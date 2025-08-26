Best Penny Cryptos to Buy: Dogecoin and Arbitrum Surge, But Layer Brett Targets Explosive Triple-Digit Gains

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 18:50
The search for the best crypto to buy now has been picking up speed as traders look past Bitcoin’s steady moves and toward altcoins with bigger upside. Lower-priced tokens often deliver sharper rallies, and right now three names stand out, Dogecoin (DOGE), Arbitrum (ARB), and the Ethereum Layer 2 meme newcomer Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Each one brings something different, whether it’s culture, utility, or fresh momentum, and together they’re shaping the conversation for investors aiming to grow their portfolios before 2025.

Dogecoin keeps its cultural grip

Dogecoin was never meant to compete with major blockchains, yet it carved out a place through sheer community strength. Memes, viral moments, and backing from high-profile names pushed it far beyond its playful beginnings. At its peak, DOGE ranked among the largest altcoins by value, a surprise even to its earliest fans.

Even now, Dogecoin remains one of the most liquid and recognizable assets in the market. Traders turn to it for quick moves, while loyal supporters continue to keep the brand alive. For investors weighing the best crypto to buy now, Dogecoin’s mix of history, community, and visibility makes it hard to ignore.

Arbitrum strengthens Ethereum’s reach

Unlike meme tokens, Arbitrum (ARB) has built its case on infrastructure. It’s a Layer 2 network designed to ease Ethereum congestion, cutting costs and speeding up transactions. That role has made it popular with DeFi apps, NFT platforms, and developers who need scale without sacrificing security.

Arbitrum’s total value locked (TVL) has continued to grow, showing steady usage even outside of hype cycles. On top of that, its governance system gives holders real input on future upgrades. Many in the industry believe ARB is still undervalued compared to its adoption rate, which is why it often gets mentioned when traders discuss the best crypto to buy now with long-term potential.

Layer Brett brings meme energy with utility

While DOGE and ARB are established names, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is the new entry pulling in investors with a different pitch. It blends meme culture with real Ethereum Layer 2 power, giving it speed, low gas fees, and staking rewards that run into the thousands of percent APY during its crypto presale. That mix of fun and function is rare in the meme space, where many tokens lean only on hype.

The roadmap extends beyond staking. Plans include NFT tie-ins, gamified features, and eventual cross-chain support, all aimed at keeping the ecosystem growing instead of fading after launch. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, scarcity is built into $LBRETT’s design, helping it stand out from the countless inflationary meme tokens that come and go.

Final thoughts

For investors scanning the market, the best crypto to buy now may depend on their goals. Dogecoin brings cultural weight and unmatched recognition, Arbitrum delivers real scalability for Ethereum, and Layer Brett offers meme appeal with actual utility and explosive upside potential. With its presale live and hype building, $LBRETT may be the one that captures the most momentum heading into 2025.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

