BestChange: Bridging Crypto Users and the Best Rates From Exchanges

Crypto exchanges are designed to serve as a bridge between crypto users and digital assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). However, many users struggle to find reputable crypto platforms that offer the best exchange rates, enabling them to execute cost-effective trades. Others live in regions with limited access to centralized exchanges; hence, they have fewer options when exchanging cryptocurrencies. This is where BestChange comes into the picture.

With over 18 years as a trusted crypto exchange aggregator, BestChange offers users the best rates for digital assets across multiple reputable exchanges. The platform’s ease of use and diverse use cases make it a top choice for crypto users (beginners & professionals), small business owners, digital nomads, and arbitrage traders. Freelancers, marketers, and digital professionals who are paid in crypto can also use BestChange to find reliable services where they can exchange their digital assets. Those based in countries with limited access to centralized crypto exchanges, banking restrictions, or sanctions will also find BestChange helpful in addressing their exchange needs.

This article provides an in-depth overview of how BestChange operates and how anyone can utilize its services.

A Deeper Look Into BestChange

Launched in 2007, BestChange is a Dubai-registered crypto exchange aggregator that connects crypto users with the best rates across various reputable exchanges. Although headquartered in Dubai, it serves global audiences.

The aggregator offers an intuitive cross-platform service, allowing users to compare exchange rates across approximately 43,000 currency pairs from over 440 verified exchangers. These currencies include cryptocurrencies, fiat (such as cash, bank transfers, and Visa), and e-currencies.

When users indicate the digital asset they want to sell (Give) and buy (Get), BestChange displays the best rates, fees, and users’ reviews from available exchangers, all on one screen. It refers to this screen as the Exchanger Monitor. This unbiased information helps users to make solid decisions when looking for a reliable service where they can exchange.

The exchange data is updated approximately every 10 seconds. Notably, BestChange does not hold or accept cryptocurrencies. Instead, it is solely used as an aggregator.

Exchangers featured on BestChanger undergo a rigorous vetting process before being included in the list. After being approved for listing, exchangers are required to comply with strict conditions, ensuring users can trust their reliability.

The crypto exchange aggregator also has a currency calculator. This enables users to determine how much of the source currency is needed to get the target currency. When there are no available exchangers for a specific rate, users can utilize the Double Exchange feature to compare two alternatives for exchanging through a third currency.

BestChange is accessible via mobile apps for Android, iOS, and Huawei devices, so users can find the best rates and exchangers whenever they need—even on the go. They are also available via browser extensions for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Yandex, Opera, and Mozilla Firefox. Additionally, the aggregator can also be used via its dedicated Telegram bot. In cases where users are unable to find an exchange offer that suits them, they can set their specifications and enable alerts to be notified when a rate or a reserve they’re satisfied with becomes available.

BestChange’s Key Advantages

Here are the top reasons why BestChange has won the hearts of millions of users across multiple countries of the world:

  • Ease of use: The crypto exchange aggregator features an intuitive user interface that is accessible on both mobile and desktop devices. Its simple look makes it easy for crypto newcomers to navigate.
  • Diverse features: BestChange offers a range of features, including a currency calculator, Double Exchange, and Exchange Monitor. This makes it an excellent choice for those seeking sophisticated tools to aid their exchange needs.
  • Multiple exchangers: BestChange features over 440 exchangers, covering a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, e-money, and fiat options, as well as diverse deposit and withdrawal methods. Even if users can’t find an exchange option for their chosen currency pair—especially with less common currencies—they can use the Double Exchange feature to access more exchange options. With a large number of exchangers, BestChange offers users a wide range of exchange options, while also ensuring quality by enforcing a strict onboarding process for each platform.
  • Transparency: The crypto exchange aggregator provides users with accurate real-time information about each exchanger’s rates, fees, reserves, and reviews. This way, users can make well-informed decisions when buying or swapping their digital assets.
  • A broad selection of payment options: The aggregator supports approximately 43,000 currency pairs, encompassing fiat, cryptocurrencies, and e-currencies. It also covers a wide range of payment methods, including PayPal, Revolut, Wise, Alipay, WebMoney, Skrill, and Payoneer, giving users a broad choice when exchanging currencies. This way, freelancers and digital experts are guaranteed to swap their desired assets at the best rate.

Use Case: How to exchange currencies on BestChange

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to exchange currencies on the aggregator:

  • Step 1: On the left-sided panel, choose the currency you intend to sell (Give) and the one you intend to buy (Get).
  • Step 2: Choose from the available options of reputable exchangers, arranged by order of best rates.
  • Step 3: You can cross-check the precise amount you intend to get through the Calculator feature. This way, you would be sure that you are getting the most efficient rate.
  • Step 4: After selecting your preferred exchanger, you can click through to that platform to complete the trade.

Is BestChange Secure?

While addressing the exchange needs of its users, BestChange also prioritizes security. As a result, it has taken various measures to ensure its platform is secure. They are:

  • Regulatory compliance: BestChange is registered under the Dubai government. This means that it adheres to the country’s guidelines regarding anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, as well as international standards.
  • AML-check tools: BestChange also offers features that help users stay safe. For users, the AML Analyzer is a must-have: it checks any crypto address before sending funds, flags potential risks, and helps avoid getting caught in a bad transaction. Combined with alerts for specific rates or reserves, users can trade more confidently knowing the platform helps them navigate risks.
  • SSL Encryption: This form of encryption safeguards the connection between the aggregator’s web interface and the data, such as login details and payment information.
  • DDoS Protection: The distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection helps keep the platform safe from being flooded with malicious traffic.

Conclusion: What sets BestChange Apart

BestChange has made finding the best rates and exchangers as easy as taking a walk through a park. It sets itself apart as a trusted aggregator by focusing on a user-intuitive approach while compiling the best exchange rates from vetted exchangers. With a wide range of exchangers and supported currencies, BestChange saves users time and money, which makes it a top choice among competitors.

The post BestChange: Bridging Crypto Users and the Best Rates From Exchanges appeared first on CryptoPotato.

