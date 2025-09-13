Best Cryptos to Buy This Month: Here’s Why BDAG, LINK, ADA, and DOGE Make the Cut!

When momentum meets proof, the right move is to act early. With several tokens vying for investor attention, only a few show the kind of groundwork that backs long-term value.

As of September 2025, key players like Chainlink, Cardano, and Dogecoin are back in headlines, but one project stands above the rest when it comes to timing, infrastructure, and potential: BlockDAG. If you’re looking for the best crypto to buy right now, here’s where the smart money is paying attention.

1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Redefines Early Access

BlockDAG isn’t waiting for the mainnet to prove its worth. Its Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, is already doing what most final chains only promise. The project’s decision to treat the testnet as a core launch stage rather than a placeholder changes everything.

Features like account abstraction, Stratum miner integration, ledger simplification, vesting contract optimization, and real-time upgrade support are not in planning; they’re active and getting validated before mainnet.

This testnet is a full-blown proving ground. BlockDAG isn’t positioning early users as just early adopters. According to the team: “Those in before the Awakening Testnet aren’t early, they’re first.” That message is reflected in its explosive presale numbers.

The project has already raised nearly $405 million, with over 26.2 billion BDAG sold. What’s more, early buyers have already seen an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1! While Batch 30 lists BDAG at $0.03, users can still buy in at just $0.0013 until October 1st, thanks to a limited-time price lock.

The infrastructure is already shipping: over 19,800 X-Series miners are being shipped, and the X1 app is being used by millions daily. With 325,000+ community members across 130 countries, the scale is no longer theoretical. For those asking which is the best crypto to buy right now, BDAG offers something rare: traction with a price window that won’t last much longer.

2. Chainlink: CCIP Expansion Keeps LINK in Play

Chainlink has always been the go-to for on-chain data feeds, and it’s back in the spotlight with its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) gaining traction in major enterprise and DeFi integrations. As of September 2025, LINK is trading around $9.80, showing strong resistance after a modest climb from $8.70 in late August.

The project recently announced new partnerships with insurance and tokenized real-world asset platforms, driving renewed volume and utility demand. With staking v0.2 continuing to attract long-term holders and new CCIP use cases, Chainlink continues to prove its relevance.

While not a moonshot, its strength lies in steady expansion across institutional and retail use cases. For investors who prefer real-world applications and ecosystem integration, LINK still qualifies among the best cryptos to buy right now.

While Cardano isn’t making headlines daily, it’s been quietly building. As of September 2025, ADA is trading around $0.34, recovering from its mid-August low of $0.29. The recent Hydra updates have made off-chain scalability a more viable option for DApps, and developer activity remains consistent.

The key news this month is around interchain compatibility with Milkomeda and improved governance modules that are setting the stage for more active community proposals under Voltaire.

While critics still question the pace of execution, Cardano has proven its commitment to formal verification and security. For those looking to diversify into long-term L1 projects that are still trading well below previous all-time highs, ADA may be one of the best crypto coins to buy right now, especially if it continues to show ecosystem growth.

4. Dogecoin: Brand Power and Fee Utility Keep It Moving

Dogecoin may have started as a joke, but it’s held on due to one thing: real users. As of September 2025, DOGE trades at $0.066, showing a slow but steady recovery after dipping to $0.059 in August. Elon Musk continues to tease integration across X payments, and small retail transactions are increasingly using Dogecoin thanks to low fees and wallet adoption.

The recent announcement of a Dogecoin Foundation payment SDK for merchants has added real weight to its utility claims. While not a smart contract platform, DOGE still benefits from brand awareness, liquidity, and growing use cases in the tipping and microtransaction economy.

For those betting on longevity and brand strength, Dogecoin still has a place in the best crypto to buy right now category, especially for traders who want liquidity and meme exposure.

Looking Ahead

While Chainlink, Cardano, and Dogecoin continue to show resilience and relevance, BlockDAG is proving that being early doesn’t mean being risky. With nearly $405 million raised, over 26.2 billion BDAG sold, and a testnet doing the work of a mainnet, this is a project built on execution, not promises.

Its price lock at $0.0013 until Oct 1st, versus the Batch 30 price of $0.03 gives current buyers a massive upside edge, multiplying return potential tenfold! But this is only if they act before the window closes.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.