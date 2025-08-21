Best Meme Coins To Buy In 2025: Layer Brett Ranks #1 Over Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki Inu And Bonk

Dogecoin is the undisputed king of meme coins. But the meme coin space is taking a new shape, so much so that people are wondering if a new coin can displace it from this lofty position.

In essence, is Dogecoin the best meme coin to buy in 2025? Can this new, sensational project called LayerBrett (LBRETT) snatch that status away from it? This article takes a look at 5 top meme coins invested might be tempted to go for in 2025.

Are these the best meme coins to buy in 2025?

1. LayerBrett: Can LBRETT be the new meme king?

LayerBrett is part of a new generation of meme tokens that marry viral meme culture with real utility. As a layer 2 solution on Ethereum, it offers high throughput which solves the congestion and expensive transaction issues plaguing ETH. This gives it a distinct advantage over traditional meme coins and sets it on the path to greatness.

At the same time, this potent combination has made LayerBrett an instant hit with investors. Its presale, which launched barely a month ago, has raised over half a million dollars already. This means that demand for LBRETT is strong and investors are confident in it fulfilling its potential.

To further boost its appeal, LayerBrett offers a mouthwatering staking rewards of over 20,000% APY as well as a $1 million giveaway. These features are aimed at expanding its community and incentivizing participation. They are expected to reinforce the project’s popularity and foment viral growth.

Analysts foresee a bright future for LayerBrett. Many believe it could deliver a 100x return or even higher by the time it hits the limelight. This is why experts believe there’s a decent chance LBRETT becomes the new king in the meme space.

Can Dogecoin retain the meme crown?

Dogecoin pioneered the meme coin movement and remains a bigwig in the space. However, the crown is beginning to feel heavy on DOGE’s head. In recent months, Dogecoin’s price has struggled significantly, with other tokens in the meme space outperforming it.

This is in spite of a mini resurgence. The DOGE price briefly climbed above $0.28 recently, and then quickly pulled back to the $0.22 zone. In essence, Dogecoin’s price action signals some weakness and a potential loss of market dominance. This has caused some worry amongst many DOGE holders.

Newer, more innovative meme coins are starting to gain traction. This means there’s a real chance Dogecoin could be dethroned. However, that remains to be seen as anything can happen in this space.

Floki Inu struggles to gain traction

Floki Inu is an ambitious meme coin that draws inspiration from two popular meme ecosystems—Floki and Shiba Inu. FLINU hopes to capture the best of both projects but that has yet to materialize. Instead, FLINU has struggled to establish itself in the crowded and highly competitive meme coin space.

But this doesn’t mean that the FLINU price flatlined. The coin has seen occasional price spikes but it has yet to sustain a meaningful or sustained rally. The project doesn’t have long-term investor confidence either. FLINU’s journey has been up and down, suggesting any boom might be short-lived. In essence, even though FLINU looks attractive, prospective investors should keep an eye out for volatility and possible price drops.

PEPE price looks to recover lost grounds

Pepe coin has been one of the more volatile meme coins in recent times. PEPE has suffered numerous rounds of price corrections since the beginning of the year and that has seriously affected investor confidence in it.

The good news is that PEPE is showing strong signs of recovery. Pepe coin’s rising daily trading volumes and a tentative upward trajectory cannot be overlooked. If PEPE sustains this positive trajectory, it could easily recover lost grounds and even revisit previous highs.

BONK is bleeding heavily

BONK is a prominent meme coin on the Solana network. But this hasn’t stopped it from falling into tough times. The BONK price, over the last month, has depreciated by an alarming 30%. This loss is quite substantial – other meme coins didn’t drop as much during the same time frame.

It puts BONK in a precarious position. Investors viewing the meme coin space as a whole might avoid BONK due to concerns about its market stability and future growth prospects. But for veterans, this might be a good time to get BONK at a lower price. Given its status, there’s a possibility BONK rebounces and fetches loyal holders decent profits.

The bottom line

LayerBrett stands out in the crowded meme coin field as the premier investment option for 2025. Its real world utility and extraordinary staking rewards gives it clear advantages over more established projects like Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki Inu, and Bonk. For $0.0044, anyone can join the LBRETT bandwagon and rake in profits in excess of 100x.

