Presales are where some of the biggest gains in crypto have historically been made. With tokens still at their lowest entry points, the right project can deliver life-changing returns for those who get in before launch. Right now, investors are eyeing several presales, but one project is making the strongest case. BlockDAG has already crossed $387 million raised, sold over 25 billion coins, and locked in a Platinum Partner slot at TOKEN2049 in Singapore. Its mix of massive adoption, whale entries, and a 2049% bonus offer makes it impossible to ignore.

Other presales like Nexchain, Coldware, and SUBBD are also drawing attention for their unique approaches, whether in AI scaling, hardware integration, or creator-focused platforms. Yet none of them carry the same momentum and investor confidence as BlockDAG. This makes BDAG not just another option but the clear frontrunner in presales today. Let’s break down why it holds the crown while also reviewing the others.

1. BlockDAG: The Power Era

BlockDAG is currently the best presale crypto to buy now, and the numbers speak for themselves. The presale has already raised over $387 million, with the token priced at $0.03 in Batch 30. Early buyers from Batch 1 at $0.001 are sitting on a 2,900% return, while even those entering today will still have great ROIs if the launch target of $0.05 is hit. This type of upside is rarely seen so late in a presale, and it explains why whales have rushed in with holdings worth $4.4M and $4.3M, triggering a leaderboard shakeup.

Beyond price action, BlockDAG is securing real visibility and credibility. The project is stepping onto the biggest stage in crypto, TOKEN2049 Singapore, as a Platinum Partner. A 72 sqm custom booth, banners outside the main stage, and branding across the entire venue mean every attendee will see BlockDAG front and center. This level of presence is unmatched, and it ensures maximum exposure to institutional investors and global crypto leaders right before launch.

The final ingredient pushing momentum is the 2049% bonus on every BDAG buy until October 1. That means bags multiply instantly, making it one of the most aggressive presale offers of the year. Combine this with 3M+ users mining on the X1 app and thousands of X10 miners already shipping, and the case for BDAG is obvious. This is the presale investors don’t want to miss.

2. Nexchain: AI Meets High Speed

Nexchain is another project worth discussing, currently running its Stage 26 presale with tokens priced around $0.10–$0.104. It has already raised more than $9.5 million out of its $10.125 million target. Analysts expect a listing price near $0.30, giving room for a potential 3x from current levels. While the numbers don’t match BlockDAG’s scale, Nexchain is positioning itself strongly in the AI blockchain space.

The project combines sharding, DAG architecture, and Proof-of-Stake consensus to reach speeds up to 400,000 TPS with fees as low as $0.001. Backed by a CertiK audit, anomaly detection, and post-quantum cryptography, Nexchain is promoting itself as one of the more secure next-gen infrastructures. It’s also running a $5M airdrop campaign with quests and incentives to grow its user base, while planning revenue-sharing rewards from gas fees. These features highlight Nexchain’s utility, but compared to BDAG, its community traction and fundraising pace are more modest, which may limit its upside in the short run.

3. Coldware: Hardware Meets Crypto

Coldware is marketing itself as a hybrid hardware and blockchain project, building Web3 devices like the Larna 2400 smartphone alongside secure chat dApps and wallets. The vision is ambitious, becoming both a tech provider and token ecosystem, but the execution so far has raised questions. While it has announced a presale, the reported fundraising progress shows minimal traction, with tokens priced at $0.00 on its site, suggesting that momentum has yet to take off.

There have also been concerns in the wider community, with some calling out Coldware’s lack of transparency and feasibility. Building hardware, software, and a blockchain simultaneously is no small feat, and many investors remain cautious until they see real products deployed at scale. That said, if Coldware manages to deliver even part of its roadmap, it could find a niche market, but for now it lags far behind BlockDAG in credibility and adoption.

4. SUBBD: AI for Creators

SUBBD takes a very different angle by focusing on the $85 billion creator economy. Its presale, which ran from April to August 2025, raised between $220,000 and $1 million, depending on the source. Tokens were priced at around $0.055–$0.056, with a billion-token supply allocated across marketing, staking rewards, liquidity, and creator incentives. The project claims to already have partnerships with 2,000 creators and access to 250M followers, aiming to give fans new ways to engage.

Token holders benefit from perks like 20% APY staking, early beta access, discounts, and VIP creator content. Price predictions are mixed, with some analysts seeing potential gains of up to 8x–11x by the end of 2025. While the concept has appeal and the creator economy is massive, the presale scale has been relatively small compared to competitors. SUBBD’s platform may prove useful in its niche, but in the context of the best presale crypto to buy now, its upside looks limited against the momentum behind BlockDAG.

Summing Up

Presales are all about momentum, adoption, and the potential to deliver value at launch. Nexchain, Coldware, and SUBBD each bring something interesting, whether it’s AI scalability, hardware-backed products, or creator economy tools. They could find success in their own corners, and early participants might still see decent returns.

But when it comes to the best presale crypto to buy now, only BlockDAG checks all the boxes. It has raised nearly $400 million, secured millions of miners, shipped physical devices, and locked in massive event exposure at TOKEN2049 Singapore. On top of that, whales are stacking multimillion-dollar bags, and the 2049% presale bonus is amplifying the rush. While others are still fighting for traction, BlockDAG has already set itself up as the presale leader of 2025. Investors looking for maximum impact know where the real action is happening.