Best Solana Meme Coins to Buy as $SOL Tests $250 After $1.35B Treasury Buy

Solana continues to impress investors, who are now more keen than ever to pour larger and larger sums of money into building full-blown $SOL treasuries.

Galaxy Digital scooped up nearly $1.35B $SOL last week, marking it the largest institutional Solana purchase this year.

Interestingly, this purchase hasn’t come at a cycle top, as Solana is still around 25% away from its previous all-time high. So it’s clearly not FOMO. In fact, it points toward the company’s long-term conviction in the asset.

Can Solana outperform the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Well, there’s enough precedent to believe so. While $BTC and $ETH have gained 6.6% and 2.47% this month, respectively, Solana has rallied by a massive 17.30%. This is already a record because Solana’s average gains for the month of September is around just 6.55%.

Read on as we uncover more technical details about Solana and also suggest the best Solana meme coins you can buy now to ride the upcoming wave.

Solana Technical Analysis

Since the last week of July, Solana had made four failed attempts to cross the $215–$217 resistance level. Finally, on September 10, the token was able to breach this level and close above it.

This was followed by a whopping 5.90% single-day gain on September 12, following which the token teased the all-important $250 mark before trading lower.

As is characteristic after such a breakout, $SOL is now consolidating at around $235 with the next target set at its all-time high of $295.

It’s worth noting that it’s highly likely we see a small retest of the $220 levels before $SOL continues its upward momentum.

Even better? The last time Solana ended September in the green, the next two months churned out massive pumps. For instance:

In 2024, Solana gained 12.5% in September, then 51% in the following two months.

In 2023, Solana gained 8.2% in September and rallied by a mind-boggling 135% in October and November.

All in all, it’s easy to see why firms like Galaxy Digital are stacking up Solana. After all, a green September – even more likely given the upcoming Federal Reserve rate cut – would mean Solana pushes into uncharted territory, creating new ATHs.

The total value locked (TVL) in Solana has also hit a fresh all-time high, reaching $13.221B on September 14.

Higher TVL suggests deeper liquidity across the entire Solana ecosystem, with strong trading volumes and better DEX support.

TVL growth shows that market participants are not just speculating on $SOL’s price; they are also deploying actual capital into Solana apps, tokens, and protocols.

With strong fundamental and technical support, there is no better time to invest in Solana-focused cryptocurrencies. These won’t simply ride their parent crypto’s growth – they could potentially churn out far better returns, thanks to their lower market caps and high-risk, high-reward nature.

These are the three best Solana meme coins to buy right now.

1. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Powers a Secure & Easy-to-Use Telegram Trading Bot That Snipes Meme Coins

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the official cryptocurrency of the Snorter Telegram bot, which has been built exclusively for everyday Solana meme coin traders.

Unfortunately, the liquidity in popular and trending meme coins is often swiped away by large institutions, which use sophisticated algorithms and advanced trading tools. This means retail investors cannot ride explosive pumps.

Here’s where the Snorter Bot comes in to change the game.

First, it lets you place buy/sell limit and stop orders on new meme coins.

Next, it executes those trades the second liquidity kicks in.

The best part? Placing trades is as easy as chatting with someone on Telegram, so even if you’re new to meme coin trading, you can use Snorter.

Snorter is also more than up to the task when it comes to on-chain security, thanks to its safeguards against honeypots, rug pulls, front-running, and MEV attacks.

Here are some other reasons to buy $SNORT:

Access to advanced trading analytics

No limit on daily sniping

Reduced trading fees of 0.85%, compared to the usual 1.5%

Staking rewards, currently yielding 118%.

The Snorter Token presale is currently live and has already raised $3.95M+, with each token priced at just $0.1045.

Visit the official Snorter website for more information on this next-gen retail-friendly trading tool.

2. Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) – Community-Focused Meme Coin Providing Holders with Alpha Trading Calls

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), like Snorter, has been designed to empower small crypto investors who’ve had a hard time due to the dominance of large whales.

In crypto, life-changing returns are often only made by those with access to insider information and advanced trading strategies. So it’s about time retail investors flip the script.

Enter $WEPE’s ‘Frog Army’ – a never-before-seen community of traders where participants share expert insights, discuss strategies, and receive actionable trading calls.

Simply put, $WEPE looks to tap into the wealth of information that small crypto investors have, and harmonize it in one place so that everyone can feed off each other and together fight against big-money whales.

$WEPE, by the way, launched late last year as an Ethereum token. But it recently migrated to Solana, where Wall Street Pepe has been living his best life in $SOL’s thriving meme coin scene.

This move means access to DeFi, NFTs, and a bigger meme coin community, in addition to faster, cheaper transactions.

And now, each new token minted on Solana burns an equal amount on Ethereum, keeping the total supply fixed and adding scarcity.

$WEPE on Solana costs $0.001 and lets you join the WEPE Army for exclusive access to trading insights and alpha.

Interested? Buy $WEPE directly from its website.

3. Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) – A Global Web3 Brand Blending Physical Presence with Digital Experiences

Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) started as an NFT collection of 8,888 cute penguins in 2021 but has since evolved into a full-fledged Web3 brand and global IP, centered on creativity, freedom, and community.

The Pudgy Penguins brand now produces merchandise and toys available in physical retail stores, along with digital collectibles and online content.

Many of these products include QR codes or similar mechanisms that unlock a host of digital content and engagement options in Pudgy World – a metaverse-like ecosystem where $PENGU serves as the native currency.

You can use the token to buy skins, experiences, event passes, and more. Holding $PENGU also lets you participate in the brand’s growth by giving you voting rights on key decisions such as partnerships, licensing, and more.

$PENGU rallied 128% in July, reaching $0.046. After that, the token formed a descending triangle pattern, similar to $WEPE, which it broke on September 8 with a strong 10% surge in a single day.

It’s currently consolidating around the breakout price, trading at $0.033. From here, it could easily reclaim its previous swing high – a 40% move – in the coming weeks, after which $PENGU would be primed to head toward a new ATH.

Recap: With a potentially explosive Solana rally on the way – courtesy of expanding corporate treasuries and an upcoming $SOL ETF approval – now’s the best time to buy Solana meme coins like Snorter Token ($SNORT), Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), and Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU).

None of the above is financial advice. Crypto investments are highly risky, so kindly do your own research before investing.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Best Solana Meme Coins to Buy as $SOL Tests $250 After $1.35B Treasury Buy appeared first on Coindoo.