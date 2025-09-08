Best cryptos to buy now: Remittix leads breakout over PI, HBAR & SHIB

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/08 17:15
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001271+2.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pi Network
PI$0.34599+0.39%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22308+1.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002593-1.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679-2.58%
  • Remittix tops Best Cryptos To Buy Now, surpassing Pi, HBAR, and SHIB.
  • Pi trades at $0.34 but lags in exchange support and upside momentum.
  • HBAR has enterprise credibility, SHIB keeps meme culture but lacks growth.

Rankings for Best Cryptos To Buy Now have recently placed Remittix at the very top, signaling a breakout poised to eclipse rivals like Pi, HBAR and SHIB.

While Pi Coin grapples with token unlocks, HBAR and SHIB ride on infrastructure and meme cycles, Remittix promises rapid utility and growth.

Traders eye its projected upside, making it a beacon for those looking beyond traditional picks. The Q3 wallet beta and a $250,000 giveaway add real fuel to its emerging narrative, setting it apart in a crowded field.

 

PI stays steady but lacks upside momentum

PI maintains a stable price of around $0.34 USD and trades with a healthy daily activity of $21 to $30 million.

Its approach to mobile mining and social onboarding boosted its user base, yet it remains under pressure, down nearly 10% this past week.

That user-friendly design offers widespread appeal. However, it trails in visible exchange support and feature rollouts compared to Remittix’s upcoming beta and listing momentum.

HBAR shows enterprise grade strength but low volatility

HBAR is trading near $0.22 with a market capitalization of around $9.2 billion and 24-hour volume exceeding $120 million.

Technical reliance on enterprise use gives it credibility. That said, its traditional structure lacks the fresh narrative and listing energy that make Remittix appeal to breakout investors.

SHIB continues meme currency legacy with mixed signals

Shiba Inu is trading around $0.0000124 with a market cap of about $7.3 billion and a 24-hour volume of over $104 million.

SHIB keeps cultural relevance and remains on watchlists, but fading meme energy opens space for utility-driven tokens like Remittix to rise in the Best Cryptos To Buy Now discussion.

Remittix offers utility anchored growth, not just buzz

 

Remittix is topping the Best Cryptos To Buy Now discussion thanks to a stronger blend of execution and narrative compared to PI, HBAR and SHIB.

It offers utility-first positioning directed at global payout markets and real-world adoption, setting it apart from speculation-oriented peers.

Growing community trust has driven critical milestones faster than the competition, reinforcing its breakout appeal.

Remittix has surpassed milestones with over 651 million tokens sold, a current price of $0.1050 and more than $24,5 million raised.

This volume of capital and token demand provides a solid launchpad for growth beyond PI’s user count, HBAR’s institutional base and SHIB’s hype.

Here are the core reasons why Remittix earns its ranking:

  • Solving a real-world $19 T payments problem
  • Direct crypto to bank transfers in more than 30 countries
  • Wallet beta launches this quarter, Q3 2025
  • Asset-backed infrastructure is not vaporware
  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

These features reinforce the growth narrative, not mere hype but a strategy built on delivery. Investors see tangible progress, making Remittix more than a viral name; it is a functional contender.

Remittix outshines meme coin volatility

PI, HBAR and SHIB all present stability and enterprise credibility, yet their narratives remain limited by slow growth and a lack of new catalysts.

Remittix, by contrast, has demonstrated rapid progress with measurable adoption, exchange listings and upcoming tools.

With a $250,000 giveaway and a wallet beta launch set for September 15, Remittix’s structure and strategy outshine meme coin volatility.

For those seeking better growth frameworks, Remittix remains the most compelling path forward.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Best cryptos to buy now: Remittix leads breakout over PI, HBAR & SHIB appeared first on CoinJournal.

