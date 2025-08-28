Best Online Poker Tournaments In September: CoinPoker Hosts CSOP Fall 7th

One of the best online poker tournaments in history, Coin Series of Online Poker (CSOP) is here again, but this time with the biggest prize pool ever.

Dubbed the “CSOP Fall 2025,” this mind-boggling event series is being launched by none other than CoinPoker, a world’s leading crypto poker site that has built a longstanding reputation for delivering a seamless blend of fair gameplay, generous welcome bonuses, and lucrative tournaments, all while maintaining complete player anonymity.

Back in May, the poker room made multiple headlines with the spring edition of the CSOP series, where participants battled for a staggering $2,500,000 prize pool, plus $25,000 in added value.

Now, the coveted festival is back, with an even bigger edition and the largest prize pool in its history. Scheduled to run for a period of twenty three days non-stop, from September 7 to September 29, 2025, the newly launched CSOP Fall series brings an unprecedented $6,000,000 guaranteed prize pool to the table, easily making it one of the best online poker tournaments of the year.

A key highlight of the tournament series is its 125 flagship events and 42 side events, spread across different poker formats, opening up the opportunity for all players to compete on a global stage and chase down mega prizes, regardless of their bankroll and skill levels.

And as the commencement day draws closer, anticipation is building, especially among those viewing it as a one-of-a-kind opportunity to take their poker career to the next level.

The Countdown to the Largest Online Poker Tournament “CSOP Fall” Officially Begins

The stage is getting set for one of the best online poker tournaments to go live on CoinPoker.

Already dubbed by many as the largest CSOP ever, this series builds on the success of the previous edition with a headline-grabbing $6 million prize pool and three distinct buy-in levels (low, medium, and high) across 167 poker events, marking a significant milestone in CoinPoker’s bid to make online tournaments even more profitable.

“CSOP Fall 2025 is our most ambitious series yet. From $0.20 satellites to $5,000 high rollers, we’ve built a festival that’s truly for everyone. The $1M Sunday finale will be a historic moment for online poker on CoinPoker,” said poker room manager James Williams.

For serious grinders looking to take a seat at the tournament, here are the different buy-in levels available:

Low: $2 – $10

Medium: $25 – $50

High: $100 – $500

Thankfully, each tier comes with its own leaderboard and promotions, adding more value and depth to the overall competition.

CSOP Fall Event Schedule

The event will officially kick off as scheduled on September 7 with a special Creator Squad event, featuring free entries and bounties on poker’s most accomplished influencers: Corey Eyring, Frankie C, and Ryan Depaulo.

Recall that the poker room has earlier hired the trio to front the Creator Squad initiative, blending high-stakes poker with raw entertainment to make the game more appealing than ever.

However, not only will this event give players a chance to play and interact directly with these popular content creators, but it will also offer them the thrill of competing for massive prizes in one of the biggest online poker stages ever.

And considering that these three poker influencers boast a combined audience of 500,000, participants can expect huge prize pools, even with small buy-ins.

Other key events highlighted in the CSOP Fall series promo include:

Weekly High Rollers – This schedule is designed with high-stakes tournament specialists in mind, providing them with no less than six high roller events per week, ranging from $1,000 Thrilla’ PKO to $5,000 Nemesis.

– This schedule is designed with high-stakes tournament specialists in mind, providing them with no less than six high roller events per week, ranging from $1,000 Thrilla’ PKO to $5,000 Nemesis. Boosted $150 Bitcoin Event – It’s no secret that the $150 CoinMasters Bitcoin tournament is one of the top highlights of CoinPoker’s Sunday tournament schedule. The fan-favorite event gets even bigger during the CSOP Fall with a $125k prize pool every Sunday, representing a 25% increase from the usual $100k guarantees.

– It’s no secret that the $150 CoinMasters Bitcoin tournament is one of the top highlights of CoinPoker’s Sunday tournament schedule. The fan-favorite event gets even bigger during the CSOP Fall with a $125k prize pool every Sunday, representing a 25% increase from the usual $100k guarantees. Sunday Specials – With three distinct buy-ins, ranging from $5 and $50 to $200, the Sunday Specials cater to regulars and casuals, offering guarantees of $2,500, $20,000, and $50,000 respectively.

– With three distinct buy-ins, ranging from $5 and $50 to $200, the Sunday Specials cater to regulars and casuals, offering guarantees of $2,500, $20,000, and $50,000 respectively. Main Events – The Main Events also feature three buy-in levels, bringing fan-favorite formats to the table with prize pool guarantees of $10,000, $50,000, and $200,000.

What even makes things more interesting is the $100,000 value added to the prize pool, comprising:

$50,000 in tiered leaderboards

$30,000 in Volume Challenge tournaments

$20,000 in Second Chance Flips

Grand Finale of the CSOP Fall Series – Up to $1 Million Up For Grabs

Unsurprisingly, the last Sunday of the CSOP Fall tournament will stand as the pinnacle of the series, with almost 17% of the staggering $6,000,000 prize pool up for grabs on that day alone.

The showpiece event will feature all three main matches, the $125k GTD boosted Bitcoin tournament, and the player-favorite Sunday Special.

With over $1 million guaranteed just in one single day, this event is shaping up to become one of the most lucrative online poker tournaments in 2025.

As such, if you have yet to create a playing account with CoinPoker, there’s never been a better time to do so and be among the people who will compete for the $6 million cash pot.

More information about the tournament can be found by clicking this link.

Why Is CoinPoker The Best Place To Find Online Poker Tournaments?

Thanks to its player-centric features, ranging from an exhilarating tournament schedule and quality cash game options to generous bonuses and a seamless interface, CoinPoker has become one of the most sought-after online poker rooms in 2025.

The platform continues to attract both seasoned grinders and casual players from around the world, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Players will find three variants of poker games here: No Limit Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha. While the number is few, these games are available across all stakes levels, including micro limits, drawing in beginners looking for a relaxed environment to hone their poker skills and win tangible prizes.

At the same time, it hosts the highest-stakes cash game tables anywhere on the internet to this day and has been home to the fiercest action of all time, particularly among elite winners like Linus Loeliger, GucciNIKE, SeaLLlama, Yodogoki, and Owen Messere (PR0DIGY). Most of the heads-up matches among these poker pros are usually streamed live on its YouTube channel.

Every new member on the platform gets a 150% welcome bonus up to 2,000. Existing players, on the other hand, benefit from its 33% weekly rakeback alongside other high-value promos like a $12,000 crypto giveaway in daily cash game leaderboard.

Its support for both crypto and fiat deposits makes online poker even more inclusive and accessible to all players, no matter the location. Combined with its commitment to transparency, evident in the release of its blockchain-based Proof of Reserves report, CoinPoker has set a high standard for competitors still sketching out their blueprints.

Therefore, for those scouting for the best online poker tournaments with incredible prize pools, CoinPoker is the right place to be. Its upcoming CSOP Fall festival combines adrenaline-pumping action with mega prizes to deliver unmatched competition and rewards.

Visit CoinPoker

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.