Best Meme Coin to Buy this October: Snorter Raises $4.2M as Presale Ends in 2 Weeks

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/05 22:30
With the recent increase in crypto trading volume and positive momentum building, experts are predicting that the next crypto bull run may not be too far away. As a result, the overall cryptocurrency market cap has risen to $4.29 trillion, representing a 6% month-over-month increase. 

This positive sentiment and strong demand have also been witnessed in the meme coin sector, with the entire market cap up by over 14.3% in the past week alone. However, investors are looking beyond just mainstream tokens, turning their attention to new meme coin presales, such as Snorter (SNORT), which promise high growth potential and offer strong utility. 

Raising $4.2 million in presale so far, Snorter has emerged as one of the top new meme coins of the year. With only 14 days left before the SNORT presale ends, investors have a final chance to purchase this promising token before it launches on exchanges, with top analysts predicting big gains once it goes live.

Snipe the Next Crypto Gems Snorter’s Multi-Utility Trading Bot

Solana meme coins are also benefiting from the recent market surge, with the likes of PUMP, SPX6900, and PENGU seeing strong gains at the start of October. This sector is now valued at over $11 billion, and every trader is one the hunt to get in early on the next meme coin before it blows up.

Snorter aims to help users do that through its advanced Solana trading bot. SNORT token holders gain access to a tool that’s designed to snipe promising meme coins before they explode, while offering top-notch security and interesting features like copy trading.

Snorter

The Snorter Bot will also offer some of the lowest fees on the market. While its standard fees on transactions are 1.5%, those holding a minimum amount of SNORT tokens will pay just 0.85% per transaction. This undecuts other SOL trading bots such as Trojan and Maestro, both of which charge 1% per transaction. 

Beyond the low trading fees, Snorter promises fast and secure swaps, powered by a custom RPC cluster with MEV-resistant relayers, ensuring smooth execution even during volatile markets. An automated sniping feature will enable users to feed the bot a pool ID or token address, which it will then execute instantly as liquidity becomes available. 

Copy-trading adds another layer of value, enabling users to mirror the trades of top wallets in real time. With position-sizing controls built in, participants can scale exposure according to their own risk appetite. An in-built portfolio dashboard will also be launched to make it easy to track cost basis, profits, and realized gains without leaving the app.

Earn 113% Annual Yield by Staking SNORT Tokens

Along with the smart trading features that the Snorter Bot promises, the platform also rewards its token holders through an innovative staking mechanism. 

Long-term investors can start generating passive income by staking their SNORT tokens to earn an APY (annual percentage yield) as high as 113%. Since staking went live, over 22.1 million tokens have been committed to the staking pool. 

Therefore, even if the actual price of the token is volatile, investors can minimize risk by staking their holdings and guaranteeing regular returns. 

Even notable crypto analysts such as ClayBro, who has over 136,000 YouTube subscribers, have praised Snorter’s staking mechanism. The analyst goes on to mention that Snorter’s multi-utility setup makes it one of the top new meme coins to watch in 2025. 

Just Two Weeks Left to Buy SNORT Before Exchange Launch

At the time of writing, SNORT is priced at $0.1067 during the ongoing presale round. With under three weeks left before the presale ends, interested investors have a final chance to buy SNORT at a fixed price. 

SNORT can be bought directly on the official Snorter presale website using ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or bank cards. For those opting to purchase SNORT using a mobile device, the Best Wallet app, available on Google Play and the App Store, also offers direct access.

As the crypto and meme coin markets continue their Uptober resurgence, interest is also increasing in tokens that offer not only early entry but also real utility. Taking these factors into consideration, Snorter could be launching at an ideal time and presents a potentially undervalued opportunity for shrewd investors.

Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump's 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett's latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee's latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts' Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration's efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a "masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging." According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation.
