Best Ethereum-Based Crypto to Buy as ETH Eyes $4500 Return

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24
As Ethereum eyes the $4,500 benchmark again, investors are turning their attention to high-potential players within the Ethereum ecosystem, and Mutuum Finance is one such contender. Mutuum Finance is in presale Stage 6 and is available at $0.035. Value appreciation in the next stage will propel the token to $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale reached more than $14.75 million raised and more than 15550 token holders. While the broader Ethereum-based crypto market is still volatile in its momentum, Mutuum Finance stands out with its new value proposition, as it is a project to watch with ETH testing key resistance levels.

Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Is Live Now

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently at presale round 6 for $0.035. MUTM will increase the price to $0.04 in phase 7, 14.29% higher. Early investors in Mutuum Finance will be enjoying more than 400% return on investment when MUTM gains value. The presale has generated more than $14.75 million till now and has gathered more than 15550 individual investors, strongly showcasing the exponential growth of the project.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance is hosting a $100,000 giveaway. There will be 10 winners who will each get $10,000 in Mutuum Finance tokens. The giveaway symbolizes the tremendous amount of commitment that the project has towards developing a dedicated and long-term community.

The second security and transparency mechanism is the launch of an Official Bug Bounty Program by MUTM in association with CertiK. The project team requests users with a token of appreciation up to a maximum of 50,000 USDT for reporting the potential vulnerabilities of the project.

The bounty program is created to offer class-leading security in each class of vulnerabilities. It’s dispersed across the four classes of vulnerability severity, i.e., major, critical, minor, and low. The program also shows that the team is concerned with the ecosystem security as well as investor confidence. 

The Next Generation of DeFi Lending

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a forward-looking custodial DeFi protocol that is poised to revolutionize the lending market in decentralized finance. Guided by a long-term vision centered around accessibility, security, and innovation, the platform offers convenience and flexibility through its peer-to-peer lending mechanisms: Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer.

The Peer-to-Contract model preserves the ease and transparency of smart contracts with the assurance of lending transfers being automatically made with minimal or no human intervention. It enhances efficiency, reduces risk, and provides users with a hassle-free experience.

In the meantime, the Peer-to-Peer system enables people by cutting out intermediaries entirely. It builds a direct pathway between lenders and borrowers, enabling funds to flow securely and efficiently without the presence of third-party custodians. This maximizes control in the hands of the user while encouraging an open and collaborative financial environment.

Through the union of these two models, Mutuum Finance is a DeFi protocol of the next generation that seeks to balance automation, trust, and user empowerment to usher the world into a more decentralized, inclusive, and sustainable financial future.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised $14.75M from over 15,550 investors, showing strong traction with Ethereum on the brink of reaching $4,500. Tokens will rise by 14.29% to $0.04 in Phase 7 from $0.035 in Phase 6, giving early investors a chance at 400%+ returns. With a $100K giveaway and a $50K CertiK bug bounty behind it, MUTM is a next-gen DeFi project. Invest in presale today and secure your spot early.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/best-ethereum-based-crypto-to-buy-as-eth-eyes-4500-return/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
