Best Low Cap Meme Coins to Buy With Global Market Cap Back at $4 Trillion

The current bull run has traders scanning the market for tokens that can deliver outsized returns, with narratives proving just as powerful as fundamentals. Much of the hype centers on tokens tapping into viral trends and community-driven projects, offering investors both entertainment and upside potential.

Some of the best meme coins this cycle stand out not only for their creativity but also for their ability to attract loyal holders and replicate past success stories like Pepe. As capital begins rotating into smaller caps, these tokens could quickly emerge as the next big winners if market sentiment continues to build.

October Bull Run Kicks Off: Top Meme Coins to Buy According to Crypto Expert

The crypto market has started October with remarkable momentum, surging $240 billion in just 48 hours to reach a global market cap of $4.13 trillion. Historically, October has been a strong month for crypto, and this year continues that trend.

Factors such as the U.S. government shutdown and persistent dollar weakness have funneled capital into Bitcoin and altcoins, while the meme coin market has climbed 1.26% to roughly $74 billion.

For traders seeking the next breakout, below is a curated list of top meme coins to watch, according to crypto analyst Apex Syndicate. His full insights are available in this article and on his YouTube channel.

SPX 6969 (SPX6969)

SPX 6969 is a crypto project centered around a bold narrative that challenges traditional finance, aiming to flip the stock market and empower everyday investors. The project leverages cultural and pop-culture references, including a Matrix-inspired theme and AI-generated art.

With a current market cap of $530K, $SPX6969 is positioned as a high-potential token, with projections suggesting it could grow 100x during the ongoing bull run. Its success is expected to drive capital into similar community-driven projects, creating a ripple effect for smaller, narrative-focused tokens.

Investors are drawn to its combination of creative storytelling, market disruption themes, and strong community engagement. Overall, SPX 6969 exemplifies a token that blends culture, narrative, and speculative upside in the current crypto cycle.

Slime By Matt Furie (SLIME)

$SLIME has emerged as a standout token tapping into the nostalgic Matt Furie era and viral cultural themes. Its playful artwork and engaging narrative, including fun references like the Nickelodeon slime motif, have helped the project capture a strong, active community.

Currently valued at around $60K, Slime By Matt Furie is positioned to potentially deliver substantial returns, especially as related coins in the same genre gain momentum. Investors are drawn to its combination of community support and consistent activity, making it a highly attractive option in the current bull market.

With the market rotating toward smaller-cap, high-potential projects, $SLIME is positioned as a standout play, offering both entertainment and outsized gains. Its growth trajectory and engaged following suggest it could achieve remarkable market cap this cycle.

TrashCoin (TRASH)

TrashCoin is a simple yet highly promising meme token on Solana, designed as a fun, community-driven token with a playful meme concept. It features a one-page layout, a total supply of 1B tokens, and burnt liquidity, with its logo showcasing a trash can, emphasizing its straightforward, relatable theme.

Despite its simplicity, the coin has quickly attracted a strong, engaged community, and active social interactions. With a current market cap of $3.1 million, TrashCoin is seen as undervalued, with potential to grow to $100–$200 million during this bull run.

Its appeal lies in the combination of a catchy meme, solid community backing, and high visibility from influential supporters. The project is expected to experience significant gains as market momentum increases, offering investors both fun and potential upside.

Top New Presale Meme Coins to Watch for Massive Gains

In addition to the low-cap meme coins discussed, Apex Syndicate highlights new presale meme coins with 100x potential. These are two coins he believes could deliver massive returns and complement the tokens mentioned above.

Snorter Token (SNORT)

Snorter Token is an innovative Solana-based crypto project that combines meme coin fun with practical trading tools. The token powers Snorter Bot, a Telegram-integrated trading bot designed to help users identify hidden market opportunities with speed and efficiency.

Snorter Bot offers features such as automated sniping, front-running and MEV protection, honeypot detection, copy trading, and limit orders, allowing traders to execute strategies that are typically difficult with standard meme tokens.

Snorter Token also has a clear tokenomics structure, allocating funds for product development, marketing, exchange liquidity, community rewards, airdrops, treasury, and staking opportunities with competitive APYs.

Its presale has already raised around $4.2 million, signaling strong early interest and community support. The token price is currently $0.1067, and investors have only 17 days left to participate.

Snorter Token combines entertainment with practical trading features, offering both passive income and strategic benefits, making it one of the best meme coins to buy now. To take part in the $SNORT token presale, visit snortertoken.com.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about presale meme tokens, recently surpassing the $2.7 million fundraising milestone. The project has captured significant attention from both retail investors and larger players, driven by its unique combination of meme culture, staking rewards, and high-risk, high-reward potential.

Beyond being a simple meme token, Maxi Doge offers staking up to 120% and a strong tokenomic structure designed to support growth and market visibility. The presale price is currently positioned to encourage early participation, with demand appearing to build steadily as each stage progresses.

The roadmap indicates upcoming exchange listings and broader market integrations, fueling optimism for long-term community-driven value. With strong early capital commitment, Maxi Doge is positioning itself as a noteworthy contender in the meme token landscape.

For investors seeking early opportunities in high-potential crypto projects, this token offers both tangible utility and hype-driven upside. To take part in the $MAXI token presale, visit maxidogetoken.com.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.