Best ETH DeFi Crypto to Buy for 25x ROI as Ethereum Price Crosses $4600

The Ethereum price has destroyed the $4,600 mark, and hype has again returned to the platform as whales seek higher upside. Ethereum (ETH) remains the stronghold of decentralized finance, but investors are eyeing ETH-built protocols with better potential.

Among them is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at a presale price of $0.035. Mutuum Finance has raised more than $16.05 million and more than 16,450 individual investors. With a lending-and-borrowing mechanism based on Ethereum for application in the real world, MUTM is being tipped by analysts as one DeFi token poised to achieve 25x returns in the next bull cycle.

Ethereum (ETH) has recently soared past $4,600 and now holds at $4602. ETH’s momentum has reignited following the Fed’s decision to cut rates earlier this week. Analysts predict that the asset could continue higher to create a new all-time high above $5000.

Its rise has created strong momentum in ETH-based altcoins, among them rising DeFi altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Currently in presale, the $0.035 token has quickly become a top buy.

Building a Safe Platform

Mutuum Finance has taken that extra step to guarantee security in its platform and joined hands with CertiK to initiate an official bug bounty program with a minimum guaranteed reward pool of $50,000. The reward is of four levels of severity i.e. critical, major, minor and low in a way that each type of vulnerability can be exposed and removed.

By opening up its site for third-party auditing to developers and researchers, Mutuum is also welcoming its newest security technology, an additional security and confidence for its investor community.

Tiered Mutuum Loans to Value and liquidation ratios vary with the volatility of the underlying collateral. Reserve multipliers from a 10% safer to up to 35% of risk assets constitute the second source of stability. The system is so nicely balanced in terms of access and safety and increased market participation is possible and systemic risk is sustained.

Mutuum Finance Presale Impresses

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is leading the way in its sixth round of presale wherein it is breaking records as investors jump in. The project has already gained over 16,450 investors and has crossed the $16.1 million capital hurdle. The trend will only continue to gain momentum. Record-breaking milestones like these are a reassuring sign of increasing confidence of the investors with the platform approaching launch time.

Apart from buying tokens at a cheaper price, investors are able to realize massive returns over the long term as the ecosystem keeps expanding. The project appeals to investors because of its twin lending mechanism, future prospects, open-source and audited codebase, and transparent tokenomics.

Mutuum Finance anticipates long-term growth within the DeFi market. The project is incentivizing early adoption by hosting a $100,000 giveaway campaign, where 10 users of the platform will receive $10,000 MUTM each. The project is well poised to be one of the top ETH-based DeFi projects to watch with Ethereum (ETH) prices over $4,600 now.

Currently in Stage 6 presale at $0.035, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already secured more than $16.05 million and 16,450+ investors, indicating strong momentum. Having a two-way lending model, CertiK-audited code, and a $50,000 bug bounty program on Ethereum, MUTM offers scalability and security. Professional investors are expecting 25x ROI during the next bull cycle and early entry is most attractive. Buy your tokens now before Stage 7 drives the price to $0.04.

