF in 2024, updated its application this year following additional discussions with the SEC.

Little Pepe Emerges as a Penny Crypto to Watch

While Solana may be dominating the headlines, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has become a formidable player in the penny crypto landscape. The project has established itself as more than just a meme coin. Ethereum Layer 2 integration allows for speed, scalability, and extremely low transaction fees. Its architecture innovatively seeks to keep it affordable for retail participants while securing participants using the powerful ecosystem of Ethereum. This positioning makes Little Pepe attractive not only to small investors but also to larger wallets with an interest in supporting utility-driven meme projects.

Powered by its Layer-2 blockchain, Little Pepe brings speed, scalability and ultra-low fees to the table. Its innovative design ensures affordability for retail participants while maintaining security through Ethereum’s robust ecosystem. This positioning makes Little Pepe appealing to both small investors and larger wallets seeking utility-driven meme projects.

Fair, Secure, and Transparent: Why Investors Trust Little Pepe

Little Pepe is more than just a hype, boasting features that add an extra layer of fairness and usability. Its sniper bot resistance ensures the projects are immune to unfair trade practices. The launchpad feature of the platform facilitates the safe and transparent launch of tokens, supporting the growth of new meme-driven projects. Transactions are quick and low in cost, which reduces the barriers to entry for retail traders. This combination of culture, fairness, and innovation is the reason why many leading meme coin wallets are now rotating into LILPEPEPE.

Little Pepe further strengthens investor trust by getting fully audited by Certik. CertiK: Known for its expertise in blockchain security, CertiK’s verification mitigates risks associated with smart contracts. It also gives comfort to the large investors that their money will be safe. By emphasizing security and transparency, Little Pepe sets itself apart from traditional meme coins that may not have these safeguards in place.

Stage 12 Near Sellout with $777K Giveaway

Little Pepe’s presale has advanced to Stage 12, with tokens priced at $0.0021. The project has already raised more than $24.29 million of its $25.475 million target. Over 15.19 billion tokens have been sold, leaving a very limited supply. At 95.41% completion, Stage 12 is nearly sold out. Once finalized, the token price will rise to $0.0022, rewarding early entrants with strong positioning. To celebrate its rise, Little Pepe launched a $777,000 giveaway. Ten winners will each secure $77,000 worth of tokens. This move rewards the community while generating greater attention for the project.

Conclusion

Little Pepe is an example of the potential for meme coins to combine culture with real utility. With Solana ETF submissions highlighting investor trust in cryptocurrencies, investors are also turning their attention to promising penny coins. With its strong presale traction, unique features, CertiK audit, and community-first approach, Little Pepe is gaining momentum and quickly emerging as one of the most promising cryptos to watch in 2025.

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Source: https://finbold.com/best-cryptos-to-buy-chatgpt-picks-sol-and-this-penny-crypto-as-firms-file-s-1-applications-for-solana-etfs/

Source: https://finbold.com/best-cryptos-to-buy-chatgpt-picks-sol-and-this-penny-crypto-as-firms-file-s-1-applications-for-solana-etfs/
