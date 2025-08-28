Best income stocks to buy for August 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): This crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB): This bank holding company for Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB: This bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

