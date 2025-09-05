Best Meme Coins to Buy Ahead of Ethereum’s Next Rally: Pepe Coin and Layer Brett Take the Lead

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 00:20
ethereum60-1

With Ethereum’s impending rally fueled by rising institutional interest and ETFs, analysts are looking for the next big gains among meme coins. Among the tokens vying for the spotlight, Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Layer Brett (LBRETT) are emerging as top contenders. These Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies combine viral community appeal with powerful technical features, potentially positioning them for a surge to new all-time highs

Beyond $5,000: The Next Ethereum (ETH) Rally Is Here

Ethereum is starting to turn around, and a recent bounce has people hopeful that the price will go up again. This movement has made almost 97% of all Ethereum addresses profitable, which could make people want to sell more and slow down future growth. 

Some analysts, on the other hand, think that the next rise might push the Ethereum price above $4,800. The big picture looks good for the trend to keep going up. Ethereum’s future is still a big story in financial headlines around the world, even though it could be volatile. It looks like the stage is prepared for a big price change right now.

lbrett banner

Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) Next Chapter

As Ethereum nears a new all-time high, a fresh wave of positive sentiment is boosting the meme coin market. Capital overflowing from the ETH market often fuels low-cap tokens on its blockchain, making Pepe Coin a potential beneficiary. 

While well below its peak, Pepe Coin still has a strong community, and technical indicators suggest a potential breakout. This close correlation to Ethereum’s performance positions the frog-themed Pepe Coin as an interesting investment, as its future appears to be buoyed by the broader ETH ecosystem’s strength.

Beyond the Hype: Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) Real Utility 

At one point, Brett was limited to the Base blockchain, a meme token that lacked the fundamental functionality to grow. As an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, Layer Brett now breaks free from those constraints and creates a future focused on community, speed, and incentives. This Layer 2 cryptocurrency isn’t just another trendy memecoin; it’s a high-speed, low-cost transaction system that gives the meme community what they really deserve. 

Early access to LBRETT is available during the project’s ongoing cryptocurrency presale at the alluring price of $0.0053. Analysts anticipate huge gains before Ethereum’s surge. Participation is easy because buyers can utilize ETH, USDT, or BNB through MetaMask or Trust Wallet. 

Layer Brett differs from first-generation meme currencies, which rely on social momentum without intrinsic value. Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain allows near-instant transactions and minimal gas fees. This technical advantage is crucial compared to the expensive and busy Layer 1 ETH network. 

The Next 100x Opportunity? How Layer Brett Rewards Early Adopters 

For those looking for the best meme coin to buy with substantial upside potential, the Layer Brett presale is a fantastic option. Early purchasers stand to gain a significant amount of passive income because staking rewards will account for 25% of the 10 billion LBRETT tokens. The project’s open tokenomics prioritize community development, allocating 30% for presale and significant funds for marketing and ecosystem development. 

In contrast to utility-free tokens, Layer Brett is purpose-built and offers a distinct combination of fun and function, unlike many basic meme token launches, such as the original Brett. In order to encourage early participation, the project also intends to launch a $1 million community campaign to speed acceptance.

Conclusion

The Layer Brett presale is still ongoing, but it won’t last long. This new cryptocurrency presents an opportunity to take part in a project that combines the strong scalability and inexpensive transactions of an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain with the viral appeal of a memecoin. 

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

lbr banner (3)

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
