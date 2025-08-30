Best Dressed Tennis Players AT Flushing Meadows

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts against Mattia Bellucci of Italy during their Men’s Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

The best tennis outfits at the 2025 U.S. Open reflect the growing variety in styles and brands available for the sport. No longer are Nike and Adidas the only brands outfitting the top players. Upstart brand Vuori lured Jack Draper from Nike. Taylor Fritz signed with Hugo Boss, and Danielle Collins partnered with FP Movement.

The new labels bring a fresh spin on tennis attire that had gone bland following the retirements of icons Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova, and Serena Williams.

“A lot and brands, like care about the kits more,” said Coco Gauff, in a post-match press conference following her second-round win. “Now brands are having more than just one kit for their roster of athletes. When I was (first) going to the US Open, it was kind of looking like a cheerleading squad, and everybody in one kit.”

While there were no showstoppers like Serena Williams’ 2004 black Puma catsuit or Maria Sharapova’s 2006 Nike little black dress, many players arrived dressed to impress. The following are the best-dressed players at the 2025 U.S. Open.

Best Dressed Women In Red At The US Open

Marta Kostyuk: Wilson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in action against Katie Boulter of Great Britain in the first round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2025 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Getty Images

Marta Kostyuk and Wilson have found a winning collaboration. The player from Ukraine has almost single-handedly brought Wilson tennis apparel back in vogue. The Wilson Winning Onesie features a stretchy mesh skirt and cute cutouts on the back.

Leylah Fernandez: Lululemon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Leylah Fernandez of Canada reacts against Elsa Jacquemot of France during their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images

Leylah Fernandez signed with Lululemon in 2022, after her historic run to the 2021 U.S. Open final. Fernandez wore a cute two-piece red Textured Mesh Tennis tank top from Lululemon.

Peyton Stearns: Wilson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Peyton Stearns of the United States returns a shot against Magdalena Frech of Poland during their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images

Peyton Stearns wore a two-piece ensemble, consisting of the Wilson seamless polo crop top and a Winning tennis skirt. The white wristbands and visor complete the sporty ensemble.

Coco Gauff: New Balance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Coco Gauff of the United States reacts against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Getty Images

In keeping with the crop top and two-piece theme, Gauff opted for a sporty red and white New Balance kit with cutouts in the back.

Best Dressed People In Purple

Carlos Alcaraz: Nike

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand return to USA’s Reilly Opelka during their men’s singles first round tennis match on day two of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 25, 2025. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz gained attention for his new haircut. But his plum kit from NikeCourt was the real showstopper. The purple from head to toe overshadowed Alcaraz’s bald head. The purple top has already sold out on Nike’s website.

Alexander Zverev: Adidas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts against Jacob Fearnley of the United Kingdom during their Men’s Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Alexander Zverev wore a deep purple kit from Adidas’ Y-3 Collection, designed by Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto, and paired it with a black headband.

Maria Sakkari: Adidas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Maria Sakkari of Greece returns a shot against Tatjana Maria of Germany during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Maria Sakkari also wore the Adidas Y-3 Collection. However, she chose the Y3 jumper. It was one of the boldest looks at the tournament.

Best Bold Choices AT The US Open

Frances Tiafoe: Lululemon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Frances Tiafoe of the United States returns against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during their Men’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Susan Mullane/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images) ISI Photos via Getty Images

Some players opted for bold choices in terms of pattern, style, or color. Perhaps an homage to Serena Williams’ 2014 Nike animal print, Frances Tiafoe wore the Lululemon Ventilated Short-Sleeve shirt and shorts in “animal mesh” red. Ever since Tiafoe switched from Nike to Lululemon, he’s been wearing more daring designs.

Magdalena Frech: Bidi Badu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Magdalena Frech of Poland reacts against Talia Gibson of Australia during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Magdalena Frech’s Bidi Badu dress from the Komodo Collection stood out for its unique pattern. It’s the perfect combination of bold graphics on a simple, yet elegant designed dress.

Holger Rune: Nike

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Holger Rune of Denmark reacts against Botic van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands during their Men’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

Holger Rune is wearing the same style kit as Alcaraz. However, the “mint foam” color stands out.

Best Primetime Kits

Novak Djokovic: Lacoste

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits balls into the crowd after defeating Learner Tien of the United States during their Men’s Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Novak Djokovic looked the part of tennis’ elder statesman in his black Lacoste kit paired with his signature Court FF 3 Novak Night Energy shoes from Asics.

Jasmine Paolini: Asics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns a shot against Destanee Aiava of Australia during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jasmine Paolini wore the Asics Night Energy dress, which featured reflective elements in the fabric that sparkled under the night lights.

Ben Shelton: On

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Ben Shelton of the United States reacts against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during their Men’s Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ben Shelton’s pink shoes, black socks complemented his Court shorts in a rare win for On, which is not known for producing colorful kits.

Aryna Sabalenka: Nike

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Aryna Sabalenka in action against Polina Kudermetova in the second round on Day 4 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2025 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka’s Nike Court Slam dress in black with pink trim features cutouts at the waist.

Best Warmup Jackets

Naomi Osaka: Nike

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Naomi Osaka of Japan warms up before their Women’s Singles Second Round match against Hailey Baptiste of the United States on Day Five of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

Naomi Osaka wore the same red dress in the evenings. The bedazzled lavender jacket looked pretty during the day.

Aryna Sabalenka: Nike

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus walks onto the court prior to her Women’s Singles Second Round match against Polina Kudermetova on Day Four of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sabalenka’s silver bomber jacket was giving space-age vibes.

Coco Gauff: New Balance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Coco Gauff of the United States walks onto the court prior to her Women’s Singles First Round match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Three of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

Meanwhile, Gauff’s leather burgandy varsity jacket looked like an American sports classic.

Best Accessories

Venus Williams: Shaggy Tennis Bag

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Venus Williams of the United States acknowledges the crowd as she leaves the court after losing to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images

Leave it to Venus Williams to make fashion out of the senseless. In her opening round match, Williams walked out with a custom-made ERL furry tennis bag.

Naomi Osaka: Billy Jean Bling Labubu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Naomi Osaka of Japan poses for a photo with her Labubu after defeating Greet Minnen of Belgium in the first round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2025 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Getty Images

Naomi Osaka showed off two different bedazzled Labubus, including a red one she called “Billy Jean Bling.” The Labubus craze has taken tennis by storm, with several players attaching the furry friends to their tennis bags.