What stands out about Ethereum is its smart contracts, NFTs, and decentralized finance. Ethereum is still leading the pack in terms of blockchain advancement.What stands out about Ethereum is its smart contracts, NFTs, and decentralized finance. Ethereum is still leading the pack in terms of blockchain advancement.

Best Ethereum Coin to Buy in 2025: Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction if ETH Hits $7,500 vs. $10,000

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/23 17:31
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004863+0.47%
HashPack
PACK$0.01682+2.56%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000097-0.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,183.28-0.49%

SPONSORED POST*

What stands out about Ethereum is its smart contracts, NFTs, and decentralized finance. Ethereum is still leading the pack in terms of blockchain advancement. Predictions have the price scaling as high as $10,000 depending on the market dynamics. Some analysts even predict the price would bottom out at $7,500.

Ethereum is still a good buy on its own, but investors are starting to pay more attention to ecosystem tokens that can give better returns throughout the same time frame. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an Ethereum-based meme coin built on a specific Layer-2 solution, is gaining traction.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Targets for 2025

There are several solid reasons to believe Ethereum will do well in 2025. Standard Chartered has set a year-end goal of $7,500, saying that Ethereum ETFs, more institutions using it, and scaling upgrades would all work together to make this happen.

Some analysts are even more optimistic, saying that ETH might reach $10,000 if the Pectra upgrade goes well and makes the network more efficient and scalable. Anticipated inflows into Ethereum ETFs and the burgeoning DeFi and Layer-2 ecosystem will likely fuel significant demand.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Coin Meets Layer-2 Utility

While Ethereum provides the groundwork, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as the breakout star of its ecosystem. Currently priced at $0.0022 at Stage 13 of its presale, with each presale stage selling out swiftly. This kind of movement implies great investor confidence in its prospects.

Little Pepe is being created as the native token of a dedicated Ethereum Layer-2, explicitly designed to support meme ecosystems. Key features include minimum gas expenses, near-instant transactions, staking incentives, a meme launchpad, and security against bot-driven attacks. By combining meme-driven community power with technical infrastructure, Little Pepe stands out as a unique mix in the crypto business that appeals to retail traders and more serious investors.

At launch, little Pepe ($LILPEPE) plans to debut on two top centralized exchanges (CEXs). Beyond that, insiders reveal the team is also preparing for a potential listing on the world’s biggest exchange, a move that could push Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) into meme stardom the likes of which even OG Pepe never imagined.

Price Predictions for Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Analysts believe Little Pepe might witness spectacular growth during the 2025 bull cycle, especially if Ethereum soars toward $7,500–$10,000. Current forecasts have little Pepe ($LILPEPE) in the $0.10 to $0.25 area by late 2025, implying a 40x–100x increase from its presale price.

Several Growth Drivers Support This Outlook:

  • Strong presale momentum with over $25.7 million raised.
  • Exchange listings expected to boost liquidity post-launch.
  • Layer-2 scalability is built into its design.
  • Community engagement through giveaways, staking, and meme culture.

At these forecasted values, an investment of just $1,000 today may rise $100,000–$250,000 by the end of 2025, putting Little Pepe as one of the most asymmetric opportunities in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Little Pepe’s Potential if ETH Hits $7,500 or $10,000

If Ethereum reaches $7,500 by year-end, the meme coin industry is expected to witness fresh interest as retail investors hunt for lower-cost, higher-upside opportunities. In this scenario, Little Pepe may advance toward $0.10–$0.15, yielding 50x–70x profits for early adopters. The conditions become much more favorable if ETH breaks through to $10,000. A growing Ethereum ecosystem would emphasize Layer-2s, and Little Pepe, with its meme appeal and technological advancements, may jump to $0.25 or more, offering presale investors up to 100x returns.

Conclusion

While ETH delivers stability and acceptable returns, the most substantial chances generally lurk in smaller ecosystem tokens. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) merges meme culture, Layer-2 innovation, and presale strength to deliver the high-high upside that ETH alone cannot equal. If Ethereum rallies to its high aspirations, Little Pepe might deliver life-changing gains for early investors, confirming itself as one of the greatest Ethereum currencies to buy.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.01566+109.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04012-1.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Share
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-2.00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011927+12.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Share
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.35446-16.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9614-0.02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03848-5.08%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Share

Trending News

More

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost