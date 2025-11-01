ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson says the project has crossed a historic line — full decentralization — and argues that the market still hasn’t understood what that actually means for crypto going into the next cycle. “The best days are ahead of us,” he said on October 30, 2025. “Cardano’s here. We’re fully decentralized. We have […]Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson says the project has crossed a historic line — full decentralization — and argues that the market still hasn’t understood what that actually means for crypto going into the next cycle. “The best days are ahead of us,” he said on October 30, 2025. “Cardano’s here. We’re fully decentralized. We have […]

Best Days For Cardano ‘Are Still Ahead,’ Says Hoskinson

By: Bitcoinist
2025/11/01 01:30
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000309-3.43%
Threshold
T$0.01289-0.54%
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%

Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson says the project has crossed a historic line — full decentralization — and argues that the market still hasn’t understood what that actually means for crypto going into the next cycle. “The best days are ahead of us,” he said on October 30, 2025. “Cardano’s here. We’re fully decentralized. We have a great government. We got many more things coming.”

Hoskinson framed the current moment not as a price story but as a legitimacy story. He said crypto keeps getting reduced to charts, even though price has never captured the point. He walked through Bitcoin’s entire boom-and-bust path — from $1 to $30 to $4, then to $250, down to $80, then $1,200, then $20,000 in 2017, down to $4,000, back to $68,000 in 2021, through the Luna/FTX collapse, and then above $100,000 — to make the point that volatility is noise. “All you care about is the price. It’s the price. Price goes up, price goes down,” he said. “But why are we here? Where has the durability come from over the last 15 years?”

Why The Best Is Ahead For Cardano (And Crypto)

His answer: people do not trust legacy systems anymore, and crypto is actively replacing them. He asked viewers directly: “Do you think the money in your pocket is actually going to be worth something in 10 years, 15 years, 20 years? Do you feel listened to? Do you feel valued?” If the answer is no, he said, then “the way we govern things, the way the markets work, the way the economy works, it’s not working for you. Why crypto exists is it starts a conversation about how we do things differently.”

Hoskinson said that conversation has already moved past ideology and into implementation, and he used Cardano’s governance shift as evidence. According to him, Cardano went in about a year “from a federated governance system to a completely open and decentralized governance system,” despite predictions that handing decision-making to a global community would end in chaos.

“Everybody said, ‘Oh, no. You can’t do that… Won’t that result in anarchy and chaos?’” Hoskinson said. His answer was that Cardano did it, the network still runs, and that matters. “We keep showing up. We keep fighting hard,” he said. “That can serve as an example to so many others.”

That point — Cardano as precedent — ran through the entire address. He argued that crypto now has nation-state level relevance, not just speculative relevance. He claimed there is “a better than 50% chance that by 2030, half of all the value in the economy of Argentina will be in cryptocurrencies,” and “a better than 50% chance that the majority of their government will run on a blockchain… their voting systems to their identity systems to their supply chain systems to their money.”

He also said crypto already serves “a half billion people,” and is on trajectory toward a billion users “within the next 3 to 5 years.” In his view, this is not hype. It’s the new baseline: “Every single day we have a trillion plus dollar economy that’s self-evolving, self-growing.”

He also drew a hard line between decentralized crypto and what he called captured, centralized finance using crypto rails. “Asset-backed stablecoins are not cryptocurrencies,” Hoskinson said. They “take advantage of cryptocurrency infrastructure,” but ultimately rely on “the promises and commitments of centralized companies.” He warned that some chains are being built by “centralized actors with an attempt to co-opt and take over the industry.” By contrast, he said, “Real crypto will never die and real crypto cannot be bought.”

The long-term threat surface, in his view, is not just monetary inflation but algorithmic control. Hoskinson said the next 25 years will merge physical and digital life into a single augmented layer in which AI mediates reality. “Every single thing in the physical world will have a digital twin,” he said. “When you’re walking around outside and you look at the pizzeria, your glasses will show you the ratings, the hours, the friends that have gone there.”

He asked: “How do you know that the things that you see in this augmented world are real, and are not adulterated?” His answer was blunt: “The only option is the technology of this industry… And if anybody tells you otherwise, they’re either ignorant or bot or both.” He positioned Cardano’s privacy work — “We’re tackling the privacy side now… We got Midnight coming out” — as part of that fight.

The speech also carried a warning about macro risk. Hoskinson said there is a “non-zero probability” that the United States enters a new depression, a “non-zero probability” of open conflict with China “before the close of this decade,” and even a “non-zero probability that we may no longer have a democracy in the next 10 years or 20 years.”

His claim is that when those systems fracture, crypto will be the toolkit used to rebuild money, voting, identity, and rule enforcement. “At some point, we’re going to have to pick up the pieces and we’re going to have to clean up the mess,” he said. “Do we just want to build it the exact same way… or do we want to build it differently?”

Hoskinson also addressed his own role, calling himself one of the few founders from crypto’s early days who is still active and not retired, not “picked off,” not checked out. He said he recently stepped back, spent time in Switzerland after Milan, and considered walking away to “just retire, go be a rancher.” He said he chose not to: “I’m happiest when I’m here with all of you… being in the revolution.”

He closed by insisting that Cardano is not finished, but is now structurally where it needs to be. “We’re fully decentralized,” he said. “We have a great government.” He praised other ecosystems by name — “Kudos to the Solana ecosystem… Kudos to the Avalanche ecosystem… Kudos to Bitcoin… Kudos to Vitalik and Ethereum” — and said that the industry is “so powerful, especially when it’s united. No one can stop us.”

Then he went back to Cardano. The message to holders was simple: ignore the drawdown. “These little slides in the market, they’re entirely forgettable,” Hoskinson said. “In three weeks, we won’t even think about it. The macro can get bad. Who cares? We’ll win in the end.”

At press time, ADA traded at $0.614.

Cardano price
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+5.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007748+0.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.52%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17597-1.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0023+11.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15185+10.02%
MemeCore
M$2.41399+1.15%
Threshold
T$0.01292-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,023.37
$106,023.37$106,023.37

+0.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,564.80
$3,564.80$3,564.80

+1.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5538
$2.5538$2.5538

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.06
$167.06$167.06

+0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18023
$0.18023$0.18023

+0.55%