Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025: New Under-$0.0025 Token Could Cross $0.10 Before PEPE and BONK Reach New ATHs

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 06:19
Meme coins are still heating up in crypto, and everyone wants to spot the next rocket. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu started it all, but newer tokens like Pepecoin and Bonk have kept the party going. But there’s a fresh name on the block that might outshine them all in 2025—Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  

Little Pepe: The New Meme Coin Set to Explode in 2025  

Little Pepe has everything going for it to become the star of the meme coin scene. It’s still trading at a tiny $0.0020 in the presale, which means it’s a steal for anyone who hops on now. The coin has sold 12.8 billion tokens and has already pulled in over $19.5 million in presale sales. Once it hits exchanges at $0.003, those who bought in early could see their balance grow like crazy. What really makes Little Pepe stand out is its smart token design and solid presale planning. A total of 26.5% of all tokens was set aside for presale, and that phase is nearly finished. The remaining supply is carefully spread across liquidity pools, chain reserves, decentralized exchange (DEX) allocations, and reward systems. This balanced setup gives the project the cash flow and growth runway it needs for lasting success.  

A Rising Community and Whale Movement Drive Future Upside  

A growing community makes Little Pepe’s future look bright. Right now, the token has over 31,000 holders, and big wallets are starting to make eye-catching buys. Whale moves often hint at big price swings, and when paired with a passionate community and meme buzz, the signal is even stronger.   Little Pepe has the meme magic of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two coins that exploded thanks to social media and community buzz. By focusing on viral spread and limited supply, Little Pepe is shaping up to attract investors eager to ride the next meme-wave in 2025.

How Little Pepe Shines Compared to PEPE and BONK  

Pepecoin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) both have strong stories in the meme coin world, but Little Pepe comes with unique advantages. PEPE’s ballooning supply of 420 trillion tokens is a big hurdle. Even with some nice price jumps, that mountain of coins keeps pushing any big, lasting gains out of reach.     Bonk has danced through the meme coin spotlight, but its own hefty supply has kept the ride bumpy. A sky-high coin count usually means that prices have a hard time breaking long-term records—even with wild trading days.     For a meme coin, that’s a small number. A tighter supply means each coin has a greater chance of skyrocketing significantly. The glowing result of the token’s presale, the flood of big buyers stacking up, and its meme-savvy community all point to Little Pepe as the one to ride into 2025.

Little Pepe Presale Stats and Tokenomics

Little Pepe’s presale has been on fire, pulling in over $19.5 million and moving more than 12.8 billion tokens. With just a handful of tokens left, we’re just about ready to go live on exchanges at $0.003 each. The price point after that is $0.0020, so if you want in before the public, now is the perfect time. 

The tokenomics backing Little Pepe is all about building for the long haul. Here’s how the supply is split:

– 26.5% for presale: This chunk is live right now to welcome a maximum number of early backers.  

– 10% for liquidity: Putting these tokens in pools makes trading smooth and stops wild price swings.  

– 30% for chain reserves: This stash is saved for ongoing projects and to make the ecosystem bigger and better.  

– 10% for DEX allocations: These tokens will live on decentralized exchanges so you can swap them easily.  

– 10% for marketing: Funds go toward campaigns that get more eyes on Little Pepe and keep the community buzzing.  

– 13.5% for staking and rewards: Lock your tokens to earn more over time and help the supply stay steady.  

– 0% tax: You keep the full value, which means more tokens in your wallet and less to middlemen.

It’s clear that Little Pepe is ready to thank its fans with smart tokenomics and a smart roadmap.

Conclusion: The Meme Coin to Keep an Eye on in 2025

Little Pepe is the most popular meme coin among buyers looking to purchase it before 2025. Its booming presale, capped supply, meme-fueled buzz, and careful token distribution underline a bright path ahead. Little Pepe could very well outshine the likes of PEPE and BONK, delivering even bigger gains. Whether you want to ride the hype for quick wins or just add a fun, high-upside asset to your portfolio, Little Pepe is the ticket. Get in now or risk seeing it fly off the exchanges and into orbit come 2025. The next big meme coin moment is just around the corner—don’t let this ride pass you by!

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
